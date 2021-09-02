 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Benjamin Eugene Dagley, the Ohio spread-neck and probation violator who assaulted a reporter during live hurricane coverage, has been arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service   (the-daily-record.com) divider line
33
    More: Followup, Misdemeanor, Felony, Benjamin Dagley Thursday, Hydrochloric acid, Battery, Assault, arrest location, charges of assault  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took the Feds to arrest him?  Typical.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, right, this guy! Did we ever figure out why the fark he decided to harass a guy reporting on a hurricane?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Oh, right, this guy! Did we ever figure out why the fark he decided to harass a guy reporting on a hurricane?


He was just very economically anxious about how accurately MSNBC was reporting on the hurricane.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I mean, from what I've read one of the conditions of his parole was to not leave Ohio, and then the dude decides to drive a Gulfport of all places (pretty sure there are casinos closer to Ohio) and harasses a reporter on live national TV.

So it's not like this dude is the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
assaulted
 
hammettman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Oh, right, this guy! Did we ever figure out why the fark he decided to harass a guy reporting on a hurricane?

There, Dagley drilled into tanks containing sodium cyanide, hydrochloric acid, yellow chromate, ferrous chloride, and sulfuric acid. The owner of the electroplating company said Dagley risked creating a deadly World War One-like cyanide gas

,

He doesn't seem like the type to have many issues.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shostie: I mean, from what I've read one of the conditions of his parole was to not leave Ohio, and then the dude decides to drive a Gulfport of all places (pretty sure there are casinos closer to Ohio) and harasses a reporter on live national TV.

So it's not like this dude is the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree.


Yeah, the farking article says he could get up to 36 months jail time for violating his parole (on top of whatever he gets for the assault on the reporter).
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
reminds me of a facebook comment i saw yesterday suggesting that we had back to back weekends of flooding up here because of some sort of agenda 

or that the weather news had some sort of agenda reporting the flooding

i don't speak crazy pilled
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hammettman: Bootleg: Oh, right, this guy! Did we ever figure out why the fark he decided to harass a guy reporting on a hurricane?

There, Dagley drilled into tanks containing sodium cyanide, hydrochloric acid, yellow chromate, ferrous chloride, and sulfuric acid. The owner of the electroplating company said Dagley risked creating a deadly World War One-like cyanide gas,

He doesn't seem like the type to have many issues.


He just needs anger management therapy... In prison.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just another one of Trump's perpetually persecuted, angry and aggrieved, everyone's-against-me law-breaking patriot nutjobs.
 
12349876
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Shostie: I mean, from what I've read one of the conditions of his parole was to not leave Ohio, and then the dude decides to drive a Gulfport of all places (pretty sure there are casinos closer to Ohio) and harasses a reporter on live national TV.

So it's not like this dude is the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree.


Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo all have a full casino, plus there are 7 no table game racinos.
 
neongoats
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shostie: I mean, from what I've read one of the conditions of his parole was to not leave Ohio, and then the dude decides to drive a Gulfport of all places (pretty sure there are casinos closer to Ohio) and harasses a reporter on live national TV.

So it's not like this dude is the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree.


Unfortunately this shiathole state has casinos of our own now.

As you can guess they were sold to the public as this great thing that would improve the neighborhoods and provide tons of jobs and tax revenue and rainbows and unicorn farts. They did none of those things are just tasteless monuments to the low rent trailer trash that is 98% of their clientele.
 
AeAe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was there a racial motivation for the attack? Open a federal hate crime investigation on his fat ass.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is how professional law enforcement agencies arrest suspects. Nab them while they are out running their errands, not in the middle of the night with a no knock warrant and guns blazing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Court documents from Cuyahoga County show that Dagley was indicted on nine charges, including felonious assault, breaking and entering, inducing panic, extortion and vandalism.
He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted felonious assault, inducing panic and vandalism. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years probation, according to the court docket.

If you're a fat white guy, you get a gentle slap on the wrist for violent crimes.
 
palelizard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Weeeeell... It's a shame Reagan dismantled the mental healthcare apparatus in this country. It's clear this person needs to be removed from society for society's safety, so I guess he's going to a for-profit prison where nothing will get better.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, MSNBC did fail to include any mention of the gubment's HAARP/Chemtrail weather control activities.
Who wouldn't get mad?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

max_pooper: This is how professional law enforcement agencies arrest white suspects. Nab them while they are out running their errands, not in the middle of the night with a no knock warrant and guns blazing.


