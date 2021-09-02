 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   That diner that posted a note last week telling Biden supporters to go elsewhere? No way people are going to put up wi... I'm kidding, this is Florida. She's had so much business she had to close temporarily because she ran out of food   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
121
    More: Florida, Volusia County, Florida, Daytona Beach, Florida, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, United States, Joe Biden, Republican Party, God Bless America, Angie Ugarte  
•       •       •

1068 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Sep 2021 at 5:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



121 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's see how it looks in a couple of months.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'allQuaeda strikes again.  Damn, but I f*cking hate those stupid motherf*ckers.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free covid and horse paste with every order!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Told you it was marketing
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All profits will go towards helping Afghans resettle in FL, right?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smell tons of bullshait on this one.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daytona Beach? I can believe it. It's as redneck as the panhandle.
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sliding Carp: Let's see how it looks in a couple of months.


Is something happening in a couple of months that's going to convert a whole bunch of Florida Republican conservatives?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sliding Carp: Let's see how it looks in a couple of months.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A woman of Thursday walked up and learned the business was closed, in part because it was so busy the day before.
"Hallelujah!" she proclaimed.

Yeah, that's what I would say, too. Maybe for a different reason, but that stupid place being closed would definitely be a reason to celebrate.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I appreciate about today's "conservatives" in the US is their consistency. They're outraged about the 13 that died in that suicide bombing, and just as outraged about the 4000+ that have died over the past two decades. Must be hard to sustain outrage for so long.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to think she didn't run out of food...

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"inept and corrupt administration..."

Pretty sure that that phrase is one of the few things that Trump actually owns.

Also


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to see these books.  This is an easy grift.  I mentioned this in thread yesterday.  Get them to swamp it after getting the press.  Then announce that their money was going to lgbtq+ groups, minority groups, and liberals and watch their head explode.
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: All profits will go towards helping Afghans resettle in FL, right?


Do they match the curtains?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, okay. Is there some reason customers weren't flocking to her restaurant BEFORE now?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marginalized people have long since known that capitalism and its so-called "free market" will not ever stop bigotry. Bigots have too much money, because our economic system unfairly advantaged straight white people as long as it's existed. That means a lot of racist, sexist, queerphobic assholes have way more money than they deserve, and they're happy to throw it at any asshole willing to stand up and proclaim their assholery to the world.

Look at every line around the block at a Chick-fil-A. Bigots will happily spend their bottom dollar to support other bigots.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Um, okay. Is there some reason customers weren't flocking to her restaurant BEFORE now?


The customers are vice-signaling.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny thing. I'm a Biden voter, because he was the practical choice. I've never identified as a "Biden Supporter," because I'm not a cultist bootlicker.

((gestures at the tens of millions just like me who voted for Biden without flying his flag on their pickup like a bunch of damn morans))
 
Jubal Harshaw Sr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: All profits will go towards helping Afghans resettle in FL, right?


Delaware
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It aint called Floriduh for nuthin.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to walk in there wearing a shiatload of my Veteran "swag", make a huge order, then take off my shirt to reveal a Biden campaign logo just before time to pay and say "oops, guess you don't want my money".
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Daytona Beach? I can believe it. It's as redneck as the panhandle.


A. no we aren't, not even close

B. DeBary is in Daytona Beach now? Pretty sure it's 45 minutes west.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: Funny thing. I'm a Biden voter, because he was the practical choice. I've never identified as a "Biden Supporter," because I'm not a cultist bootlicker.

((gestures at the tens of millions just like me who voted for Biden without flying his flag on their pickup like a bunch of damn morans))


Trump cultists don't know any other way of being. But they're too afraid of admitting they're Trump supporters, so they go with being anti-Bidenists.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Signal that virtue!
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mambo Bananapatch: Sliding Carp: Let's see how it looks in a couple of months.

Is something happening in a couple of months that's going to convert a whole bunch of Florida Republican conservatives?


No, but once all the virtue-signaling Republicans get tired of crowding in every day to eat chicken fried steaks and meatloaf sandwiches to own the libs, this place will be back to relying on the "usual crowd" again, and a substantial part of that usual crowd will most likely not be coming back.

Here's hoping.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Daytona Beach? I can believe it. It's as redneck as the panhandle.


My hometown.

Also, the diner is in Debary.

Daytona is the place in the county that actually has a newspaper.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mambo Bananapatch: Sliding Carp: Let's see how it looks in a couple of months.

Is something happening in a couple of months that's going to convert a whole bunch of Florida Republican conservatives?


Covid.
Also, though people will go someplace once or twice to show support for a statement, they won't continue going. By making the statement, she cut her customer base in half. Yes she got a temporary boost, but it's not going to be sustained.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dracos31: I want to walk in there wearing a shiatload of my Veteran "swag", make a huge order, then take off my shirt to reveal a Biden campaign logo just before time to pay and say "oops, guess you don't want my money".


I would like to see you try to escape after pulling a trick like that.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US is full of horrible people, and Trump showed them they don't have to hide any more.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like the rebound after a break up... a crash is coming.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Gyrfalcon: Um, okay. Is there some reason customers weren't flocking to her restaurant BEFORE now?

The customers are vice-signaling.


No, Shioe I take your point, they are nonetheless still virtue-signalling.

