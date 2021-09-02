 Skip to content
(Vice)   Remington subpoenas report cards of 5 children murdered at Sandy Hook. Claims they were bad students and deserved to die   (vice.com) divider line
    Asinine, High school, Kindergarten, Lawsuit, attendance records of dead children, Gun company Remington, Subpoena, attendance records, Sandy Hook  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What
The
fark

Are they really gonna try for "false flag operation". ON OPEN MOTHERfark*NG COURT?!?!?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah the old, "they know what they did" defense.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghouls
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remington is run by a hedge fund.  Hedge funds are vile filth.  It's rubbed off on them, obviously.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pain, expense, harassment and delay are go to tactics for a defense with a bad case.
The system typically tolerates a got bit of it as a "style" of defense.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're totally going to bring up the time Jimmy pooped his pants in kindergarten, aren't they?

/Seriously, what are they hoping to gain here?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: What
The
fark

Are they really gonna try for "false flag operation". ON OPEN MOTHERfark*NG COURT?!?!?


Have you ever seen Food, Inc? It is about Monsanto a bit and how Monsanto would take you to court and make you show EVERY SINGLE SHEET OF PAPER you ever wrote on related to farming. It would tie you up in court for ever...draining YOUR bank account dry.

Remington has massive amount of lawyers and money. School districts and parents, not so much.

It's a tactic that large corporations use to get cases dismissed.

These gun people are scum. TOTAL FARKING SCUM!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Superintendent:

Superintendent:
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: What
The
fark

Are they really gonna try for "false flag operation". ON OPEN MOTHERfark*NG COURT?!?!?


"Due to these poor grades and higher than average absences of Timmy (age 6) his lifetime expected earnings should be adjusted down from average when calculating potential damage"

~my guess
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need Lawyer Dagget to force Remington into receivership.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, sometimes I think the insistence of some on using a novel and absurd interpretation of a few, now irrelevant, words in an 18th Century document, are going to undo the whole document.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your Honor, Petey demanded another pudding cup.  He had it coming!!!!"
 
Psylence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can always take one with you... like Churchill said.

How farked up is this country going to have to get?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not funny, Onion.  Good satire has to have some element of reality to be effec... wait, is this real?
 
0lorin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Target Builder: baka-san: What
The
fark

Are they really gonna try for "false flag operation". ON OPEN MOTHERfark*NG COURT?!?!?

"Due to these poor grades and higher than average absences of Timmy (age 6) his lifetime expected earnings should be adjusted down from average when calculating potential damage"

~my guess


this probably
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EL EM: We need Lawyer Dagget to force Remington into receivership.

Nice reference but wouldn't that apply more to Colt or Winchester?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Target Builder: baka-san: What
The
fark

Are they really gonna try for "false flag operation". ON OPEN MOTHERfark*NG COURT?!?!?

"Due to these poor grades and higher than average absences of Timmy (age 6) his lifetime expected earnings should be adjusted down from average when calculating potential damage"

~my guess



 
J Noble Daggett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EL EM: We need Lawyer Dagget to force Remington into receivership.


You rang?
 
hammettman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was gonna post, "if you're a lawyer for Remington, that's the moment you say, 'fark it, I'm out" but then I thought about "if you're a lawyer for Remington" well then you already know how low you can go.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers


oh ffs who activated the twat signal?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers


They made up a new liability category because the left hates guns and wants to find an end run around the Second Amendment.  Blaming Remington is simply a means to an end.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

baka-san: What
The
fark

Are they really gonna try for "false flag operation". ON OPEN MOTHERfark*NG COURT?!?!?


It's pure spite. Remington, as it was previous, is defunct; its assets have been sold off in bankruptcy. All that's left is to make the nasty family members of the people killed with their products suffer through the only route still remaining.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I really can't wait for the day a gun manufacturer gets sued out of business.
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pure farking evil
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers


People have tried. The dealership that sold the car, the salesman, the clerk at the liquor store where the drunk driver bought the whiskey he drank 2 weeks before the crash... people gave tried to sue them.
 
0lorin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers


for advertising them negligently in regard to illegal use and not responding to known diversion.
 
KB202
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers


You do, if Ford spends millions of dollars lobbying against laws against drunk driving.
 
tuxq
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm about as pro-gun as Fark allows, but holy sh*t their lawyers should be roasted in a brazen bull.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Target Builder: baka-san: What
The
fark

Are they really gonna try for "false flag operation". ON OPEN MOTHERfark*NG COURT?!?!?

"Due to these poor grades and higher than average absences of Timmy (age 6) his lifetime expected earnings should be adjusted down from average when calculating potential damage"

~my guess




Eh, those outcomes would likely be on the same button.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: the left hates guns and wants to find an end run around the Second Amendment.


