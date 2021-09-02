 Skip to content
 
(wtnh.com)   A Plane Has Hit the Trumpf Building   (wtnh.com) divider line
36
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The pilot must have been dreaming about 9/11 and mistook the Trumpf building for the WTC. Could have happened to anybody.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So close. Couldnt have they hit mar-a-lago instead?
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck you, ya orange turd.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Connecticut?! All the silly names made me believe this was somewhere in the UK. If you name your town Farmington, you officially lose all naming rights and surrender them to the nearest comedian.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So three that haven't read TFA?

/yeah, yeah, this is Fark
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image 602x451]


Worst aim evar!

I hate to make a Trumper joke of four innocent people who died, but Benghazi you!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Connecticut?! All the silly names made me believe this was somewhere in the UK. If you name your town Farmington, you officially lose all naming rights and surrender them to the nearest comedian.


Why do you think they call the area New England?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am feeling really Liberal just now, so one votey for everybody.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark makes my life worthwhile.

Why, yes, I am delusional.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Connecticut?! All the silly names made me believe this was somewhere in the UK. If you name your town Farmington, you officially lose all naming rights and surrender them to the nearest comedian.


Also:


Driving 2700 Miles Across Country In This.. // Unexpected New Project
Youtube XkMhJfdjgrY


/cued to 7:30
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That the building survived is a trumpf of will.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jackandwater: F*ck you, ya orange turd.


Man, you really hate Farmington, Conn.  That's impressive in its own way.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong building, idiot
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thus begins the remake of The Omen trilogy, starring Donald J Trump.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Connecticut?! All the silly names made me believe this was somewhere in the UK. If you name your town Farmington, you officially lose all naming rights and surrender them to the nearest comedian.


New England has Englishy placenames. Film at 11.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucks and it's sad.  And as bad as the commercial air flight experience is, it is safer, many times over, than non-commercial air.  But this sucks.

Also would suck to work for the Trumpf company, or be named Trumpf, for obvious reasons.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Who told them my secret identity?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IHadMeAVision: UltimaCS: Connecticut?! All the silly names made me believe this was somewhere in the UK. If you name your town Farmington, you officially lose all naming rights and surrender them to the nearest comedian.

New England has Englishy placenames. Film at 11.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.comView Full Size

Only ever worked with one of their light duty press brakes, and a couple of cutting lasers that were always breaking down because the shop didn't do maintenance. Good machines, overall. I'm always surprised by the amount of abuse they still function through.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the photo I saw, it appear that the Trumpf Building...is fired.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking out my window right now I can see thousands of Muslims cheering.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't do that to me stubby.  Don't give me hope.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was a nice little jet
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plan was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in North Carolina with four people aboard.

Guess the plan did not play out.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read it. But still, wtf is the trumpf bldg?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: [medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com image 433x247]
Only ever worked with one of their light duty press brakes, and a couple of cutting lasers that were always breaking down because the shop didn't do maintenance. Good machines, overall. I'm always surprised by the amount of abuse they still function through.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm not laughing at the plane crash, I'm laughing at the headline, and the picture... that's what I'm telling myself so I don't feel like hell.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

imauniter: I read it. But still, wtf is the trumpf bldg?


Isn't it obvious... it's a building that got hit by a plane.


Geez, do I have to explain everything around here. It seems like Fark is becoming more and more like work every day.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: "Who told them my secret identity?"
[Fark user image image 850x566]


Now he's going to have to come up with another fake twitter name.

/ which is not his strong suit
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The plan was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in North Carolina with four people aboard.

Guess the plan did not play out.


Guess they should have flown to Truth County instead.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: "Who told them my secret identity?"
[Fark user image 850x566]


I'm not the first to say it, but the hell is with his hair? I would love to see a picture of him with his hair wet.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: UltimaCS: Connecticut?! All the silly names made me believe this was somewhere in the UK. If you name your town Farmington, you officially lose all naming rights and surrender them to the nearest comedian.

New England has Englishy placenames. Film at 11.


We had a war over this!
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Walker: "Who told them my secret identity?"
[Fark user image 850x566]

I'm not the first to say it, but the hell is with his hair? I would love to see a picture of him with his hair wet.


"It is by derp alone I set my will in motion.
It is by the juice of aloe that hairs ignore wind,
the skin becomes orange.
The orange becomes a warning.
It is by derp alone I set my will in motion."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x510]

Was a nice little jet


A certain Farker would laugh and say lazy, stay at home, stonkholders were on board.
 
