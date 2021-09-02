 Skip to content
 
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Ivermectin? I thought they took that off the market after all those hillbillies went blind   (kfor.com)
106
•       •       •

namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there anything that you dumbass motherf*ckers can't make worse??

So.
F*cking.
Tired.
of Your.
Bullshiat.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "Growing up in a small town, rural area, we've all accidentally been exposed to ivermectin at some time. So, it's something people are familiar with. Because of those accidental sticks, when trying to inoculate cattle, they're less afraid of it," he said.

This is true. When I was growing up and helping out with friends' cattle, de-worming treatment was pretty standard. Animals kick and people's hand slip and stick themselves with few side effects because you don't full plunge. So unlike some more exotic medications rural farming populations aren't afraid of trying to self-medicate with materials they've worked with and gotten on themselves before. But once you full plunge the math you've done better be correct, as well as any possible contraindications or drug interactions. And of course they don't know those because they are farmers not doctors.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But, it's apple flavored.
It does give a whole new meaning of not knowing whether to shart or go blind.
It's a neurotoxin. Enjoy the shakes fool.

There are several easy steps to cure this problem.
No vaccine, no priority. You are last in line.
Insurance don't cover stupidity. You pay full price.
No organ transplants or other critically short medical equipment or supplies for you.
No you can't claim disability and collect checks and benefits for the rest of your life.
No vaccine, no job or unemployment check for you. Terminated for cause.
No religious exemptions.

On the other side of the coin.
Kids and other groups of people who can't legitimately get the vaccine get priority.
The front line vaccinated heroes get second spot.
The vaccinated, with proof, are third.

In other words, let them die or suffer.
If you are unvaccinated, non mask wearing. social media/ pod casting shart posting arse you get nothing.
You are an active enemy combatant.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiocy. I find this hilarious. Not that these morons are clogging up the emergency rooms, but that they're dumb enough to eat horse paste, designed for 500+lb mammals, and screwing their body up, maybe permanently.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just give up On them. Let the virus have them and let the rest poison themselves.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a bit surprised that it hasn't all been pulled from the shelf. Also...how is Faux Nooz still on the air? They started this shiz.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can get more at http://ivermectengood4you.biz/ , which has absolutely nothing to do with my investment portfolio.  Our snake venom site will be up shortly.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ivermectin was approved for use in humans in 1996. so its not JUST a horse dewormer.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know. I've read a lot of books. Like, a lot.

And I gotta say, if you tried to write people as evil and stupid as right wingers, your shiat would get laughed off the farking page as ridiculously unrealistic. Even Tor books would be like "Bro even our readers wouldn't buy this shiat"
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: But, it's apple flavored.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This man took a full dose of Ivermectin, and he's never neighed better!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: ivermectin was approved for use in humans in 1996. so its not JUST a horse dewormer.


LOL
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People in Oklahoman ERs are now waiting an extra hour to have objects removed from their butts.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: You can get more at http://ivermectengood4you.biz/ , which has absolutely nothing to do with my investment portfolio.  Our snake venom site will be up shortly.


I wish I didn't have morals or standards and felt comfortable profiting off of the suffering of other people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Ya know. I've read a lot of books. Like, a lot.

And I gotta say, if you tried to write people as evil and stupid as right wingers, your shiat would get laughed off the farking page as ridiculously unrealistic. Even Tor books would be like "Bro even our readers wouldn't buy this shiat"


It's because this part of our simulation was written during a writers' strike.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but that would mean Joe Rogan is wrong. I don't think so, the guy's into MMA fighting and does DMT.
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking quitters.

If they're going to self-diagnose and treat because the doctors and nurses can't be trusted, see it through to the end, healed or dead, don't go to the hospital.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm done with this shiat. Fark 'em. Let them die. They likely won't learn a lesson but maybe they can be a warning.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: People in Oklahoman ERs are now waiting an extra hour to have objects removed from their butts.


