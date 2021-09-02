 Skip to content
The majority of GM plants will be halting truck production next week. Not because of the Labor Day holiday, but because of a global chip shortage
33
    Awkward, General Motors, Pickup truck, Chevrolet, Chevrolet vehicles, light-duty Chevrolet Silverado, All wheel drive vehicles, halting truck production, pickup plant Wentzville Assembly  
•       •       •

33 Comments
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if we built up our infrastructure and supply chains...  but that's just crazy talk.
 
Flyinglemur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any chance this worldwide microchip shortage has anything to do with the worldwide explosion in Bitcoin mining warehouses? I'm honestly asking for my own benefit because I have no idea.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's that "just in time" inventory working out?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bill Gates caused this with the COVID-19 vaccine 5G chips
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We are having trouble getting our left-handed sprockets because the oxygen used in the sprocket blast furnace is being used by people on COVID.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flyinglemur: Is there any chance this worldwide microchip shortage has anything to do with the worldwide explosion in Bitcoin mining warehouses? I'm honestly asking for my own benefit because I have no idea.


It doesn't help, but I don't think so. There was basically a perfect storm of both supply and distribution issues that farked everything up good.

The US is finally starting to realize that relying on imports for chips is a bad idea, but it will be years before we establish domestic production.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was on the lot of my local Toyota dealer the other day.  Yikes.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't blame me, I voted for Leno

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: How's that "just in time" inventory working out?


It clearly is not.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Flyinglemur: Is there any chance this worldwide microchip shortage has anything to do with the worldwide explosion in Bitcoin mining warehouses? I'm honestly asking for my own benefit because I have no idea.


No, its about geographical specialization.  Some places produce the raw materials, some places refine those materials, some places design the chips, and then other places use those designs to turn those refined materials into chips - which are sent to still other places that make various goods utilizing those chips.  By-and-large, this has been useful.  You specialize and get really good at your one job.  And everyone gets a little piece of the pie from all the end-result goods.  Well, it works up until a global pandemic makes all those places experience differing levels of disruption at different times, as well as making shipping shiat between them farky.  It is hard to get things done when your supplier may have a factory working one week and dead the enext, while yours is working this week, but was shuttered for the previous three, and the factory up the chain has shut down because you haven't been sending them anything, but now they all have the 'rona and daren't going to open even when you want to send your stuff to them.

I mean, the Bitcoin cowboys weren't helping, but this is mostly the result of Earth not possessing Star Trek replicator technology.
 
OutsmartBullet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Flyinglemur: Is there any chance this worldwide microchip shortage has anything to do with the worldwide explosion in Bitcoin mining warehouses? I'm honestly asking for my own benefit because I have no idea.


In general terms a weak yes, since any place making chips will abstractly occupy that slot.
In specific terms moderate no, not the same kind of chips, and this is primarily driven by Just-In-Time supply chain methods combined with surprise forecast drops combined with, I understand, some mistakes in bidding for those chips in a way that porked them somewhat solidly.

I don't know how Ford isn't having this problem with the new Lightning, since they just announced they're doubling production on that effective immediately, but I suspect Joey B and Ford really want that first electric truck to go well.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Damn it Frito Lay! Damn you to Hell!!!!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Legalize weed and then the chip shortage.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Yeah, just what did ever become of Chip?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At this rate we have to resort to eating salsa made in New York city.
 
Flyinglemur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thank you all for those responses. It's nice to be around smarter people
 
Trucker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How did we ever get by without computers in cars?  No automatic lane-change assistance, automatic parking, back up assistance etc.  Oh, right, we learned how to actually drive.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Flyinglemur: Is there any chance this worldwide microchip shortage has anything to do with the worldwide explosion in Bitcoin mining warehouses? I'm honestly asking for my own benefit because I have no idea.


No.  This is more of an issue of just-in-time supply chains, capacity out of rotation, and automakers failing to properly forecast their needs in time.

One big knock was the Texas freeze earlier this year that pushed a number of chip fabrication plants offline.  As example, NXP has a fab in Austin that produces chips for the automakers and it was down for over three weeks because of the power outage.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Again?
 
overthinker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is news, how? This is something that has been going on for weeks and it's affecting a lot of manufacturers.
This is from May:
https://hasepoyo.com/empty-lots-angry-​customers-chip-crisis-throws-wrench-in​to-car-business/
And note the thing about 20K F-150s waiting on chips. Months ago.
Many are rotating production cycles, extending work on other things, and waiting on chips.
Then add in their Bronco disaster with tops on top of chips, and.. you have a lot of people not getting those due to two different supplier problems combined.
This is all a result of supply chains and many events that impacted it. Weather, The boat in the canal, covid, and more.
It's not going to get better until well into 2022, and if the pandemic mess doesn't get under control, you are looking at well into 2023 at a minimum.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is that why they move everything to Mexico?  For the salsa?
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I work for a manufacturer of electronic components. We are seeing lead times of materials go from 30-50 days to 150+. Some dates are getting booked to 2023.  People in the industry a lot longer than me have never seen the supply chain distributed like this before.
/ were seeing issues before the pandemic as electric vehicle demand has been increasing.
 
neongoats
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hope this means that someone will start designing some lower tech models.

Can I get windows I can just roll down my farking self please? Gauges that are gauges. Actual knobs and buttons to control the ac?

