 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Inmates at the Joseph Mengele county jail in Arkansas claim they were not told they were being used for medical experiments   (npr.org) divider line
31
    More: Followup, American Civil Liberties Union, Sheriff, Civil liberties, Poison, The Inmates, Physician, American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, American Pharmacists Association  
•       •       •

759 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2021 at 7:38 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let the lawsuits begin. This will be farking hilarious.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well this story just keeps getting better and better.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: Several inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail said they weren't told a medication they were given to treat COVID-19 was actually an anti-parasite drug that federal health officials have warned should not be used to treat the coronavirus.

Sounds like they got Ivermectin. I wonder if they can sue the state for that shiz.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thread opens with a gigantic wet fart in church
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jesus. That's not hyperbole, at all. That's literal Mengele Nazi shiat. What a wretched nation.
 
wademh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stop the world and let me off this ride.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow, everyone involved in this needs to never work in their field again and do some serious time.
Another reason that Police in this country need to be liscensed.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The ERs are so backed up that gunshot victims were having hard times getting to facilities where they can get definitive care and be treated,"

Anti-vaxxers and NRA stooges soon to fight it out for hospital resources in a steel cage match of stupid.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's truly unbelievable to me how this ivermectin thing took off because someone on facebook said that her friend said "a guy at work" said something about it. What the hell is wrong with people?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: It's truly unbelievable to me how this ivermectin thing took off because someone on facebook said that her friend said "a guy at work" said something about it. What the hell is wrong with people?


There was a medical paper dealing with COVID sufferers in India that improved on Ivermectin but the paper has since been retracted because they couldn't replicate the results.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ironic that the people who won't shut up about the Nuremberg protocols (which an EUA doesn't violate) might have violated them.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: abhorrent1: It's truly unbelievable to me how this ivermectin thing took off because someone on facebook said that her friend said "a guy at work" said something about it. What the hell is wrong with people?

There was a medical paper dealing with COVID sufferers in India that improved on Ivermectin but the paper has since been retracted because they couldn't replicate the results.


There's a good chance that people with intestinal parasites and Covid have better health outcomes when you get rid of the parasites, but that doesn't mean anti-parasitics are great for treating Covid in general.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JessieL: iheartscotch: abhorrent1: It's truly unbelievable to me how this ivermectin thing took off because someone on facebook said that her friend said "a guy at work" said something about it. What the hell is wrong with people?

There was a medical paper dealing with COVID sufferers in India that improved on Ivermectin but the paper has since been retracted because they couldn't replicate the results.

There's a good chance that people with intestinal parasites and Covid have better health outcomes when you get rid of the parasites, but that doesn't mean anti-parasitics are great for treating Covid in general.


Just what I was thinking. Worms spread so easily that if you get them doctors will automatically treat everyone in your household. They're very common.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who did nazi this coming?
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

haknudsen: Wow, everyone involved in this needs to never work in their field again and do some serious time.
Another reason that Police in this country need to be liscensed.


Actually, they need to be breaking rocks in a field
 
danvon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Outside of the gross violation of civil rights detailed in the article, this one right here should make people take notice: "The drug's manufacturer, Merck, said in February that it had found no evidence that ivermectin is an effective treatment for patients with COVID-19"

If the company that makes the drug says it doesn't work in the face of not gaining profits off its sale, you might want to believe it.

Corporation's only real duty is to make money. Sure, they may coincidentally, or accidentally act in the best interest of society, but that is merely a side-effect of keeping profits high. They almost only act in the best interest of society to keep lawsuits away, and government off their back, or to generate goodwill if they believe more people will buy their products. There is no genuine altruism in any publicly traded company.

If there were no danger to their margins, via lawsuit, or FDA sanctions, they'd set up a horse drug kiosk at every corner in every city in the world.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Didn't read the fine print on prison medical forms?
 
dywed88
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is this the same place that there was a thread last week and the Sheriff said it didn't matter because they could choose not to take the drugs?

The one were it made the news only because a government employee was directed to see the jail's doctor and got prescribed ivermectin? Otherwise nobody would have known or care about the abuse of these prisoners?

Not that it should make a difference, but since some people will probably argue that they deserve it for being in jail, we are talking a county jail, so many of the prisoners will not have been convicted of a crime
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Jesus. That's not hyperbole, at all. That's literal Mengele Nazi shiat. What a wretched nation.


