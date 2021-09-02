 Skip to content
(Guardian)   ABBA to reunite for first album in 40 years, and if the picture is any indication, all four members will be played by Andy Serkis   (theguardian.com) divider line
54
    More: Interesting, ABBA, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Bjrn Ulvaeus, bitter songs, Agnetha Fltskog, return of Abba, Digital versions  
•       •       •

54 Comments     (+0 »)
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back in the day, however......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have exactly one ABBA song, Honey Honey, in my music collection to remind me how much I hate ABBA.

/lived in Europe during the 70s-05
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: I have exactly one ABBA song, Honey Honey, in my music collection to remind me how much I hate ABBA.

/lived in Europe during the 70s-05


Give SOS a re-listen if you have a few spare moments.  It holds up quite well against a lot of other 70s-80s pop crap.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come see my Abba cover band, "Bjorn Again".
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should tour with Elvis Costello
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow, plastic boomer hell. I can't recall a single song of theirs, though I know I'd recognize it if I heard one.
///great headline btw
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're wearing motion capture suits. Clearly they're going to be CGI characters.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Back in the day, however......

[Fark user image 416x707]


^^this^^

I was in high school during the 70s.  Both the women in ABBA were smoking hot.  And certainly not all that unattractive now.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: wow, plastic boomer hell. I can't recall a single song of theirs, though I know I'd recognize it if I heard one.
///great headline btw


Let's see:
Waterloo
SOS
Mama Mia
Take a Chance on Me
Dancing Queen
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: wow, plastic boomer hell. I can't recall a single song of theirs, though I know I'd recognize it if I heard one.
///great headline btw


Just burn some records, that'll fix it
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look pretty good in the new photo. Not what I expected.

I think the guy on the left looks better now with some weight on him.
simplyeighties.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I was in high school during the 70s


As was I. and we kept things like "I like ABBA" to oneself...otherwise all hell would break loose and I would find myself stuffed in a locker somewhere...


I remember saving my money as a kid so that I could by the "Arrival" album for $5.99 at TSS  Times square stores)
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: They're wearing motion capture suits. Clearly they're going to be CGI characters.


that'sthejoke.jpg

blog.castac.orgView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: we kept things like "I like ABBA" to oneself


I didn't like ABBA at the time, but I have come to appreciate them. Same with the Carpenters.

/ Wouldn't buy the music, pop is no my thing, but I can enjoy it when I hear it
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Digitally De-Aged Avatars of Abba is the name of my gamelan-bagpipe Helen Reddy tribute band.
 
The Third Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Come see my Abba cover band, "Bjorn Again".


I don't know if you're trying to make a joke or if you're referring to the very real ABBA cover band called Björn Again that was popular in the UK in the 90s.

/When Erasure released an ep of ABBA covers called "Abbaesque" back then, Björn Again countered with an ep of Erasure covers called "Erasure-ish"...Erasure songs done in an ABBA style.  It actually wasn't half bad and it made the UK pop charts
 
Courtney Cox-Zucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new song is schmaltzier than I would've hoped. It's more Starlight Vocal Band than Abba. "Don't Shut Me Down" is a little more up-tempo, thankfully. It sounds kinda like a cross between "Fernando" and "Don't Cry For Me Argentina."

ABBA - I Still Have Faith In You
Youtube pAzEY1MfXrQ
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One song already leaked:
ABBA - C'est La Vie - video Dailymotion
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: dothemath: Come see my Abba cover band, "Bjorn Again".

I don't know if you're trying to make a joke or if you're referring to the very real ABBA cover band called Björn Again that was popular in the UK in the 90s.

/When Erasure released an ep of ABBA covers called "Abbaesque" back then, Björn Again countered with an ep of Erasure covers called "Erasure-ish"...Erasure songs done in an ABBA style.  It actually wasn't half bad and it made the UK pop charts


I had no clue that was real but I probably should have guessed.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Courtney Cox-Zucker: The new song is schmaltzier than I would've hoped. It's more Starlight Vocal Band than Abba. "Don't Shut Me Down" is a little more up-tempo, thankfully. It sounds kinda like a cross between "Fernando" and "Don't Cry For Me Argentina."

