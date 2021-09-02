 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   "Taliban to rely on Chinese funds," is today's Ominous Headline of the Day   (aljazeera.com) divider line
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't get too worried, they'll be hungry again in an hour for something else.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stupid?" This was completely expected and widely predicted. Or... did you want us to turn it into our 51st state?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: "Stupid?" This was completely expected and widely predicted. Or... did you want us to turn it into our 51st state?


No need to change the number of stars on the flag if we switch it out for Texas. It's the same thing, anyway.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So China's Belt and Road initiative may be the thing that finally brings some semblance of order to Afghanistan? Good luck with that.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The key difference between China and the British Empire, USSR, and the US is that the Chinese don't give a flying fark about imposing anything on the Afghans. They don't care whether the Taliban establishes a Caliphate, they don't care if women and girls are living in 14th Century conditions, they don't care which warlords carve up the country-at least as long as they know who to bribe. They won't expect Afghans to start learning Chinese, or adopt Chinese culture, or even behave very friendly towards China, generally.

As long as they can build their roads, and pipelines, and mine for minerals and rare elements without having to worry about IEDs, or jihadi attacks, or similar interruptions, the Chinese won't give a shiat if they even *see* an Afghan.

And China will make billions-if not trillions.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
LOL China is going to buy them for a song and we spent 20 trillion trying to kill them.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Chinese funds = American funds (worldwide funds) since everything says "Made in China" on it.
The Taliban? You're funding them.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh no! We better go back.
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: FlashHarry: "Stupid?" This was completely expected and widely predicted. Or... did you want us to turn it into our 51st state?

No need to change the number of stars on the flag if we switch it out for Texas. It's the same thing, anyway.


tastelikecrazy.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As I said in a thread yesterday: don't think for a second that the Taliban give a shiat about Uighur Muslims. They'll take China's money, happily.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

capn' fun: The key difference between China and the British Empire, USSR, and the US is that the Chinese don't give a flying fark about imposing anything on the Afghans. They don't care whether the Taliban establishes a Caliphate, they don't care if women and girls are living in 14th Century conditions, they don't care which warlords carve up the country-at least as long as they know who to bribe. They won't expect Afghans to start learning Chinese, or adopt Chinese culture, or even behave very friendly towards China, generally.

As long as they can build their roads, and pipelines, and mine for minerals and rare elements without having to worry about IEDs, or jihadi attacks, or similar interruptions, the Chinese won't give a shiat if they even *see* an Afghan.

And China will make billions-if not trillions.


Eh, lets check back in 10 years and see how things are going.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A lesser known Ramones tune
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wonder what's going to happen when the Taliban default on their payments?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
aljazeera.comView Full Size

Im glad the Kunduz Boys Choir was able to get back together.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

capn' fun: The key difference between China and the British Empire, USSR, and the US is that the Chinese don't give a flying fark about imposing anything on the Afghans. They don't care whether the Taliban establishes a Caliphate, they don't care if women and girls are living in 14th Century conditions, they don't care which warlords carve up the country-at least as long as they know who to bribe. They won't expect Afghans to start learning Chinese, or adopt Chinese culture, or even behave very friendly towards China, generally.

As long as they can build their roads, and pipelines, and mine for minerals and rare elements without having to worry about IEDs, or jihadi attacks, or similar interruptions, the Chinese won't give a shiat if they even *see* an Afghan.

And China will make billions-if not trillions.


They don't have a problem w/ the Taliban, but then there's ISIS K, Al Queda +, Boko Haram Supreme, etc. The problem is you're never fighting one enemy at a time, and "your guys" might switch sides in the middle of a fight. So you bribe Warlord A in Province X, but now you're "mortal enemies" w/ Warlord B nextdoor, but if you bribe Warlord B, Warlord A will start farking shiat up, etc etc etc.

One thing, though, is China wouldn't hesitate to execute every last mother farker in the country if they really wanted to.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let them. "No strings attached" isn't part of that plan. If the Taliban didn't like us, they're REALLY not going to like China.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

capn' fun: The key difference between China and the British Empire, USSR, and the US is that the Chinese don't give a flying fark about imposing anything on the Afghans. They don't care whether the Taliban establishes a Caliphate, they don't care if women and girls are living in 14th Century conditions, they don't care which warlords carve up the country-at least as long as they know who to bribe. They won't expect Afghans to start learning Chinese, or adopt Chinese culture, or even behave very friendly towards China, generally.