There are some similarities, sure. The whole "crimes against humanity" thing. But there is an important difference as well. Mengele's experiments had some marginal medical value.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuffy: Didn't read the fine print on prison medical forms?


Fine print can't break the law
 
danvon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Jesus. That's not hyperbole, at all. That's literal Mengele Nazi shiat. What a wretched nation.

There are some similarities, sure. The whole "crimes against humanity" thing. But there is an important difference as well. Mengele's experiments had some marginal medical value.


Which ones?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JessieL: iheartscotch: abhorrent1: It's truly unbelievable to me how this ivermectin thing took off because someone on facebook said that her friend said "a guy at work" said something about it. What the hell is wrong with people?

There was a medical paper dealing with COVID sufferers in India that improved on Ivermectin but the paper has since been retracted because they couldn't replicate the results.

There's a good chance that people with intestinal parasites and Covid have better health outcomes when you get rid of the parasites, but that doesn't mean anti-parasitics are great for treating Covid in general.


That or the power the mighty placebo...
 
Mokmo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good reference.  Considering most anti-vax claim the vaccines break the Nuremberg code. The prison is definetly breaking said code with a drug the same anti-vax love to promote.
The lawsuit is going to be expensive for the sheriff's office, better be ready to settle with everyone.
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: It's truly unbelievable to me how this ivermectin thing took off because someone on facebook said that her friend said "a guy at work" said something about it. What the hell is wrong with people?


Sounds like they're serious.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

danvon: Algebrat: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Jesus. That's not hyperbole, at all. That's literal Mengele Nazi shiat. What a wretched nation.

There are some similarities, sure. The whole "crimes against humanity" thing. But there is an important difference as well. Mengele's experiments had some marginal medical value.

Which ones?


Ugh, I hate to go down this rabbit hole, but some of the stuff about seeing how deep he could submerge captured Soviet fighter pilots in ice water before they die. It led to flight suits with better thermal protection around the back of the neck, since the answer turns out to be "the brain stem".
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Jesus. That's not hyperbole, at all. That's literal Mengele Nazi shiat. What a wretched nation.

There are some similarities, sure. The whole "crimes against humanity" thing. But there is an important difference as well. Mengele's experiments had some marginal medical value.


Not really.

the camp experiments were never likely to be good science: besides being overly concerned with efficient methods of killing people, they were tainted by racial bias and the use of atypically unhealthy subject groups. Their only really useful outcome was the Nuremberg Code-the first major enumeration of international research ethics, written into the verdict of the Nazi doctors' trial in 1947.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Algebrat: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Jesus. That's not hyperbole, at all. That's literal Mengele Nazi shiat. What a wretched nation.

There are some similarities, sure. The whole "crimes against humanity" thing. But there is an important difference as well. Mengele's experiments had some marginal medical value.

Not really.

the camp experiments were never likely to be good science: besides being overly concerned with efficient methods of killing people, they were tainted by racial bias and the use of atypically unhealthy subject groups. Their only really useful outcome was the Nuremberg Code-the first major enumeration of international research ethics, written into the verdict of the Nazi doctors' trial in 1947.


Ok, ok. I was being facetious. You guys win. This jail doctor is not different from Josef Mengele.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Algebrat: danvon: Algebrat: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Jesus. That's not hyperbole, at all. That's literal Mengele Nazi shiat. What a wretched nation.

There are some similarities, sure. The whole "crimes against humanity" thing. But there is an important difference as well. Mengele's experiments had some marginal medical value.

Which ones?

Ugh, I hate to go down this rabbit hole, but some of the stuff about seeing how deep he could submerge captured Soviet fighter pilots in ice water before they die. It led to flight suits with better thermal protection around the back of the neck, since the answer turns out to be "the brain stem".


Yeah, that's one of (IIRC) only two cases where their "research" produced viable results.  The other had to do with exposing prisoners to phosphene gas, at a captured French facility.  That one was nasty but didn't rack up the body count of Rascher's work at Dachau.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I asked what are they, and they'd just tell me vitamins,"

That in itself should be a major lawsuit
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Thread opens with a gigantic wet fart in church


Someone got out a mop and some febreeze.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.