(Huffington Post)   Now we know what Grimace is. Mayor McCheese refusing comment
    Scary, Taste bud, images of taste buds, kinda, villain, milkshake, papillae  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giant purple butt plug.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.comView Full Size

Grimace is just the one Troggle who made it big in Hollywood.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when The Grimace was an evil giant purple tardigrade (or retar-digrade).

McDonaldland Commercial - Beauty Contest (with Evil Grimace)
Youtube gMS5dsdNSqE
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
NSFW

King Khan & BBQ Show - Tastebuds
Youtube ZdRBAdzNhsw
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Send me $5,000.00 in cash and I'll pretend to care for a full eighteen minutes.
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just "ewwww"
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A better question is: what the hell happened to his lower arms?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Giant purple butt plug.


giffiles.alphacoders.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So that means Grimace can taste what he poops, too.
 
baorao
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Which food marketing genius thought to associate a giant taste bud with the word grimace?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Grimace reminds me of the mushrooms from Mom and Dad Save the World
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [pbs.twimg.com image 780x750]


That kid must have looked tasty. 
Sheb Wooley - Purple People Eater (1958)
Youtube X9H_cI_WCnE
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lot of ads disguised as articles today.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The whole thing is priceless

https://clickhole.com/fascinating-the​-​ceo-of-mcdonald-s-has-revealed-that-gr​-1836541151/
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I remember when The Grimace was an evil giant purple tardigrade (or retar-digrade).

[YouTube video: McDonaldland Commercial - Beauty Contest (with Evil Grimace)]


First, that was a long-ass commercial.

Second, when did Grimace's vestigial second pair of hands drop off?
 
Northern
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ronald has a flavor.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Grimace, as his name implies, is the embodiment of pain and disgust that overcomes you after eating McDonald's. Like an asphyxiated blob of blech.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I remember when The Grimace was an evil giant purple tardigrade (or retar-digrade).

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/gMS5dsdN​SqE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


oh.  oh that makes me sad.  how long before the things we make today look that bad?
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Grimace:

"a facial expression usually of disgust, disapproval, or pain"

I mean, it accurately captures to experience of eating their food. I just never understood why they chose that name. Almost like their proud of how terrible they are.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: Grimace:

"a facial expression usually of disgust, disapproval, or pain"

I mean, it accurately captures to experience of eating their food. I just never understood why they chose that name. Almost like their proud of how terrible they are.


According to a wikipage, Grimace was originally evil and would steal milkshakes.  Hence the bad sounding name.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: Grimace:

"a facial expression usually of disgust, disapproval, or pain"

I mean, it accurately captures to experience of eating their food. I just never understood why they chose that name. Almost like their proud of how terrible they are.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Grimace : I can taste you through my skin. You taste salty and shiatty did you make a mess. Trump: I made "bigly" in my pants.
 
zez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"McDonald's has been unusually tight-lipped about the purple creature's origins over the years."

Because it, and the rest of the characters were stolen from Sid and Marty Krofft.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's not whether he is or isn't a butt-plug.
It how worrisome that so many people want him to be one.
 