As long as they can build their roads, and pipelines, and mine for minerals and rare elements without having to worry about IEDs, or jihadi attacks, or similar interruptions, the Chinese won't give a shiat if they even *see* an Afghan.

And China will make billions-if not trillions.


Wait'll China is reminded that Afghanistan can make sh*tloads of heroin. I'm sure the Chinese have put all those centuries of their population being kept subdued by opium behind them.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Eh, lets check back in 10 years and see how things are going.


This.
It ain't Africa.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark China
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: capn' fun: The key difference between China and the British Empire, USSR, and the US is that the Chinese don't give a flying fark about imposing anything on the Afghans. They don't care whether the Taliban establishes a Caliphate, they don't care if women and girls are living in 14th Century conditions, they don't care which warlords carve up the country-at least as long as they know who to bribe. They won't expect Afghans to start learning Chinese, or adopt Chinese culture, or even behave very friendly towards China, generally.

As long as they can build their roads, and pipelines, and mine for minerals and rare elements without having to worry about IEDs, or jihadi attacks, or similar interruptions, the Chinese won't give a shiat if they even *see* an Afghan.

And China will make billions-if not trillions.

Eh, lets check back in 10 years and see how things are going.


If South America is any indication, you'll be able to sum it up in one word: "crumbling."

Many countries in SA spent billions on Chinese made roads, dams, buildings, and other infrastructure projects over the last decade. Most of them have already started falling apart so bad that it would be cheaper to demolish and start over than to repair and maintain.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Trocadero: China wouldn't hesitate to execute every last mother farker in the country if they really wanted to.


That's the thing. China will happily engage in practices we may find abhorrent (at least overtly.)
 
elchupacabra
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: Wonder what's going to happen when the Taliban default on their payments?


The payment will be "The next time we're in the news for another Tiananmen Square incident, blow up a few Buddha statues, please.  If you're out of statues, behead a westerner or three."
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

capn' fun: without having to worry about IEDs, or jihadi attacks, or similar interruptions


Where do you think this is? Hawaii?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So they're going to go from dollarization to yuanization. Interesting.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Somebody called me on the phone.
Said, "Hey is Jinping home?"
Wanna take a walk? Wanna go and cop?
You wanna go get some Chinese Stocks?
I'm living on a Chinese Stock
All my best things are in hock
I'm living on a Chinese Stock
Everything is in the pawn shop, it is

(The irony being that Chinese Fentanyl has seriously degraded the value of continuing to be in the heroin business).
 
rfenster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chinese funds?   Don't worry, they will just be broke again in a couple of hours.
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see the look on the Taliban's collective faces when they realize in 5-10 years that the Chinese own them because they accepted Chinese money.  Then the Taliban will try and take back their destiny and find out that unlike fights against Western powers that pull their punches to minimize civilian casualties, the Chinese have no such self restraint and will stop at nothing to enforce compliance.

Not saying we should've stayed but at some point in the near future a lot of people who fought the US are probably going to wish the US hadn't left.
 
red5ish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sure this will work out well.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Chinese persecute Uighurs because they are a muslim minority and now they are supporting Taliban, a backward looking misogynistic piece of shiat.  Frightening and vengeful.  Uighurs are a peaceful people. Only yesterday I read Montenegro contracted Chinese to build a highway and it stipulated Montenegro to give piece of Montenegro to China when they finish. However, there were some money problems, work stopped.  China is trying really hard to get a foothold wherever they can.
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thank you for the new shoes!
Youtube A8ssUHT5AqQ

General Kwan team up?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe someone should clue the Taliban leaders into the Uyghurs. I'm they'd like to know who they are dealing with.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WeatherNerd: Can't wait to see the look on the Taliban's collective faces when they realize in 5-10 years that the Chinese own them because they accepted Chinese money.  Then the Taliban will try and take back their destiny and find out that unlike fights against Western powers that pull their punches to minimize civilian casualties, the Chinese have no such self restraint and will stop at nothing to enforce compliance.

Not saying we should've stayed but at some point in the near future a lot of people who fought the US are probably going to wish the US hadn't left.


Lest you forget, those Taliban farkers we spent a decade fighting are the same Taliban farkers we spent a decade helping fight the Soviets in the 80s, they just used a different name back then.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: LOL China is going to buy them for a song and we spent 20 trillion trying to kill them.


