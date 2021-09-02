 Skip to content
 
(KGW Portland)   Great, BLM is rounding up wild horses now. What's next, Antifa shooting spotted owls?
posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 12:53 AM



aleister_greynight
7 hours ago  
Mounted BLM is coming!
 
Badmoodman
5 hours ago  
Great, BLM is rounding up wild horses now. What's next, Antifa shooting spotted owls?


Kat09tails
4 hours ago  
These horses are dirt cheap. Anyone who wants one can have one, two, or a couple hundred. There are thousands of these feral hay burners available in states all over the country. What color do you want? How old? Mare or gelding? Come get them by the dozen if you can.

Bleeding hearts who don't understand carrying capacity may want to cry about the poor ponies but reality is these are feral invasive animals that are harmful to native wildlife and ecosystems. The US government spends millions feeding these things because built their brand around the idea that somehow these things exist of of unicorn farts rather than thousands of pounds of forage that hold in moisture in an area that doesn't have a whole lot of forage and rain to spare.
 
A Fark Handle
3 hours ago  
Fark the spotted owl.
That's the root of all our current god damn problems. At least I think so...
 
A Fark Handle
3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Mounted BLM is coming!


I've seen that in Seattle at 13th and Pine in front of the East Precinct. It was festive.

/CHAZ & CHOP
 
Cafe Threads
3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Mounted BLM is coming!


I'd like to be mounted by some of BLM's members.

Got any phone numbers?
 
kdawg7736
2 hours ago  
Maybe the KKK should get horses and have jousting with BLM. That would be interesting to say the least.
 
fragMasterFlash
1 hour ago  
Well if they couldn't be bothered to drag you away...
 
Mad_Radhu
1 hour ago  
Bruce Springsteen - Chasin' Wild Horses (Official Audio)
Youtube pPb2Y9Ob_tY
 
carnifex2005
1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: These horses are dirt cheap. Anyone who wants one can have one, two, or a couple hundred. There are thousands of these feral hay burners available in states all over the country. What color do you want? How old? Mare or gelding? Come get them by the dozen if you can.

Bleeding hearts who don't understand carrying capacity may want to cry about the poor ponies but reality is these are feral invasive animals that are harmful to native wildlife and ecosystems. The US government spends millions feeding these things because built their brand around the idea that somehow these things exist of of unicorn farts rather than thousands of pounds of forage that hold in moisture in an area that doesn't have a whole lot of forage and rain to spare.


So what you're saying is that horse burgers will soon be on the menu?
 
Moniker o' Shame
1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well if they couldn't be bothered to drag you away...


My second favorite band.
 
rfenster
1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well if they couldn't be bothered to drag you away...


Came here to say this...

/I'm a day late and a dollar short.
//Spotted Owls taste like chicken
///As do California Condors
 
trappedspirit
1 hour ago  
Just a reminder for our BLM compatriots, horses go in the back.  And horse tack is required to be attached.
 
rfenster
1 hour ago  
The Rolling Stones - Wild Horses (Acoustic / Lyric Video)
Youtube SQTHB4jM-KQ


/We'll ride them someday
//Unless Antifa shoots them
///Then we will send the spotted owls to Hogwarts
 
Moniker o' Shame
1 hour ago  
Wait until they get a whiff of the wild camels amok in California.  No, really.  Camels stink really bad.  Wait until they get a whiff of them.  Also they are horrible in general as they are jerks.

/The Army experimented with using camels during the Civil War.
//They decided they were horrible animals.
///Their ancestors are still at large in California.
 
puffy999
1 hour ago  

rfenster: fragMasterFlash: Well if they couldn't be bothered to drag you away...

Came here to say this...

/I'm a day late and a dollar short.
//Spotted Owls taste like chicken
///As do California Condors


also to be perfectly fair... California condors are pretty useful. Spotted owls... meh.
 
Madman drummers bummers
1 hour ago  

rfenster: fragMasterFlash: Well if they couldn't be bothered to drag you away...

Came here to say this...

/I'm a day late and a dollar short.
//Spotted Owls taste like chicken
///As do California Condors


No, spotted owls taste like bald eagle.
 
adamatari
1 hour ago  
Don't they do this every year? I feel like I've read this story before more than once. Maybe different wild horses in different parts of the west.
 
Flappyhead
1 hour ago  
Well know we know whose gonna ride them.
 
rfenster
1 hour ago  
Archival footage of BLM helicopters vs The Rolling Stones "Wild Horses"

Ride of the Valkyries - Apocalypse Now (3/8) Movie CLIP (1979) HD
Youtube 30QzJKCUekQ


They leave no stone unturned.
 
Resident Muslim
1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: These horses are dirt cheap. Anyone who wants one can have one, two, or a couple hundred. There are thousands of these feral hay burners available in states all over the country. What color do you want? How old? Mare or gelding? Come get them by the dozen if you can.

Bleeding hearts who don't understand carrying capacity may want to cry about the poor ponies but reality is these are feral invasive animals that are harmful to native wildlife and ecosystems. The US government spends millions feeding these things because built their brand around the idea that somehow these things exist of of unicorn farts rather than thousands of pounds of forage that hold in moisture in an area that doesn't have a whole lot of forage and rain to spare.


o/
I'll take them.
I'm just sad my dream house/ranch hasn't materialized yet, otherwise I would have taken.

