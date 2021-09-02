 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Your mom is not a horse   (kfor.com) divider line
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was assuming that this was another Ivermectin story

Narrator: It wasn't.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll bet it was rotgot whiskey.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But your dad?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.ctfassets.netView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Let's not assume that Ivermectin wasn't involved unless we find out with certainty. This was in Oklahoma, after all.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, not with that attitude. Buckle up kid, we're moving to Enumclaw.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTA was she terminal?
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she ridden hard and put away wet?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I shot her in the stomach cuz I wuz drunk. Then I shot her in the head to put her out of her misery."
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

With all the craziness in the world, its nice to have a run of the mill hillbilly murders his mom story to read.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another story brought to you by a lack of universal healthcare and the sick saturation of guns in the USA. It won't be the last
 
hammettman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I kinda can understand putting her out of misery, the question is, "who's misery?"

Shot her in the head and the stomach, then she starts in with the questions.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My mom and I were discussing on how the hell to pay for a new roof for my grandmother, since the insurance company will only pay for $1400 for half a roof. My mom said that we both need to whore ourselves so we can meet more people. So we can meet someone that could redo a roof for cheap more or less. As shocking as it was to hear that, I would never shoot her over that.
 
comrade
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pics?
 
palelizard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Article didn't say she was, even after the gunshots.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If the good naked drunk mom had a gun of her own she might have stopped the bad naked drunk son with a gun.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

She got up and walked around saying "WTF?", after being shot in the head and stomach in her sleep.   78 years old.

Son destined to be elected as an Oklahoma state legislator.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I can agree with the healthcare angle, but the gun is just a tool. This guy would have used something else if guns weren't available.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My name is Mr. Ed, so you might be surprised.
 
