From wet grass to floating cars in 12 minutes
    More: Scary, shot  
posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2021 at 5:22 PM



Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow for a second I thought that was someone's hands at middle left but I think hope it was just an upside down chair
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone's Amazon order got washed away
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw multiple pool noodles escaping to the open seas.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When the trucks start floating by, it takes on a more intense feeling.

This moment was kind of interesting - seeing the reflection of other people watching the video

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The whole time I'm like "the package, is the package okay?!!!"
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing Michael Phillips won all those gold medals in swimming.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should just move. Why would anyone live there. Doesn't look like they did anything to prepare for this but they'll be looking for a bailout.

\that was all sarcasm
\\just so you know
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. That's actually terrifying.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funnily enough, the amazon package contained an inflatable raft.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: The whole time I'm like "the package, is the package okay?!!!"


Narrator: The package was not okay.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever lives downstream is gonna make a fortune selling trash cans.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this from a rainstorm before Ida arrived?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Is this from a rainstorm before Ida arrived?


Henri, from two weeks ago. 17 inches in a day.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: The whole time I'm like "the package, is the package okay?!!!"


Fark user imageView Full Size

I blame repeated viewings of Cast Away.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learn to swim?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can tell that the people across the way have been flooded before. Look how they parked their cars so they didn't float away.

/ or they just got lucky
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the person in the white Astro van made it through.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: I saw multiple pool noodles escaping to the open seas.


Once they stand up they look pretty desperate to escape.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Is this from a rainstorm before Ida arrived?


This is from that bad flood in TN on 8/21 where houses and cars became boats.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Someone's Amazon order got washed away


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm imagining as the floodwaters recede, that somewhere nearby is a new damn that the flood built out of cars it washed down the street. And a very confused beaver looking at the cars like,

"Da fuq is this? Da fuq they want me to do with those?"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna need a bit more than one Shop-Vac to take care of that van.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Ambivalence: The whole time I'm like "the package, is the package okay?!!!"

Narrator: The package was not okay.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Poor little guy. Probably kept up with you for a minute or so.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god we are doing something about better housing, infrastructure, and climate change.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness climate change is a hoax or we'd all be in serious trouble going forward...
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if you can have catastrophic flooding in Germany one week, catastrophic flooding in China another, and yet another catastrophic flood in America, it can happen pretty damn near anywhere.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always moor your car, people. It's common sense.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Well if you can have catastrophic flooding in Germany one week, catastrophic flooding in China another, and yet another catastrophic flood in America, it can happen pretty damn near anywhere.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"Yep.  It usually does."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never been in a flood. Is being electrocuted in the water a thing?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: Funnily enough, the amazon package contained an inflatable raft.


I actually had an Amazon package delivered today. A rechargeable electric shower.....

/Works quite well.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I've never been in a flood. Is being electrocuted in the water a thing?


Fark is not your personal fetish site.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

greentea1985: where houses and cars became boats.


Oo, what did cats and dogs become?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Never mind the cars, there's a building on the move starting around 0:25.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
nature's wash cycle
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Ambivalence: The whole time I'm like "the package, is the package okay?!!!"

Narrator: The package was not okay.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Makes me glad we moved (not that it's rained in three months), but our last place was in a mudslide zone. Current house is on top of a small, rocky hill about 200 feet above the general area and more importantly, 350 ft above the river.

We did have the worst ice storm in local recorded history last winter. People are still trimming trees and repairing fences.
 
tasteme
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...and his home was whisked away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm impressed that the video feed stayed up through all that
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They clearly should have opted for either the wet ass or wet cash options.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Finally, some used car bargains.
 
patcarew
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yakkity Sax is a great soundtrack for that vid.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: nytmare: Is this from a rainstorm before Ida arrived?

Henri, from two weeks ago. 17 inches in a day.


Damn... lucky guy.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
melfunction
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I though this was yesterday in New Jersey.
 
