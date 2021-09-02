 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRQE News)   Everyone could be moving because of you   (krqe.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Sales, Sign, English-language films, Contract, Berkshire Hathaway, sale signs, ARIA Charts, end of the street  
•       •       •

809 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 12:05 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no problem removing signs, such as those that block my view of traffic.

She should just take matters into her own hands.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why can't I have these people's problems???
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This article really opened up my eyes when I saw what was in the image at the top. I mean, life is demanding, without understanding.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe don't live in a desert?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If the house has been sold, then the new owners have to go remove it, honey.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bet that is what it is.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The house is no longer for sale and there's no reason for additional traffic or attention to be brought to the house or the neighborhood," said Boyle.

Have you met many realtors? Every sign on any street with their name on it is an invitation for a potential home buyer to call them. Casting a wide net is what they are all about, in my experience. Perhaps some are successful enough to be more selective with regard to their clientele but that would seem to be the exception rather than the rule.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
myuhaulstory.comView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That left turn at Albuquerque is a doozy.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The only time I've been annoyed by a real estate sign it was because an agent thought it was ok to put it in the road. You had to drive into the opposing lane to get around it. I assume she found it in the ditch where I threw it after a lackluster open house.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Why can't I have these people's problems???


Someone is still smarting from that sex offender sign put in his yard last Halloween...  Just kidding about.  There are much more serious things we have to deal with than realtor signs.  As an example, the lawn mowing crews that start up at 6:00 AM need to die.  Well, that and getting shot, carjacked, etc.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I once remove a real-estate sign someone put in my yard, to advertise a house across the street.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is not an actual problem,this is something that bothers her because. I'm sure there are many things that upset her all of the time and I bet she'd be happy to tell you about them.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.