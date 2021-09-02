 Skip to content
(daily-journal.com)   One woman has made it her life's mission to work with and care for cats. Her neighbor donates $700,000 to create Sunrise Center Cat Rescue and Furry Friends Spay & Neuter Clinic, says "To me, this was the right thing to do". Welcome to Caturday   (daily-journal.com) divider line
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This. Is. Awesome!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My hand taste...feels good as a pillow.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 425x566]


Oh Em Gee he's precious.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 425x566]


He's getting big!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: [Fark user image 425x318]
My hand taste...feels good as a pillow.


Heh! Makes me think of what Salem has been doing lately. He's suddenly decided that the right side of my desk is preferable for napping over his former spot between the two laptops. I would mind so much if he didn't insist on using the back of my hand as a pillow when it's on the mouse. :D
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: valnt9: [Fark user image 425x566]

Oh Em Gee he's precious.


Pip is a healthy kitten who has graduated from syringe feeding to eating the kitten chow straight up. no more softening in KMR or water. no more breaking it into smaller pieces for his almost toothless mouth. oh, no! he wants it right outta the bag. he has also figured out the litter box. he's a big fierce killer kitten. I figure 3 more weeks and he'll be big enough to go to the shelter to look for his furever home.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Major is all "Hi, Mommy! I make biscuits!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Mudd's woman: valnt9: [Fark user image 425x566]

Oh Em Gee he's precious.

Pip is a healthy kitten who has graduated from syringe feeding to eating the kitten chow straight up. no more softening in KMR or water. no more breaking it into smaller pieces for his almost toothless mouth. oh, no! he wants it right outta the bag. he has also figured out the litter box. he's a big fierce killer kitten. I figure 3 more weeks and he'll be big enough to go to the shelter to look for his furever home.


You're teaching him well!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
waiting for lajimi to check in. he was in Ida's path. my sister said it was brutal just west of Philly. MY, NJ and eastern PA got hammered.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: waiting for lajimi to check in. he was in Ida's path. my sister said it was brutal just west of Philly. MY NY, NJ and eastern PA got hammered.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: valnt9: waiting for lajimi to check in. he was in Ida's path. my sister said it was brutal just west of Philly. MY NY, NJ and eastern PA got hammered.


Hope all is OK.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: valnt9: waiting for lajimi to check in. he was in Ida's path. my sister said it was brutal just west of Philly. MY NY, NJ and eastern PA got hammered.


DLC lives in NY too. Yobbery is in Philly.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I hope all of our Caturday peeps check in who were in the path of Ida..you all can uncloak for a post, ya know?? We know you lurk and that is fine. We just want to be sure you are safe. And the helper pirhana are available..
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: valnt9: valnt9: waiting for lajimi to check in. he was in Ida's path. my sister said it was brutal just west of Philly. MY NY, NJ and eastern PA got hammered.

DLC lives in NY too. Yobbery is in Philly.


DLC is in north western NY
Yobbery is in Pittsburg, in western PA
both should have seen little of Ida.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I bought a carton of cat fuds..trying to stock, just in case..the box was in rough shape, but I didn't think anything of it, other than I had picked up something on my hand after being in the store..fast forward 2 weeks..I keep thinking, "Where is the dead rodent" in the basement..turns out it was a crushed can of cat fud leading it's foulness onto the cardboard and every label on the cans..it was *hurk* worthy. Cardboard went out right away..cans were washed/spritzed with lysol disinfectant and rinsed again..rotted cat fud is a scent I hope to never again be witness to..

Labeled the tops of the cans so that when they are dry I can stack them up..

Thank ford it is Friday eve..
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: valnt9: [Fark user image 425x566]

He's getting big!


I want to tickle his belly!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I bought a carton of cat fuds..trying to stock, just in case..the box was in rough shape, but I didn't think anything of it, other than I had picked up something on my hand after being in the store..fast forward 2 weeks..I keep thinking, "Where is the dead rodent" in the basement..turns out it was a crushed can of cat fud leading it's foulness onto the cardboard and every label on the cans..it was *hurk* worthy. Cardboard went out right away..cans were washed/spritzed with lysol disinfectant and rinsed again..rotted cat fud is a scent I hope to never again be witness to..

Labeled the tops of the cans so that when they are dry I can stack them up..

Thank ford it is Friday eve..


Oh, ewww!!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: lilyspad: valnt9: [Fark user image 425x566]

He's getting big!

I want to tickle his belly!


you'd get both paws gripping your face with his little SHARP needle claws and your nose chewed on by little needle teeth. not a good idea. he thinks skin is for eating.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Play hard. Sleep hard.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
this is for tigerose!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: lilyspad: valnt9: valnt9: waiting for lajimi to check in. he was in Ida's path. my sister said it was brutal just west of Philly. MY NY, NJ and eastern PA got hammered.

DLC lives in NY too. Yobbery is in Philly.

DLC is in north western NY
Yobbery is in Pittsburg, in western PA
both should have seen little of Ida.


Got knocked around a little bit but Boo Boo Kitty and I are OK. THANKS FOR CARING!




Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: this is for tigerose!

[Fark user image 620x499]


Thanks! It's been a week..
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: valnt9: lilyspad: valnt9: valnt9: waiting for lajimi to check in. he was in Ida's path. my sister said it was brutal just west of Philly. MY NY, NJ and eastern PA got hammered.

DLC lives in NY too. Yobbery is in Philly.

DLC is in north western NY
Yobbery is in Pittsburg, in western PA
both should have seen little of Ida.

Got knocked around a little bit but Boo Boo Kitty and I are OK. THANKS FOR CARING!


[Link][Fark user image image 618x499]


So good to hear. If you need anything, let us know.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Mudd's woman: valnt9: [Fark user image 425x566]

Oh Em Gee he's precious.

Pip is a healthy kitten who has graduated from syringe feeding to eating the kitten chow straight up. no more softening in KMR or water. no more breaking it into smaller pieces for his almost toothless mouth. oh, no! he wants it right outta the bag. he has also figured out the litter box. he's a big fierce killer kitten. I figure 3 more weeks and he'll be big enough to go to the shelter to look for his furever home.


♥♥
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Agi chee cheeing her huge butt up
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Major is now using my ankle as a perch
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Aaaaaannnnndddd.... she's out
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh, my Mom is pissed..last week when we chatted.. Monday is yammer day..she mentioned how she was short of breath..so I told her to call the doc..like right meow..blood work, halter monitor, and scan this week. So no trip to Michigan. And then there are the pears..tht need to be harvested..handy man is gonna do that and then put them in the fridge..I was gonna do it..short run up..but Papa Bear didn't want me to do it..too damn much stress!

Told him if Mom Can't come up for harvesting the apples I will roll up and do on my own. And shut down the cottage. Have been doing it for years now..I know the drill.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: valnt9: lilyspad: valnt9: valnt9: waiting for lajimi to check in. he was in Ida's path. my sister said it was brutal just west of Philly. MY NY, NJ and eastern PA got hammered.

DLC lives in NY too. Yobbery is in Philly.

DLC is in north western NY
Yobbery is in Pittsburg, in western PA
both should have seen little of Ida.

Got knocked around a little bit but Boo Boo Kitty and I are OK. THANKS FOR CARING!

[Fark user image 618x499]


Oh good!!!
 