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pAzEY1Mf​XrQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


It lacks everything I could want in a tune, including big fat bass and passive aggressive parenting
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't they turn down $1 Billion with a B to reunite a few years ago?

https://www.businessinsider.com/abbas​-​1-billion-reunion-offer-2014-7
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The Third Man: dothemath: Come see my Abba cover band, "Bjorn Again".

I don't know if you're trying to make a joke or if you're referring to the very real ABBA cover band called Björn Again that was popular in the UK in the 90s.

/When Erasure released an ep of ABBA covers called "Abbaesque" back then, Björn Again countered with an ep of Erasure covers called "Erasure-ish"...Erasure songs done in an ABBA style.  It actually wasn't half bad and it made the UK pop charts

I had no clue that was real but I probably should have guessed.

Erasure - Take a Chance on Me (Official HD Music Video)
Youtube L-d4J3YUQmU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pn_​59f​AbCZw

I don't think I heard about Easure-ish until today
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The words, "Brand new music from ABBA," had never been seriously uttered on the Internet until today.  Wishfully uttered, yes.  But we have actual new music from ABBA in the 21st Century.  And this was a band that literally looked at Led Zeppelin, agreed with Robert Plant that they'd be their own cover band, and that was that.  And honestly, with as long as this took, I doubted they'd done what they'd said and even recorded one song, let alone an entire album.
 
Wanton Pearl Clutchery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a Chance on Me

This video always gets me giggling because the keyboards guy looks like the happiest muppet in the world. =)
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sabbath/Abba Mashup Disaster(Into The Void-Take A chance On Me)
Youtube vN8AZY5dOJA
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a way for them to cash in on their fame while not being assed to turn up in person.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. Time is hard on hot women.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: dothemath: Come see my Abba cover band, "Bjorn Again".

I don't know if you're trying to make a joke or if you're referring to the very real ABBA cover band called Björn Again that was popular in the UK in the 90s.

/When Erasure released an ep of ABBA covers called "Abbaesque" back then, Björn Again countered with an ep of Erasure covers called "Erasure-ish"...Erasure songs done in an ABBA style.  It actually wasn't half bad and it made the UK pop charts


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"...and he's had a very successful residency show in Las Vegas for years, playing all the animals and trainers!"

"Really, Mister Peabody?"

"Come now, haven't you heard of.... Serkis Serkis?"
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Damn. Time is hard on hot women.


GOOD LORD PEOPLE GET OLD!!!
 
fugeeface
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In the mid 80s, ABBA was the hardest rock I could pick up on the family car's shiatty AM-only radio. I don't know why auto manufacturers thought AM radio was appropriate for base model cars. No radio at all would have been both better and cheaper.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: OldRod: I was in high school during the 70s

As was I. and we kept things like "I like ABBA" to oneself...otherwise all hell would break loose and I would find myself stuffed in a locker somewhere...


I remember saving my money as a kid so that I could by the "Arrival" album for $5.99 at TSS  Times square stores)


Maaaaaan you were High in School during the 70's.  :)

I was in High School in the 80's and, yeah, you didn't like ABBA, it was some kinda law or something.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: wow, plastic boomer hell. I can't recall a single song of theirs, though I know I'd recognize it if I heard one.
///great headline btw


Abba - Dancing Queen (Official Music Video Remastered)
Youtube xFrGuyw1V8s
 
The Third Man
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LewDux: dothemath: The Third Man: dothemath: Come see my Abba cover band, "Bjorn Again".

I don't know if you're trying to make a joke or if you're referring to the very real ABBA cover band called Björn Again that was popular in the UK in the 90s.