Fun fact:  The 2nd Amendment doesn't prohibit banning firearms.  The Supreme Court backs me up on this.

You're welcome.
 
Torysocial
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No god No!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's really low, I'll never buy their shavers again.
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You might want want to Google Grimshaw vs Ford Motor Company.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers


You can if Ford advertises that you're more likely to survive a drunk driving crash if you're drunk and driving one.  Remington advertised their rifles with the "MAN CARD" schtick, as if owning one made you a bad-ass.

Had they advertised them SOLELY as ideal plinking rifles, and zapping prairie dogs out west, the plaintiffs would have a much tougher case.

Fark user image
 
Oneiros
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers


It might be possible to win that case if it's a pedestrian accident in the US.

Other country's regulators require designs that minimize pedestrian deaths, and Ford doesn't use those designs here in the US.

Even in a vehicle to vehicle accident, you could try suing for the design or construction of the vehicle that you were in.   (Like faulty airbags)
 
Zippercole
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers


Because of marketing tactics.  If Ford ran ads showing teenagers driving their awesome Ford cars 150 mph and saying "driving this awesome Ford car 150 mph is so much fun and I feel so cool doing it,"  and then some teenager crashed and killed someone while going 150 mph, they could get sued.

*not saying I agree, but there is legal rationale that makes it possible.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Warlordtrooper: Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers

They made up a new liability category because the left hates guns and wants to find an end run around the Second Amendment.  Blaming Remington is simply a means to an end.


Fark user image
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lady J: Warlordtrooper: Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers

oh ffs who activated the twat signal?


I would if I had one
i.imgur.com
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers


You would if ford marketed their cars as the best for driving drunk. Remington did kind of endorse the shoot up a bunch of people angle with some of their advertising or at least that is the implication.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now. I'm not some kind of fancypants lawyer or anything, but shouldn't this be grounds for the judge to issue a summary judgment to have all the executive officers of Remington immediately executed?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Zippercole: Warlordtrooper: Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers

Because of marketing tactics.  If Ford ran ads showing teenagers driving their awesome Ford cars 150 mph and saying "driving this awesome Ford car 150 mph is so much fun and I feel so cool doing it,"  and then some teenager crashed and killed someone while going 150 mph, they could get sued.

*not saying I agree, but there is legal rationale that makes it possible.


I'm pretty sure Remington didn't show ads of people shooting up schools.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Lady J: Warlordtrooper: Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers

oh ffs who activated the twat signal?

I would if I had one
i.imgur.com


lol

good skills
 
JRoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Zippercole: Warlordtrooper: Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers

Because of marketing tactics.  If Ford ran ads showing teenagers driving their awesome Ford cars 150 mph and saying "driving this awesome Ford car 150 mph is so much fun and I feel so cool doing it,"  and then some teenager crashed and killed someone while going 150 mph, they could get sued.

*not saying I agree, but there is legal rationale that makes it possible.

I'm pretty sure Remington didn't show ads of people shooting up schools.


Cigarette ads didn't show people dying of cancer either but it's a direct result of the product.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Warlordtrooper: Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers

It might be possible to win that case if it's a pedestrian accident in the US.

Other country's regulators require designs that minimize pedestrian deaths, and Ford doesn't use those designs here in the US.

Even in a vehicle to vehicle accident, you could try suing for the design or construction of the vehicle that you were in.   (Like faulty airbags)


It would be more analogous if ford advertised all the features of their car that would make drunk driving easier. Obviously they are never going to do that. No car company ever would except maybe Musk tweeting/promoting Tesla's autopilot when he is high/drunk (actually mildly surprised it hasn't happened).
 
atomic-age
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

0lorin: Target Builder: baka-san: What
The
fark

Are they really gonna try for "false flag operation". ON OPEN MOTHERfark*NG COURT?!?!?

"Due to these poor grades and higher than average absences of Timmy (age 6) his lifetime expected earnings should be adjusted down from average when calculating potential damage"

~my guess

this probably


cRiSIs Act0Rs
 
neongoats
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's farked up. Those Remington motherfarkers should be expelled from human civilization.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Warlordtrooper: Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers

They made up a new liability category because the left hates guns and wants to find an end run around the Second Amendment.  Blaming Remington is simply a means to an end.


Why, the next thing you know someone in Texas will create a new liability category to allow private citizens to sue people who assist in any way in an abortion as a way to create an end run around Roe?
 
GatorHater
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Warlordtrooper: Why the fark is Remington being sued in the first place. You don't sue Ford because of drunk drivers

You would if ford marketed their cars as the best for driving drunk. Remington did kind of endorse the shoot up a bunch of people angle with some of their advertising or at least that is the implication.


I've never seen these Remington ads you've described or any gun ads that market their product as the best choice for executing children.  This is all simply lawyers getting rich bullshiat.
 