It's not a bug, it's a feature.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Misch: blender61: But, it's apple flavored.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


For oatmeal!
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
simkl.inView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think I found the spokesman for the company

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: foo monkey: You can get more at http://ivermectengood4you.biz/ , which has absolutely nothing to do with my investment portfolio.  Our snake venom site will be up shortly.

I wish I didn't have morals or standards and felt comfortable profiting off of the suffering of other people.

[Fark user image 425x312]


Awesome idea. Let's market something, water for instance, to these idiots, charge half the cost of Ivermectin. The slogan will be, "Works as well as Ivermectin at treating COVID." Claims are all true.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you worry 'bout that mule,
Cus' he ain't going blind...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: foo monkey: You can get more at http://ivermectengood4you.biz/ , which has absolutely nothing to do with my investment portfolio.  Our snake venom site will be up shortly.

I wish I didn't have morals or standards and felt comfortable profiting off of the suffering of other people.

[Fark user image 425x312]


I understand your moral reservations, but the real issue is that it's fundamentally illegal.  That's why you need good lawyers and accountants to set you up with shell companies and off-shore accounts.  Put enough layers between you and the product, or what we call "Sacklering", and you're good to go.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(shrug) These people are stupid. They literally reject actual medical knowledge and do useless shiat that randos on Facebook (and famous idiots like Joe Rogan) tell them to.

The more of these people who die, the better off our country will be.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are talking...about an article that is on the internet... that was once read to Donald Trump... that men who get Covid should take high doses of Premarin. Of course "Doctors" and "Scientists" say this is stupid so you know it must work.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: ivermectin was approved for use in humans in 1996. so its not JUST a horse dewormer.


Missing the point...stupid, or deliberate bio terrorist?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: ivermectin was approved for use in humans in 1996. so its not JUST a horse dewormer.


If you're getting it from the farking fleet & farm, it's animal medication.
 
SmithHiller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One study I saw used 0.3 mg per kg of weight. The problem is the report had it typed as ".3 mg".
Looks like a lot of people are overlooking the decimal point.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure it was Fudd that got banned.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sforce: iheartscotch: foo monkey: You can get more at http://ivermectengood4you.biz/ , which has absolutely nothing to do with my investment portfolio.  Our snake venom site will be up shortly.

I wish I didn't have morals or standards and felt comfortable profiting off of the suffering of other people.

[Fark user image 425x312]

Awesome idea. Let's market something, water for instance, to these idiots, charge half the cost of Ivermectin. The slogan will be, "Works as well as Ivermectin at treating COVID." Claims are all true.


Water won't work.  It has to affect the patient, so when the treatment is done, he feels better.  For example, Ivermectin makes people lose control of their bowels.  When they stop treatment, they stop shiatting themselves in the produce aisle and naturally say, "Boy, I feel better now.  Thanks Ivermectin!"  Whatever you, sorry WE sell, because I'm not giving this advice away for free, it has to make the patient feel better after the seven-day regimen.  Perhaps some kind of a combination treatment, like how they make HIV drugs now.  The first two days could be tapeworm eggs, followed by two weeks of quinine water, *then* a course of Ivermectin to kill the tapeworm.  Patients would not only feel better, but lose weight!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: ivermectin was approved for use in humans in 1996. so its not JUST a horse dewormer.


Yeah, but not for Covid, and in pill form. Not in a tube at a farm store, designed for horses, cows, and sheep, that have a different metabolism than us. Wise up, sucker.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SmithHiller: One study I saw used 0.3 mg per kg of weight. The problem is the report had it typed as ".3 mg".
Looks like a lot of people are overlooking the decimal point.


Also, the sort of people who eat dewormers prepared for large animals are also the sort of people who think the metric system is stupid. Chances are they don't have the slightest clue what a mg is anyway and they sure as hell aren't looking it up. The lady on the facebook said to eat a tablespoon of the stuff.