"Virtue" is subjective. This is virtuous to them in their unpleasant subculture. Those red-faced, spittle-flecked assholes screeching at women outside the Planned Parenthood clinic, for example, are the probably the largest group of right-wing virtue-signallers in your country.

Look on the bright side: the more money these people spend on salmonella and campylobacteria, the less remains to donate to Republicans whom will use it to make the country an even worse place.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, subby, but it's not just Florida.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's real rich reading them attacking Biden on the military deaths, when their guy said this:

In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers." In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as "suckers" for getting killed.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Marginalized people have long since known that capitalism and its so-called "free market" will not ever stop bigotry. Bigots have too much money, because our economic system unfairly advantaged straight white people as long as it's existed. That means a lot of racist, sexist, queerphobic assholes have way more money than they deserve, and they're happy to throw it at any asshole willing to stand up and proclaim their assholery to the world.

Look at every line around the block at a Chick-fil-A. Bigots will happily spend their bottom dollar to support other bigots.


I have a friend who boycotts chic fil a so his gay friend can still eat there.

I swear, America is so weird.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives are such easy marks...
They worship money, yet they just hand it over to you if you pretend to support their politics.
Of corse it would be wrong to suggest scamming these people, so I'm not going to do that.
And I CERTAINLY would never suggest running loosing campaigns as a Republican in red districts, raking in sweet donations from these fools while ensuring a Dem win. That would be wrong...
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a diner in Jacksonville that's run by Trump humpers. Here's one of the reviews:

have been here once and would never go again. If you want to peacefully eat breakfast in an environment that is non-political, this isn't the place. The right winged networks are on full blast on the television screens, and it seems the customers feel very welcome and are accustomed to such. You would think as a breakfast diner they would be accommodating to all people. I would rather drive the extra 20 to 30 mins to where my presence doesn't make anyone uncomfortable or where I'm not made uncomfortable by the right wing atmosphere. If you're passing thru, just keep driving and head to Jacksonville or Daytona for breakfast- the food is subpar anyway.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should have let the South go their own way back in 1865.

It's not too late.  Kick them the fark out.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbrunker: Sorry, subby, but it's not just Florida.

[Fark user image image 850x431]


Half the country is nothing but insane racists. Who the f*ck cares what they think.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sliding Carp: Let's see how it looks in a couple of months.


People will stop going there, it will be too crowded.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: austerity101: Marginalized people have long since known that capitalism and its so-called "free market" will not ever stop bigotry. Bigots have too much money, because our economic system unfairly advantaged straight white people as long as it's existed. That means a lot of racist, sexist, queerphobic assholes have way more money than they deserve, and they're happy to throw it at any asshole willing to stand up and proclaim their assholery to the world.

Look at every line around the block at a Chick-fil-A. Bigots will happily spend their bottom dollar to support other bigots.

I have a friend who boycotts chic fil a so his gay friend can still eat there.

I swear, America is so weird.


That's f*cking idiotic.

You can tell them that, from me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: I have a friend who boycotts chic fil a so his gay friend can still eat there.

I swear, America is so weird.


I have a friend who knows a woman who is lesbian and she works at a Chick-Fil-A. Apparently she's the manager too.

"have a blessed day"
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Chick-fil-A


I've eaten there a grand total of ONCE in my life (only place close to where I was working that day). The food sucked, the service was abysmal and the "fark it" attitude was more on par with a 20 year veteran McDonald's fry cook.

Their stance on LGBTQ rights was the last farking straw. I can deal with the "John 3:16" shiat on In-n-Out cups but these assholes need to die screaming in terror.

The smarmy biatch in TFA? fark that coont with a rusty cactus.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiatholers gonna shiat.

Sin'sHero: All profits will go towards helping Afghans resettle in FL, right?


The Trumpanzee customers will be making death threats against any Afghans who may come to the area. They'll probably be attacking Indians and any other foreigner they assume is afghan.

Fox and the GOP are already teaching them to assume the incoming refugees are al Qaeda.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: it's real rich reading them attacking Biden on the military deaths, when their guy said this:

In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers." In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as "suckers" for getting killed.


I mean, he's not wrong.  If you willingly join or remain in the armed forces to serve someone like Trump, you are clearly a sucker and a loser.
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: dracos31: I want to walk in there wearing a shiatload of my Veteran "swag", make a huge order, then take off my shirt to reveal a Biden campaign logo just before time to pay and say "oops, guess you don't want my money".

I would like to see you try to escape after pulling a trick like that.


RAMBO 7:- I just wanted a goddamn sandwich
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: People will stop going there, it will be too crowded.


it's a flash in a pan, and soon the crowds will die off (probably from covid) and the place will go back into being a sad, lonely diner like it once was. On the wall will be a small frame with the news article hanging and no one will bring up the subject again.

"want toast or biscuits with that order?"

"wasn't this place a Trump supporter diner?"

"no, it was an Anti-Biden place for like a week"
 
Bazolar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not quite right, but I've been feeling pretty hopeless this week.  People I know who try to do the right thing and live honestly get farked in the ass on a regular basis.  And you see people like this succeed and have their "values" publicly validated is just a little too much to swallow sometimes.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They couldn't legally get away with a sign that said "Whites and Christians only" so this is the next closest thing.
 
Displayed 50 of 121 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.