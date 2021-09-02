 Skip to content
 
(CBS 46 Atlanta)   I'll do anything to get my son back, but I won't do that (get a lifesaving vaccine)   (cbs46.com) divider line
40
40 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Darwin Award honorary mention I suppose, since her progeny is dead.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5.39  billion doses is not enough research for you??
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Darwin Award honorary mention I suppose, since her progeny is dead.


Darwin By Proxy.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Paramedic and mother of two said, she chose not to vaccinate her son because she felt there was not enough research on the vaccine, and she feels the success rate is low.

...

Meanwhile, Helm believes more needs to be done to get people to wake up.
"It's just not being taken seriously," Helm said.

LOL these farking people
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's only one of the most tested and studied vaccines mankind has ever developed, I guess she is excited about god's plan to kill her kid.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I miss when conspiracy theory bullshiat was a fringe thing, not something believed by a large percentage of the population.
 
neongoats
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sorry but why do you get to be a plague rat paramedic? That's farking farked up. Someone's home alone and breaks their leg and calls 911 and gets the plague rat paramedic and a lifetime of long-covid problems.

She should be fired and then expelled from human civilization. This coddling of these murderous plague speaders has to farking stop. We've tried the farking carrot, now it's time to move on to the farking stick.
 
fat boy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How does it feel,? You killed your son.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He was 13. Can they even get a vaccine?
 
eKonk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Great job passively murdering your kid.

And hey, good chance he helped spread it to other kids before he died.

Fark you. I feel bad for your kid, but you farking asked for this to happen.
 
12349876
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: aleister_greynight: Darwin Award honorary mention I suppose, since her progeny is dead.

Darwin By Proxy.


She was doing that before COVID letting him get that fat.  That's way past even a delusional "my kid is going to be an NFL lineman" justification.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To be fair, the kid looked like they were going to be chopping off betus limbs by junior year ...

/yes, some jokes are painful to write, but I'm dedicated to you guys
 
fat boy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hopefully, she can rejoin her son in a neighboring pine condo
 
freetomato
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Poor kid. With his weight, he was no doubt at a higher risk. If I had been my child,  I would've absolutely had him vaccinated  for that reason alone. Then I'd have him seen by a dietician. What do I know though? I'm just a silly America-hating lib.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: He was 13. Can they even get a vaccine?


12 and up I think
 
tasteme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meatloaf scares me, so I'd follow whatever he says.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: He was 13. Can they even get a vaccine?


12 year olds have been able to get Pfizer since May 10th (in the USA).
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can totally believe that she is still antivax btw, the alternative is to admit that she killed her son.  So now she'll dig her heels in harder than ever to be a plague rat.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's why it's a cult - even those closest to you can't break through.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To be fair, I got the vaccine, and now whenever the rays of the full Moon hit me, I grow body hair, and pointy ears, and cloven hooves, And a tail. But I figure, hey, it's the real me.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GRCooper: To be fair, the kid looked like they were going to be chopping off betus limbs by junior year ...

/yes, some jokes are painful to write, but I'm dedicated to you guys


I'm glad somebody said it. Seems to me Covid just finished what McDonald's and Xbox started.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: He was 13. Can they even get a vaccine?


12 and under can't, so he was eligable.
 
wantingout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
'lifesaving'
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Please...people with underlying medical problems....get vaccinated if your able to with your condition. You are especially vulnerable to Covid-19.

Also...her son died, she spent time on oxygen and still has doubts about the vaccine? I cannot even.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Murderess.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When people trot out this excuse, it might be amusing to see their reactions if you ask them to cite the existing research, and explain why it might be insufficient
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"The science and data has shown that kids learn well when they are in the classroom," Governor Brian Kemp's Spokesperson, Cody Hall said in response.

The science and data has also shown that kids don't learn well when they're dead.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She had 2.4 million dollars of life insurance on her kid.


/I just totally made that up, but feel free to say you heard it.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is an absolutely terrible story.  I feel so terrible for the family and friends.  I feel even worse that I have to be the one to point out what a tragedy it is that he could have saved a fortune on costumes by going to every Halloween party as Peter Griffin.  It's terrible.  Just terrible.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
she feels the success rate is low.

The feels are the best decision-makers.
 
Gemcee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am suppose to feel sorry for her?  Sorry that her son wasn't taken away before she allowed him to be murdered.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: He was 13. Can they even get a vaccine?


yes, the cut off age is 12.
I need to get ready to go get my shot today. and I should probably sell my shares of hot pockets since the news of this kid's death is going to make the price plummet.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: jaivirtualcard: He was 13. Can they even get a vaccine?

12 and up I think


12-15 need parental permission. He'd obviously have to ask his father.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She has another kid to kill. Bummer.

/ I mean bummer she has another kid
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: GRCooper: To be fair, the kid looked like they were going to be chopping off betus limbs by junior year ...

/yes, some jokes are painful to write, but I'm dedicated to you guys

I'm glad somebody said it. Seems to me Covid just finished what McDonald's and Xbox started.


Yes, her kid was obese.  He's still a casualty of her neglect and recklessness..  Don't blame victims.
 
jayphat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
and she feels the success rate is low.

FACTS DON'T GIVE A FARK ABOUT YOUR FEELINGS!
 
acouvis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lets see....

Helm still has not had a chance to see her son or tell him she loves him.

AND...

Helm tested positive for COVID-19 the day before her son Porter.


Congratulations... while you didn't get to see him its entirely possible your gullibility killed him.
 
palelizard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Helm was still in the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 when her sister told her that Porter didn't make it.


Helm said she believes her son caught COVID-19 a Coosa High School.

"It's just not being taken seriously," Helm said.

I do not want this person as my paramedic.

"The science and data has shown that kids learn well when they are in the classroom," Governor Brian Kemp's Spokesperson, Cody Hall said in response.

That's true. Science and data also show kids spread disease and in this case, die, when they are in the classroom. I have a hard time believing learning is more important to Kemp than living.
 
Rennisa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: He was 13. Can they even get a vaccine?


Yes. 12 and up.

Also, I can understand her not immediately coming around on the vaccine. Would you immediately accept that you're choices put your child in a casket?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Apparently type 2 diabetes is no match for covid
 