/maybe it was teaspoon, but the more the merrier
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a farmer that has been taking it for years because he said it keeps the ticks off of him. Now, he takes a very small dab of paste (like a drop on the end of your finger) in the spring.

I find it interesting, but I'll still pass on that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horse medicine problems call for horse doctor solutions...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/but its the city folks who are "sheeple"
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I'm a bit surprised that it hasn't all been pulled from the shelf. Also...how is Faux Nooz still on the air? They started this shiz.


People still need it for it's legitimate uses.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoughTrickNamedJim: I'm done with this shiat. Fark 'em. Let them die. They likely won't learn a lesson but maybe they can be a warning.


People keep saying that then they come back and continue busting veins over it.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone just start spreading the rumor that colloidal silver cures COVID? It'll keep them from filling up the emergency rooms and mark them for easy avoidance in the future.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is without a doubt the dumbest time to be alive.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: iheartscotch: I'm a bit surprised that it hasn't all been pulled from the shelf. Also...how is Faux Nooz still on the air? They started this shiz.

People still need it for it's legitimate uses.


I probably should have specified the horse formulation.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: ivermectin was approved for use in humans in 1996. so its not JUST a horse dewormer.


Yes, it was... for parasitic infections.
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: sforce: iheartscotch: foo monkey: You can get more at http://ivermectengood4you.biz/ , which has absolutely nothing to do with my investment portfolio.  Our snake venom site will be up shortly.

I wish I didn't have morals or standards and felt comfortable profiting off of the suffering of other people.

[Fark user image 425x312]

Awesome idea. Let's market something, water for instance, to these idiots, charge half the cost of Ivermectin. The slogan will be, "Works as well as Ivermectin at treating COVID." Claims are all true.

Water won't work.  It has to affect the patient, so when the treatment is done, he feels better.  For example, Ivermectin makes people lose control of their bowels.  When they stop treatment, they stop shiatting themselves in the produce aisle and naturally say, "Boy, I feel better now.  Thanks Ivermectin!"  Whatever you, sorry WE sell, because I'm not giving this advice away for free, it has to make the patient feel better after the seven-day regimen.  Perhaps some kind of a combination treatment, like how they make HIV drugs now.  The first two days could be tapeworm eggs, followed by two weeks of quinine water, *then* a course of Ivermectin to kill the tapeworm.  Patients would not only feel better, but lose weight!


My goal was to stay off the FDA/CDC/FTC/ABC/DEF radar, so I can't agree to your plan, but I have something that fits your "If has to affect the patient, so when the treatment is done, he feels better" requirement:

Specially made fleshlights for the men and specially made dildos for the women. You can decide what makes them special, maybe claim they're dipped in the fountain at Mar-A-Loser so they're 'holy'. The instructions will say something to the effect, "use once, for 30 minutes straight, reaching completion at the 30 minute mark." The edging they go through will make them feel better after they're done.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The scariest one that I've heard of and seen is people coming in with vision loss," he said.

"It was...It was..."
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Noaoaooaoaoooaoaooaooaoooooo!!!"
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to develop an ivermectin-hydroxycholoroquine-bleach cocktail that's introduced into the body via UV light enema. I think there's a market for something like that.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: [i.pinimg.com image 600x315]


Equiis replaces Oklahoma! In most red states.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side -  the people that are more likely to take Invermectin are the same group that are most likely to have worms.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: ivermectin was approved for use in humans in 1996. so its not JUST a horse dewormer.


Yes, for limited uses, and requiring a prescription. Why are these chucklef*cks taking the kind you can buy at Tractor Supply instead of getting a prescription and filling it at CVS? Because they can't get a prescription. Because they don't have lice or pinworms or any of the conditions for which it would be prescribed. And with the exception of a small number of quacks who need to lose their licenses, doctors all know that it doesn't do shiat against COVID, at least not until you exceed the safe human dosage by about a hundredfold.
 
Zincoxide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's next? GLUG??

Squidbillies, Glug!😂
Youtube 4pcDiQQ_o7w
 
