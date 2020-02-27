 Skip to content
(Twitter)   What would happen if the Moon fell to the Earth? We'll find out in about 5 months. This may be the dumbest thing you watch all day   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there it is, the new front runner in the "Dumbest idea for a movie script" category.

I'm liking this one's chances unless there is another Atal Shrugged spinoff coming.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this another one of those "Ask Ethan" articles?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems unnecessary to point this out, but whatever gravitational event changed the Moon's orbit that much would also wipe out all life on Earth. So, we're talking about a pretty short movie.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: It seems unnecessary to point this out, but whatever gravitational event changed the Moon's orbit that much would also wipe out all life on Earth. So, we're talking about a pretty short movie.


We're talking about Roland Emmerich, whose understanding of science and how the universe works is just one or two points above a creationist.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Well there it is, the new front runner in the "Dumbest idea for a movie script" category.



revrendjim: It seems unnecessary to point this out, but whatever gravitational event changed the Moon's orbit that much would also wipe out all life on Earth. So, we're talking about a pretty short movie.


THIS.  This is too stupid even for Hollywood.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should stop Halle Berry from choosing movie roles, she is really bad at it.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine it will crush at least three or four major landmarks. That's standard for an Emmerich film.

Bonus points if the landmark is depicted at the end of a busy street instead of where it's supposed to be (e.g. the Empire State Building in Independence Day; in real life, it's on a block between FOUR busy streets, but none of them end at the building).
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, we should, um, kill the moon?

/ that was also a dumb thing to watch
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thundarr the Barbarian TV cartoon intro (1980)
Youtube LhAobPugvsk
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umbrella Academy already did this.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we cover this some years ago in a Jim Carrey movie?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so the guy involved in Independence Day, 2012, *and* the Day After Tomorrow is now involved in what looks to be an utterly stupid sci-fi movie? Man, that seems so unlikely and out of character.

Also, how the hell did it take 9 posts to get to a Thundarr reference? Shape up, people.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: revrendjim: It seems unnecessary to point this out, but whatever gravitational event changed the Moon's orbit that much would also wipe out all life on Earth. So, we're talking about a pretty short movie.

We're talking about Roland Emmerich, whose understanding of science and how the universe works is just one or two points above a creationist.


I think you're giving him WAY more credit than he deserves.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: They should stop Halle Berry from choosing movie roles, she is really bad at it.



Now, now, the producers may have found a way for Berry to be nude in this movie.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putting aside the fact that if the moon fell to Earth, we wouldn't have to worry about it because we'd all be dead...

They just need to get some oil drillers in a space shuttle and send them to blow up the moon... oh, well, I guess that really wouldn't help in this case
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm thinking I should write a spec script about the Media inciting a panic about Earth's moon falling to the Earth
But what the Media gets wrong is that it is not the Moon but a moon
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/27/sc​i​ence/mini-moon-earth.html
and all it does is make a small hole in the Field of Dreams in Iowa
But then the public who went crazy thinks that the Jews saved us by blowing up the Moon with their space lasers but the deep state is covering it up by using hologram technology to make it appear as the Moon is still in orbit for reasons.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Lambskincoat: They should stop Halle Berry from choosing movie roles, she is really bad at it.


Now, now, the producers may have found a way for Berry to be nude in this movie.


Go on...
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The moon could never fall onto the earth.
It's turtles all the way down.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dat wascally wabbit!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just gonna leave this here
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neal "Let me explain the origin of the name Neal to you before continuing" Stephenson kind of did this already.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Umbrella Academy already did this.


Anyone seen Loki and Sylvie fighting, drinking, and making out?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stopped watching after 45 seconds becaiuse the trailer kept using fake static (with the skidding sound effect other movies use for metal pieces whizzing by) stopping me from watching the trailer. If I can't ee the trailer, then I am not going to sit there as though I can see the farking trailer.

The moon doe not cause static to prevent me from eeing somebody's face when they are next to me, so static when some dude with a goatee is jsut itting there? Utterly syte.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virtually unlimited free cheese?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought "Moonfall" was when you drunkenly pull down your pants to flash your ass at someone, trip, and plant your bare ass in the dirt...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: It seems unnecessary to point this out, but whatever gravitational event changed the Moon's orbit that much would also wipe out all life on Earth. So, we're talking about a pretty short movie.


