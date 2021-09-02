 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LBC 97.3)   US gets bad Yelp review from Taliban for leaving military equipment disabled   (lbc.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Taliban, Afghanistan, Kabul, Central Asia, United States, Pakistan, War in Afghanistan, International Security Assistance Force  
•       •       •

414 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Sep 2021 at 3:44 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"They are disappointed, they are angry, and they say they feel betrayed because all of this equipment is broken beyond repair," said the report.

It added that the Taliban group "expected" the Americans to leave helicopters in one piece for them to use as the new government in charge of Afghanistan.

LOL - to the victor go the spoils?  It's their property, as the new government?

Gracious Allah, the balls on these guys.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would have gone with the blow everything up option but that's just me.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Blow everything up is actual work. You need got have safety zones for the explosions, and given the chaos that was probably difficulty. No, better to start the motors then remove the oil drain plug.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I would have gone with the blow everything up option but that's just me.


It's much more satisfying to give a child a toy and take it away than never give them the toy at all. Dashing hopeful expectations and all that.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Experience says they'd just have taken a few joyrides and then burned it to the ground anyway.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"The US decommissioned 27 Humvees and 73 aircraft before leaving Kabul airport on Monday, August 30, to ensure they can never be used again."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "They are disappointed, they are angry, and they say they feel betrayed because all of this equipment is broken beyond repair," said the report.

It added that the Taliban group "expected" the Americans to leave helicopters in one piece for them to use as the new government in charge of Afghanistan.

LOL - to the victor go the spoils?  It's their property, as the new government?

Gracious Allah, the balls on these guys.


I'm sorry, they REALLY thought that?!?

Wow. They're evil and stupid.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Experience says they'd just have taken a few joyrides and then burned it to the ground anyway.


Yeah, but it prevented our Boys in Blue™ from the Joplin Police Department from owning their very own BlackHawk for riot control or something, and that's the most tragic shame of all.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What they don't know is that the military left the MRAPs in perfect condition. It turns out they just fall apart like that when you drive them.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"expected" the Americans to leave helicopters in one piece for them to use as the new government in charge of Afghanistan.

Who says fundamentalist religious whack-jobs have no sense of humor?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: "The US decommissioned 27 Humvees and 73 aircraft before leaving Kabul airport on Monday, August 30, to ensure they can never be used again."


[Fark user image image 480x711]


They might be able to get parts for those Jungle Jets but that's it.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: "The US decommissioned 27 Humvees and 73 aircraft before leaving Kabul airport on Monday, August 30, to ensure they can never be used again."


[Fark user image 480x711]


Why do people expect all these things will be in working order?

Isn't it standard practice for the military to scuttle anything left behind?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There was too much condemnation for leaving the equipment earlier on.
This could be propaganda to stop that.

I will wait to see if pictures coming out of Kabul show Toyotas or Humvees patrolling in the future.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
emersonbiggins:

And now they'll be overrun by the Taliban. Fools.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I would have gone with the blow everything up option but that's just me.


You don't want explosions going off when there are threats of ISIS-K attacks. Things get confusing in those situations.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't even...
 
Loki009
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: "The US decommissioned 27 Humvees and 73 aircraft before leaving Kabul airport on Monday, August 30, to ensure they can never be used again."


[Fark user image 480x711]


I cant speak for the ground vehicles, but any aircraft they got ahold of will be grounded within 4 months due to maintenance needs. I suspect a lot of those ground vehicles will be in similar shape shortly thereafter
 
zez
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe this will stop all the facebook posts about how Biden gave the taliban all our weapons.

/nah
 
olrasputin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are we sure the bad review isn't because the US troops didn't smile often enough during the occupation? Or maybe for letting the Taliban's drink get down to only 49% full?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Subtonic: AlgaeRancher: I would have gone with the blow everything up option but that's just me.

It's much more satisfying to give a child a toy and take it away than never give them the toy at all. Dashing hopeful expectations and all that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hangloose
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lordjupiter: I Love You You Pay My Rent: "The US decommissioned 27 Humvees and 73 aircraft before leaving Kabul airport on Monday, August 30, to ensure they can never be used again."


[Fark user image 480x711]

Why do people expect all these things will be in working order?

Isn't it standard practice for the military to scuttle anything left behind?


We've never left this much equipment behind before though, that's why this is news.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.