/funny, I was thinking about these feral horses a day or two ago, they must be genetically strong to survive the wilderness
//good lungs from all the running probably
//and a little bit of wildness and free spirit can be fun
 
invictus2
1 hour ago  
how about your mother?

FARK.com: (11735280) Your mom is not a horse
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well if they couldn't be bothered to drag you away...


That's only because they couldn't hear me knocking.
 
rfenster
1 hour ago  

invictus2: how about your mother?

FARK.com: (11735280) Your mom is not a horse


Was she ridden hard and put away wet?
 
meanmutton
53 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: These horses are dirt cheap. Anyone who wants one can have one, two, or a couple hundred. There are thousands of these feral hay burners available in states all over the country. What color do you want? How old? Mare or gelding? Come get them by the dozen if you can.

Bleeding hearts who don't understand carrying capacity may want to cry about the poor ponies but reality is these are feral invasive animals that are harmful to native wildlife and ecosystems. The US government spends millions feeding these things because built their brand around the idea that somehow these things exist of of unicorn farts rather than thousands of pounds of forage that hold in moisture in an area that doesn't have a whole lot of forage and rain to spare.


They aren't being culled because of their harm to native species. They are being culled because of their harm to a separate, more profitable invasive species (that contributes heavily to climate change and harms human lifespan but is sooooo tasty).
 
meanmutton
52 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Maybe the KKK should get horses and have jousting with BLM. That would be interesting to say the least.


The idea that you equate the Klan with people who think that black people's lives aren't disposable is farking reprehensible.
 
rfenster
48 minutes ago  

meanmutton: kdawg7736: Maybe the KKK should get horses and have jousting with BLM. That would be interesting to say the least.

The idea that you equate the Klan with people who think that black people's lives aren't disposable is farking reprehensible.


You've been here long enough to know....

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
47 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: These horses are dirt cheap. Anyone who wants one can have one, two, or a couple hundred. There are thousands of these feral hay burners available in states all over the country. What color do you want? How old? Mare or gelding? Come get them by the dozen if you can.

Bleeding hearts who don't understand carrying capacity may want to cry about the poor ponies but reality is these are feral invasive animals that are harmful to native wildlife and ecosystems. The US government spends millions feeding these things because built their brand around the idea that somehow these things exist of of unicorn farts rather than thousands of pounds of forage that hold in moisture in an area that doesn't have a whole lot of forage and rain to spare.


Buying a horse isn't a big deal.  There are far too many horses compared to the market, assuming you just want a horse for every day pleasure riding, so prices are low.  It's keeping the horse that's going to empty your bank account.  Around here, the cheapest is around $300/month.  $500/month is more typical.  And that doesn't take into account regular veterinary care and farrier services.
 
philodough
36 minutes ago  
Some of those horses are amazingly cool. Yes, I know they're problematic in places.

When I was a kid some strange lady my mom knew rescued a yearling Paint. I'm not sure why she did, she didn't have the facilities or acreage to accommodate horses, let alone one. So, we ended up with him. We named him Jasper. And from thence forth, that orphaned yearling took complete control of our herd of 16 horses, and no one was gonna tell him any differently. When my older sister bought a new fancy registered stallion (that most of us hated because he was a weirdo), Jasper fought him like a tiger when the stallion got out and tried mixing with our mares a few times. Jasper was a gelding, so him fighting off a stallion was pretty incredible on its own.
He was a blast to ride, but never did learn how to stop. So no one could ride him unless they were capable of handling what was basically a wild animal that never completely surrendered to any taming or training.
He'd lead our horses on midnight breakouts, then when we'd get a call at 6am saying our horses were spotted miles and miles away happily grazing on the absolute best grass available in the valley. So we'd head out on foot to wrangle them all together and get them home. But as soon as Jasper would spot us, he'd round them up and lead them all home...at a run...and back through a hole in the fence line that we'd then have to walk, find and repair.
If there was a break anywhere in the fence line, he'd find it. It was almost like he was magically sentient in that respect, because there were times, we couldn't find the hole!
That was a pissy chore if you had to hoof it all the way, but I was always grateful to have a horse that was very capable of controlling our herd, and that had the sense to know when and where to lead them.
He was also smart enough to keep them off the train tracks and highway. Which made his escapes all the more remarkable, as the tracks were basically a thoroughfare to get to lots of desirable (for horses, anyway) places in the valley. And when he had to, he'd lead them at a walk, single file along a narrow path beside the roadways; a narrow, slow-walk column.
Sometimes we were lucky enough to catch a horse or two to ride back before Jasper lead them back home - because man, walking several miles back home, through cold, dew covered grass sucked.

Anyway, he was cool. And a wonderful horse to ride through crazy obstacle courses and jumps.
Truly, a pleasure to ride and pleasure to have known him.

He looked very much like this guy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
26 minutes ago  

rfenster: invictus2: how about your mother?

FARK.com: (11735280) Your mom is not a horse

Was she ridden hard and put away wet?


/yes, yes, she was wink
 
cryinoutloud
3 minutes ago  
The BLM has always rounded up wild horses. For a long time, anyway. Who did you think was doing it?
 
