 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 New York)   House explodes in Rahway, New Jersey as it was sinking into the swamp - no singing though, as everyone had already been evacuated   (abc7ny.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Flood, New Jersey, flood waters, Yuvan Shankar Raja, River Road, New Jersey Thursday morning, Water, residents of the home  
•       •       •

486 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2021 at 7:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this the third house?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: [Fark user image 442x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


*shakes tiny fist*

/would've been first
//inital image was on a nonlinkable site
///dang it
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone said they were daft.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some Twilight Zone shiat right there.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(waits patiently for the pics of huge tracts of land)
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: That's some Twilight Zone shiat right there.


So it's going to Usher in a new chapter in eerie fiction?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: (waits patiently for the pics of huge tracts of land)


windows10spotlight.comView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Water in the basement snuffs pilot lights in furnace and water heater. Gas continues to flow, because old equipment without safety features. House goes boom when power is restored.

You can't expla...oh wait I just did.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In a few days, this will be seen at the house's location:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not to leave New Jersey, Even if we come an' gettem.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well I guess that's one way to drain the swamp
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well they no longer have to worry about flood damage..
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My Drugs?!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
NOW they can build the one that will stay up.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.