Fixed
...except if they have money, they are usually just asked to please turn themselves in at their convenience.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It took the Feds to arrest him?  Typical.


Local police wouldn't have been able to arrest him for a crime committed out of state.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Three names? Sounds like a serial killer.
 
tnpir
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Shostie: I mean, from what I've read one of the conditions of his parole was to not leave Ohio, and then the dude decides to drive a Gulfport of all places (pretty sure there are casinos closer to Ohio) and harasses a reporter on live national TV.

So it's not like this dude is the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Three names? Sounds like a serial killer.


His middle name isn't Wayne, though he should still be careful with that axe.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

medius: reminds me of a facebook comment i saw yesterday suggesting that we had back to back weekends of flooding up here because of some sort of agenda 

or that the weather news had some sort of agenda reporting the flooding


I live in an area that has been hit with a few high profile hurricanes. Like any such area, there have also been a number of duds, with forecasters offering warnings and not much coming of it.

I've sometimes see the same people -- literally the same people -- complain vociferously on Facebook about how they're just trying to scare people, blah blah blah, you know the drill, then, when we were hit with a genuinely bad one that did a lot of damage, complain that "nobody knows what's REALLY going on here and we need help!"

If ever you are feeling good about humanity and thing people are generally decent folk, just get a Facebook account and read the comments on news stories. You'll abandon those thoughts real fast.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hammettman: Bootleg: Oh, right, this guy! Did we ever figure out why the fark he decided to harass a guy reporting on a hurricane?

There, Dagley drilled into tanks containing sodium cyanide, hydrochloric acid, yellow chromate, ferrous chloride, and sulfuric acid. The owner of the electroplating company said Dagley risked creating a deadly World War One-like cyanide gas,

He doesn't seem like the type to have many issues.


I'd be curious if he has elevated levels of heavy metals in his blood and adipose fat. I'm not saying there's a defense, but he didn't have troubles with the behavior until he seems to have been pushed into retirement.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Oh, right, this guy! Did we ever figure out why the fark he decided to harass a guy reporting on a hurricane?


A better question might be "why was he 1,000 miles away from his home whilst on parole in the first place?".
 
GRCooper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On the plus side, one fewer voter for Gym ...
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Well, MSNBC did fail to include any mention of the gubment's HAARP/Chemtrail weather control activities.
Who wouldn't get mad?


Maybe they just figured everyone knew.
Hard to do deep background in the middle of a storm.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
iirc, chrome plating uses chemicals that are so toxic, it was the first US industry to be regulated due to pollution concerns.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Shaquille Brewster was probably

(A) Jogging through this guy's neighborhood
(B) Wearing a hoodie
(C) Reporting on a local deluge in an uppity fashion

Anyway you look at it, BSAB
 
zerkalo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Just another one of Trump's perpetually persecuted, angry and aggrieved, everyone's-against-me law-breaking patriot nutjobs.


I know economic insecurity when I see it
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Shostie: I mean, from what I've read one of the conditions of his parole was to not leave Ohio, and then the dude decides to drive a Gulfport of all places (pretty sure there are casinos closer to Ohio) and harasses a reporter on live national TV.

So it's not like this dude is the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree.

Yeah, the farking article says he could get up to 36 months jail time for violating his parole (on top of whatever he gets for the assault on the reporter).


"Because Dagley traveled to Mississippi while on probation, he could face up to 36 months in prison or severe restrictions, court documents show."
Emphasis mine.
So what that means to me is that the judge might tell him to go Vegan for three months or something.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Geotpf: Shostie: I mean, from what I've read one of the conditions of his parole was to not leave Ohio, and then the dude decides to drive a Gulfport of all places (pretty sure there are casinos closer to Ohio) and harasses a reporter on live national TV.

So it's not like this dude is the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree.

Yeah, the farking article says he could get up to 36 months jail time for violating his parole (on top of whatever he gets for the assault on the reporter).

"Because Dagley traveled to Mississippi while on probation, he could face up to 36 months in prison or severe restrictions, court documents show."
Emphasis mine.
So what that means to me is that the judge might tell him to go Vegan for three months or something.


Judges usually have wide discretion in determining the penalty for parole violations.  Assaulting somebody on farking television while a thousand miles away from where you are supposed to be tends to be in the "Throw the book at him" category, although maybe one needs to also adjust for skin color here.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dear Jerk: iirc, chrome plating uses chemicals that are so toxic, it was the first US industry to be regulated due to pollution concerns.


That might explain one guy. How about the other 60+ million?
 