If we were trying to kill them we would have. Fact is, the US hasn't fought a gloves off, no holds barred war since WWII. It is also why we haven't won a war since then.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: capn' fun: The key difference between China and the British Empire, USSR, and the US is that the Chinese don't give a flying fark about imposing anything on the Afghans. They don't care whether the Taliban establishes a Caliphate, they don't care if women and girls are living in 14th Century conditions, they don't care which warlords carve up the country-at least as long as they know who to bribe. They won't expect Afghans to start learning Chinese, or adopt Chinese culture, or even behave very friendly towards China, generally.

As long as they can build their roads, and pipelines, and mine for minerals and rare elements without having to worry about IEDs, or jihadi attacks, or similar interruptions, the Chinese won't give a shiat if they even *see* an Afghan.

And China will make billions-if not trillions.

Eh, lets check back in 10 years and see how things are going.


Likely very much like they are in Eastern and Central Africa. You can't throw a rock without hitting at least two Chinese, but somehow you  never see Chinese troops chasing after Boka Haram in Niger or God's Army in the Congo.
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: WeatherNerd: Can't wait to see the look on the Taliban's collective faces when they realize in 5-10 years that the Chinese own them because they accepted Chinese money.  Then the Taliban will try and take back their destiny and find out that unlike fights against Western powers that pull their punches to minimize civilian casualties, the Chinese have no such self restraint and will stop at nothing to enforce compliance.

Not saying we should've stayed but at some point in the near future a lot of people who fought the US are probably going to wish the US hadn't left.

Lest you forget, those Taliban farkers we spent a decade fighting are the same Taliban farkers we spent a decade helping fight the Soviets in the 80s, they just used a different name back then.


Nothing says "Everything I Need to Know About Afghanistan History I Learned From Twitter" more than posts like this.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
apparently I was correct again when I said China was funding defections

not that that's a big deal pretty much a no-brainer
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The best way to counter this is stop buying made in China stuff

/I'm here all week, try the shawarma
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Cafe Threads: FlashHarry: "Stupid?" This was completely expected and widely predicted. Or... did you want us to turn it into our 51st state?

No need to change the number of stars on the flag if we switch it out for Texas. It's the same thing, anyway.

[tastelikecrazy.com image 245x187] [View Full Size image _x_]


Implement regressive policies, get compared with regressive nations...

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Third rate whore in Toronto [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I missed what they did in TIBET and how they terrorized Tibetans. Peaceful people and China is destroying an old, peaceful culture and replacing it with terror.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"China is our most important partner and represents a fundamental and extraordinary opportunity for us, because it is ready to invest and rebuild our country," the Taliban spokesperson was quoted as saying in the interview.

What an interesting idea. Maybe we should invent a term for it.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Trocadero: capn' fun: The key difference between China and the British Empire, USSR, and the US is that the Chinese don't give a flying fark about imposing anything on the Afghans. They don't care whether the Taliban establishes a Caliphate, they don't care if women and girls are living in 14th Century conditions, they don't care which warlords carve up the country-at least as long as they know who to bribe. They won't expect Afghans to start learning Chinese, or adopt Chinese culture, or even behave very friendly towards China, generally.

As long as they can build their roads, and pipelines, and mine for minerals and rare elements without having to worry about IEDs, or jihadi attacks, or similar interruptions, the Chinese won't give a shiat if they even *see* an Afghan.

And China will make billions-if not trillions.

They don't have a problem w/ the Taliban, but then there's ISIS K, Al Queda +, Boko Haram Supreme, etc. The problem is you're never fighting one enemy at a time, and "your guys" might switch sides in the middle of a fight. So you bribe Warlord A in Province X, but now you're "mortal enemies" w/ Warlord B nextdoor, but if you bribe Warlord B, Warlord A will start farking shiat up, etc etc etc.

One thing, though, is China wouldn't hesitate to execute every last mother farker in the country if they really wanted to.


I get the idea the phrase "civilian casualties " doesn't translate when referring to your opponent
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's their turn in the money pit.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Third rate whore in Toronto: Uighurs are a peaceful people.


ethnic tensions grew between the Uyghur and Han populations that eventually resulted in protests and other disturbances. A particularly violent outbreak occurred in July 2009, mainly in Ürümqi, in which it was reported that nearly 200 people (mostly Han) were killed and some 1,700 were injured. Violent incidents increased after that and included attacks by knife-wielding assailants and by suicide bomber
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"China is our most important partner..."
---well, ya....where do think all our abandoned military hardware is going?
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

docilej: "China is our most important partner..."
---well, ya....where do think all our abandoned military hardware is going?


There's nothing left over there that China doesn't already have the plans for.
 
