(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Horse paste overdoses piling on to already strained Oklahoma hospitals   (kfor.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A virus is not a worm. Hell! A virus ain't even technically alive.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, Bye
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No "amusing" tag? I find this hilarious. Farking horse paste, idiots! It's for a hundreds of pounds mammal, not you.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: No "amusing" tag? I find this hilarious. Farking horse paste, idiots! It's for a hundreds of pounds mammal, not you.


Have you SEEN some of these FREEDUM fighters?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can you imagine being an ER nurse or doctor and seeing this shiat?  Not only people who have spent the last year and a half basically calling you a charlatan and tool of the left and are now demanding that you save their lives from their own idiocy., but also a particularly stupid subset of those who have been taking horse de-wormer rather than a safe, effective vaccine.

I don't know how they do it.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, I mean they could have injected mercury up their penis.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This seems like a problem that will eventually sort itself out.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Can you imagine being an ER nurse or doctor and seeing this shiat?  Not only people who have spent the last year and a half basically calling you a charlatan and tool of the left and are now demanding that you save their lives from their own idiocy., but also a particularly stupid subset of those who have been taking horse de-wormer rather than a safe, effective vaccine.

I don't know how they do it.


I'd be fired so fast. First one to get lippy with me would get punched.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
images.dailykos.comView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Circusdog320: A virus is not a worm. Hell! A virus ain't even technically alive.


Aren't they alive? I thought it was still something biologists like to argue about when they get drunk.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Apple Flavored!  Now I'm curious.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are destroying the hospital system. So, thanks everyone. Not like it was very robust to begin with.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"If there's a more clear case of the 'Stupid' tag, I've never seen it."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That stuff is selling out everywhere, even in places with high vaccination rates. I wonder if people are hoarding it to sell at a massive markup or if the people who legitimately have a use for it are stocking up while the still can.

/at least all of that hoarded TP will finally be put to use
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh at least these farkers arent killing other people with their bullshiat.

I suggest Biden gets a few hundred millions $ worth of ivermectin in all CVS in the country and tell the GOP to go nuts.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has completely lost any sympathy for these people, all I can say is haahhahahahhahahahah.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sure hope no one tells them that pet store fish antibiotics will help stop all their diarrhea.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

seventypercent: [Fark user image 850x355]

"If there's a more clear case of the 'Stupid' tag, I've never seen it."


God, Helen Hunt is gorgeous.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: seventypercent: [Fark user image 850x355]

"If there's a more clear case of the 'Stupid' tag, I've never seen it."

God, Helen Hunt is gorgeous.


That isn't Helen Hunt. That's Tom Skerritt.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news medical doctors report that cases of tape worm are at an all time low.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Circusdog320: A virus is not a worm. Hell! A virus ain't even technically alive.

Aren't they alive? I thought it was still something biologists like to argue about when they get drunk.


Virus particles are not alive. Infected cells are alive. There's a bit of vagueness there, but if you want a really good argument then try to sort out at what point between being picked from its tree and going completely rotten an apple goes from alive to dead.
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sawdust and Mildew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple solution (that will never happen, regretfully): Don't treat anyone over 18 who admits/claims to have taken it.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're called Sooners because they'll die sooner rather than later.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "The scariest one that I've heard of and seen is people coming in with vision loss," he said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there no veterinarians?
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta admit - I'm tempted to get a tube of horse paste.

Not to use of course, but as a souvenir of this crazy, crazy time. Set it up on a shelf with other collectibles and then get a sensible chuckle whenever I look over at it.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Are there no veterinarians?


Came here to say this, missed by a minute.

Send them to animal hospitals.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: In other news medical doctors report that cases of tape worm are at an all time low.


That's good.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

seventypercent: dv-ous: seventypercent: [Fark user image 850x355]

"If there's a more clear case of the 'Stupid' tag, I've never seen it."

God, Helen Hunt is gorgeous.

That isn't Helen Hunt. That's Tom Skerritt.


Isn't this the scene where he jizzes on her
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: seventypercent: [Fark user image 850x355]

"If there's a more clear case of the 'Stupid' tag, I've never seen it."

God, Helen Hunt is gorgeous.


Not to ruin your fantasy but I think that is Jodie Foster.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't they just buy more health?
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Democrats were to grift in the style of Republicans, some "entrepreneur" would be buying up Ivermectin in Blue States and selling it to those deluded plague rats in Red States. If they're intent on applying their Facebook MD degree and removing themselves from the gene pool, then may as well make a buck and help them along.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What suckers! This was Big Pharma's long game. Get people scared of Covid vaccines so they self medicate, overdose, and require years of care due to organ damage.
 
bmix [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know this story bears repeating, but it was already greened on the main page, about 6 stories down:

https://m.fark.com/goto/11735190/kfor​.​com/news/local/patients-overdosing-on-​ivermectin-backing-up-rural-oklahoma-h​ospitals-ambulances
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
rustypouch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For some reason, I have no pity or sympathy for these people. I would even be fine with them being refused treatment.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In new seasonal flavors.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: holdmybones: Are there no veterinarians?

Came here to say this, missed by a minute.

Send them to animal hospitals.


I was surprised not to see it on a quick scan of the thread before I posted.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This news piece is a PSA to not do it, right?

People really aren't taking this shiat in the dozens or hundreds. They can't be that dim.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The problem isn't that they're dying. The problem is that they're causing other people to die.

Daniel Wilkinson, a US Army veteran, died from a treatable illness after being unable to find an ICU bed in five different states
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dv-ous: seventypercent: [Fark user image 850x355]

"If there's a more clear case of the 'Stupid' tag, I've never seen it."

God, Helen Hunt is gorgeous.


Isn't that Jodie Foster?
 
xtalman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My sister who is a horse owner and actually needs this for it intended purpose says it is getting hard to find.  She also is in health care and really does not want to see these morans.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: ArkPanda: Circusdog320: A virus is not a worm. Hell! A virus ain't even technically alive.

Aren't they alive? I thought it was still something biologists like to argue about when they get drunk.

Virus particles are not alive. Infected cells are alive. There's a bit of vagueness there, but if you want a really good argument then try to sort out at what point between being picked from its tree and going completely rotten an apple goes from alive to dead.


That seems like an easy argument. We reattach human organs and limbs all the time. The point in which the normal immune and food delivery is a net negative and the fruit starts to ferment/rot. We can go on forver and a day at which percent that includes, but if you felt like wasting you time and money reviving and attaching a plant fruit you could do trials on it and see how long it takes for it to be unsalvagable.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: [i.imgur.com image 640x614]


The gerrymandering ahead of the 2022 election will be nothing short of draconian, IMHO.
 