/When Erasure released an ep of ABBA covers called "Abbaesque" back then, Björn Again countered with an ep of Erasure covers called "Erasure-ish"...Erasure songs done in an ABBA style.  It actually wasn't half bad and it made the UK pop charts

I had no clue that was real but I probably should have guessed.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/L-d4J3YU​QmU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pn_59f​AbCZw

I don't think I heard about Easure-ish until today


And just to complete the loop:

Björn Again - A Little Respect
Youtube HNBZQ_uQQBU
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wonder if they've learned English yet?
 
guestguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fugeeface: [i.pinimg.com image 351x281]


I looked on Amazon for a preorder, and it's not there yet.

I have a copy of The Visitors on vinyl, and played it during lunch.  The timing of it ending as the livestream started was merely a coincidence.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
God, why man?

Didn't they turn down an offer for a billion dollars a couple decades ago?
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So my grandparents lived in The Netherlands and thanks to my dad working for the airlines, we were able to visit regularly. In 1974 we went over during spring break for a week, I'm in grade school, and that just happened to be when Eurovision was on. It has Super Bowl, or Oscars appeal over there. So we, the American side of the family, or watching with amazement that A. This was happening and B. People liked these songs. Then ABBA comes on. They sing Waterloo. They got the weirdest costumes and a star shaped guitar. My dad...My DAD...goes crazy. This song is fantastic! My dad, who has bought maybe 5 albums in his life, is saying this is the best song he has heard in his life. Goes out to find the album in Holland while we are there. When we get back to LA, he can't find it, of course, since ABBA doesn't become a thing in America for a few more years until Dancing Queen hits. But he does take the time to call every radio station in LA asking them to play Waterloo by ABBA and not getting any response. My dad, Vietnam vet, scotch drinking, two packs a day, tough guy. Still cracks me up.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Due to the passage of time, they've decided to rename themselves NOON, which also around when they're woken up for weak lemon drink.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*sniffsniff* Smells like boomer.
 
pdieten
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Third Man: LewDux: dothemath: The Third Man: dothemath: Come see my Abba cover band, "Bjorn Again".

I don't know if you're trying to make a joke or if you're referring to the very real ABBA cover band called Björn Again that was popular in the UK in the 90s.

/When Erasure released an ep of ABBA covers called "Abbaesque" back then, Björn Again countered with an ep of Erasure covers called "Erasure-ish"...Erasure songs done in an ABBA style.  It actually wasn't half bad and it made the UK pop charts

I had no clue that was real but I probably should have guessed.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/L-d4J3YU​QmU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pn_59f​AbCZw

I don't think I heard about Easure-ish until today

And just to complete the loop:

[YouTube video: Björn Again - A Little Respect]


....damn. This is actually really good
 
pdieten
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LewDux: dothemath: The Third Man: dothemath: Come see my Abba cover band, "Bjorn Again".

I don't know if you're trying to make a joke or if you're referring to the very real ABBA cover band called Björn Again that was popular in the UK in the 90s.

/When Erasure released an ep of ABBA covers called "Abbaesque" back then, Björn Again countered with an ep of Erasure covers called "Erasure-ish"...Erasure songs done in an ABBA style.  It actually wasn't half bad and it made the UK pop charts

I had no clue that was real but I probably should have guessed.
[YouTube video: Erasure - Take a Chance on Me (Official HD Music Video)]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v​=pn_59fAbCZw

I don't think I heard about Easure-ish until today


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wanton Pearl Clutchery: Take a Chance on Me

This video always gets me giggling because the keyboards guy looks like the happiest muppet in the world. =)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaspode
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When 900 years old, you reach... Look as good, you will not.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Supa Dupa Not The Nine O'Clock News Abba Spoof
Youtube WCLx0Cw_h7Q
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ABBA-S.O.S. (American Bandstand 1975)
Youtube NJ7Mbdquc8s
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Back in the day, however......

[Fark user image image 416x707]


Is that a young Andy Serkis?
 