/adjusts onion belt
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trucker: How did we ever get by without computers in cars?  No automatic lane-change assistance, automatic parking, back up assistance etc.  Oh, right, we learned how to actually drive.


And did mostly a piss-poor job of it, so let's not go sucking each other's dicks quite yet. Collision avoidance systems were the first thing to put a real dent in vehicle collisions per 100,000 miles traveled in decades, and before that, vehicle safety systems were the only thing that had a meaningful impact on traffic injuries and fatalities. If you go back and look at the data, driving was dangerous as fark before standard 3-point seatbelts and airbags.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Flyinglemur: Is there any chance this worldwide microchip shortage has anything to do with the worldwide explosion in Bitcoin mining warehouses? I'm honestly asking for my own benefit because I have no idea.

No.  This is more of an issue of just-in-time supply chains, capacity out of rotation, and automakers failing to properly forecast their needs in time.

One big knock was the Texas freeze earlier this year that pushed a number of chip fabrication plants offline.  As example, NXP has a fab in Austin that produces chips for the automakers and it was down for over three weeks because of the power outage.


Sounds like we're going to have to blame Joe ending the US control of Afghanistan REMs to protect Governor Coathanger from criticism.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: How's that "just in time" inventory working out?


I always referred to it as the "client's time is less valuable than mine" system.

The remarkable thing is that even with the global supply chain failures over the past couple of years, business and management schools are still teaching this stuff as gospel.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But they are going to convert to making half their new fleet electric in less than a decade!!!

/electric cars have as many as five times as many microchips than standard vehicles
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Toyota guy told me 18 months before they have to offer anything. No deals, no finances. Says they can get what ever they want for them.
No new production, 2 plants closed now due to Covid.

I think they're gonna jam inventory down our throat until it's gone.

Hope we remember that in 2 years.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Dinjiin: Flyinglemur: Is there any chance this worldwide microchip shortage has anything to do with the worldwide explosion in Bitcoin mining warehouses? I'm honestly asking for my own benefit because I have no idea.

No.  This is more of an issue of just-in-time supply chains, capacity out of rotation, and automakers failing to properly forecast their needs in time.

One big knock was the Texas freeze earlier this year that pushed a number of chip fabrication plants offline.  As example, NXP has a fab in Austin that produces chips for the automakers and it was down for over three weeks because of the power outage.

Sounds like we're going to have to blame Joe ending the US control of Afghanistan REMs to protect Governor Coathanger from criticism.


At least car and truck thefts are up.   Harvesting Mining chips is now a sport.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: How's that "just in time" inventory working out?


When properly implemented?  Fantastic.  Which is why Toyota is okay.  What the US automakers (and maybe the European ones, dunno) did is useless stupidity.
 
tasteme
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I asked my 12 year old son to share his Pringles with me.

He replied "No way. There is a chip shortage."

So, I had to take some after he fell asleep, that little farker.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EJ25T: Marcus Aurelius: How's that "just in time" inventory working out?

I always referred to it as the "client's time is less valuable than mine" system.

The remarkable thing is that even with the global supply chain failures over the past couple of years, business and management schools are still teaching this stuff as gospel.


JIT+ is smart.  That is, Just In Time, plus x days backup inventory.  Prior to Just In Time, inventory was not well tracked, and companies frequently ran out of one component while having too much of another.  IMHO, it makes sense to do Just In Time, but just factor in a couple weeks to a month "rainy day" inventory so if there is a minor supply disruption (like a plant going down for awhile due to a storm or something) you have enough of whatever on hand to either catch up once the supply disruption has ended or to switch suppliers.

Problem is that the chip shortage is more than just a minor supply disruption.  More precisely, it was a complete failure of long term planning by the automakers.  When the pandemic hit, they all thought there would be a long term sales slump and cut back their chip orders.  The chip makers said whatever and sold that plant time to other growing markets (some of which, laptops, consoles, networking equipment, etc., actually grew during the pandemic).  Then the car makers eventually realized that they farked up and production would actually be fairly normal, but the chip makers told them to get to the back of a very long line.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geotpf: EJ25T: Marcus Aurelius: How's that "just in time" inventory working out?

I always referred to it as the "client's time is less valuable than mine" system.

The remarkable thing is that even with the global supply chain failures over the past couple of years, business and management schools are still teaching this stuff as gospel.

JIT+ is smart.  That is, Just In Time, plus x days backup inventory.  Prior to Just In Time, inventory was not well tracked, and companies frequently ran out of one component while having too much of another.  IMHO, it makes sense to do Just In Time, but just factor in a couple weeks to a month "rainy day" inventory so if there is a minor supply disruption (like a plant going down for awhile due to a storm or something) you have enough of whatever on hand to either catch up once the supply disruption has ended or to switch suppliers.

Problem is that the chip shortage is more than just a minor supply disruption.  More precisely, it was a complete failure of long term planning by the automakers.  When the pandemic hit, they all thought there would be a long term sales slump and cut back their chip orders.  The chip makers said whatever and sold that plant time to other growing markets (some of which, laptops, consoles, networking equipment, etc., actually grew during the pandemic).  Then the car makers eventually realized that they farked up and production would actually be fairly normal, but the chip makers told them to get to the back of a very long line.


That's a great analysis of the problem. However, when people implement JIT, veryfew companies actually keep rainy day inventories. They trust that no disruptions will take place; when they do, they can just blame the suppliers.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