I could be wrong, but from the last few seconds of the movie clip, I'm guessing they plot is 'aliens push the moon into the earth', but either way, were all dead, so there's that.
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Moon hits the Earth, even just a little bit, we're all dead, dead, dead.

Theia II: Electric Moonago
 
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thundarr the Barbarian is award-quality viewing compared to anything by Emmerich.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we had better bake a lot of crackers...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeBoomshadow: I imagine it will crush at least three or four major landmarks. That's standard for an Emmerich film.

Bonus points if the landmark is depicted at the end of a busy street instead of where it's supposed to be (e.g. the Empire State Building in Independence Day; in real life, it's on a block between FOUR busy streets, but none of them end at the building).


You mean you can't see the Eiffel Tower from any window in Paris?
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One step closer to "Ass" sweeping the Academy Awards.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vitamin_R: Just gonna leave this here
[Fark user image 425x595]


tricycleracer: Neal "Let me explain the origin of the name Neal to you before continuing" Stephenson kind of did this already.


17 seconds off of a simulpost.

I'm glad I read Seveneves, but I'm not sure I can face doing it again. Anathem, on the other hand, I love dearly, and have read at least a dozen times...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Melancholia probably did this better, but it wasn't just a set piece fiesta which this appears to be.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vitamin_R: Just gonna leave this here
[Fark user image image 425x595]


Best part of the book is the way he deliberately lampshades the question of "why did the moon blow up?"
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pichu0102: [Fark user image image 699x491]


This took far too long.
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wait, so the guy involved in Independence Day, 2012, *and* the Day After Tomorrow is now involved in what looks to be an utterly stupid sci-fi movie? Man, that seems so unlikely and out of character.

Also, how the hell did it take 9 posts to get to a Thundarr reference? Shape up, people.


I came for the Thundarr reference didn't want others to leave disappointed
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeBoomshadow: I imagine it will crush at least three or four major landmarks. That's standard for an Emmerich film.

Bonus points if the landmark is depicted at the end of a busy street instead of where it's supposed to be (e.g. the Empire State Building in Independence Day; in real life, it's on a block between FOUR busy streets, but none of them end at the building).


I was sad when I realized you couldn't drive up to the Close Encounters mountain straight on like in the movie poster.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What would happen if the moon fell to earth?

It would spin like a quarter. 
content.presentermedia.comView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Vitamin_R: Just gonna leave this here
[Fark user image image 425x595]

Best part of the book is the way he deliberately lampshades the question of "why did the moon blow up?"


Eh, the people in the story don't know, so why should we?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Interviewer: What are your ambitions?

Me: I am going to kill the moon.

Interviewer: Haha doubtful. Only a real badass could do that.

Me: [Taking off my jean jacket to reveal a second identical jean jacket] Ya.

Interviewer: [under breath] F*ck.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: revrendjim: It seems unnecessary to point this out, but whatever gravitational event changed the Moon's orbit that much would also wipe out all life on Earth. So, we're talking about a pretty short movie.

We're talking about Roland Emmerich, whose understanding of science and how the universe works is just one or two points above a creationist.


Of a creationist has a much better idea about science than Roland Emmerich.  Peach fuzz has a much better idea about science than Roland Emmerich.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


anyone else?
 
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thundarr toonies, yeah
gonna go hunt some down now
youtube FTW
 
IwasKloot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Vitamin_R: Just gonna leave this here
[Fark user image image 425x595]

Best part of the book is the way he deliberately lampshades the question of "why did the moon blow up?"


If you're not being sarcastic, I agree. It's not really important why or how since there's no time because they gotta GTFO (or GTFI). That was one of the quickest 1000+ pagers I've read.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: They should stop Halle Berry from choosing movie roles, she is really bad at it.


Where'd you get that idea?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Moonfall is a 1998 hard science fiction novel by American writer Jack McDevitt. The book depicts the impact of an interstellar comet on the moon and how the catastrophic effects are handled. The novel was nominated for the Nebula Award for Best Novel in 1998.
 
