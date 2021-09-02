 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   "If you wish to be a writer, write." -Epictetus. Wow, I was looking for an epic quote, and all I got was ancient Greek Stoics mocking my output. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Stoic edition   (fark.com) divider line
27
    More: CSB, Stoicism, Epictetus, Observant watchers of the Weekly Fark Writer, Cascading Style Sheets, heir of the late duke, Fark Writer's Thread, Fark, new comments  
•       •       •

103 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 02 Sep 2021 at 1:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Observant watchers of the Weekly Fark Writer's Threads, and those who are aware of what day it is, might be forgiven for noticing that this thread is a day late. Uh, yeah. As always, I'll give the Wheel of Excuses a spin and get . . . work, yeah, that's it.  I had a bunch of stuff I had to get done yesterday! I'm going with that.  I suspect Epictetus might not approve but he can just keep being stoic about it, wherever he is now.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update! We're coming down to the last few things which need to be scored, so I may be able to start getting notices out this weekend or next week, I'm hoping. We absolutely have some amazing entries this year!  Stay tuned!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's recently occurred to me that the only writing I do is here.   I really need to take at least a half hour a day to just writing something that isn't a reaction.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: It's recently occurred to me that the only writing I do is here.   I really need to take at least a half hour a day to just writing something that isn't a reaction.


Ha - same. As excuses go, spectating and shiat-posting through the apocalypse is a pretty damn good one though. What's going to be here in 10-20 years to read or care about whatever we're writing? 50? Do drugs and party instead while we still have time.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've recently finished a stupid project for a stupid website about a stupid premise.

I think I'm done with stupid projects for the time being and it's time to get back to writing real stuff.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you'd like to be a Stoic, keep it to yourself."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" If you're going to write, write... Don't post on Fark about it"
Tuco.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: It's recently occurred to me that the only writing I do is here.   I really need to take at least a half hour a day to just writing something that isn't a reaction.


That's funny, I had the same thought this morning, wondering how much creative energy I waste posting nonsense on here that could be redirected into something actually creative.

I started reading the artists way, and one of the exercises is to get up a half hour before you normally would and just immediately put down 3 pages of stream of consciousness. Its supposed to help get all your garbage out so you can have energy to focus on more creative things. I like the exercise so far, but of course I'm still posting here a lot.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expecting an epic quote from Epictetus? Or is that's_the_joke.jpg?

whidbey: It's recently occurred to me that the only writing I do is here.   I really need to take at least a half hour a day to just writing something that isn't a reaction.


I feel that way a lot too, to be honest.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never contributed to, or even read, a Fark writers thread before. But for the last 6 months or so, I've been mentally constructing a hard sci-fi story. I keep going back and forth on whether it is better suited to a short story or a multi-book "universe". I have only ever written research papers, technical proposals, and some user-training materials for software I've written. My biggest hurdle is commitment. There are nights I can't sleep because I have these ideas floating around. Then there are other days where sit down to write and think "Eh, I've got other stuff I should be doing." Part of it is, while I know the basic structure, researching the technical parts is daunting. I know enough about it to discuss it, but the actual physics and logistics of how is beyond me. Anyway, I admire anyone who has the drive to just sit down and write--except for L Ron Hubbard. That dude can eat a dick.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Everybody says, Socrates, what is the meaning of life?
Nobody says, Socrates, don't drink hemlock because it's poisonous.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's pronounced "Epic Titties."

/the more you know
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: I've never contributed to, or even read, a Fark writers thread before. But for the last 6 months or so, I've been mentally constructing a hard sci-fi story. I keep going back and forth on whether it is better suited to a short story or a multi-book "universe". I have only ever written research papers, technical proposals, and some user-training materials for software I've written. My biggest hurdle is commitment. There are nights I can't sleep because I have these ideas floating around. Then there are other days where sit down to write and think "Eh, I've got other stuff I should be doing." Part of it is, while I know the basic structure, researching the technical parts is daunting. I know enough about it to discuss it, but the actual physics and logistics of how is beyond me. Anyway, I admire anyone who has the drive to just sit down and write--except for L Ron Hubbard. That dude can eat a dick.


L. Ron's writing is very good, at least his short stories and essays are. I haven't read any of his novels. And he had the guts to start a fictional religion to win a bet and he made it pay.

Sorry to hear that you are unable to sleep. Sometimes an idea or a solution to a problem comes to me when I'm falling asleep or waking up.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hobnail: It's pronounced "Epic Titties."

/the more you know


There was a band here years ago called "Euripides Pants."
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whidbey: It's recently occurred to me that the only writing I do is here.   I really need to take at least a half hour a day to just writing something that isn't a reaction.


If I was a writer I would go full-on luddite during the work week.

The internet destroys our focus and ability to hold a thought.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: I've never contributed to, or even read, a Fark writers thread before. But for the last 6 months or so, I've been mentally constructing a hard sci-fi story. I keep going back and forth on whether it is better suited to a short story or a multi-book "universe". I have only ever written research papers, technical proposals, and some user-training materials for software I've written. My biggest hurdle is commitment. There are nights I can't sleep because I have these ideas floating around. Then there are other days where sit down to write and think "Eh, I've got other stuff I should be doing." Part of it is, while I know the basic structure, researching the technical parts is daunting. I know enough about it to discuss it, but the actual physics and logistics of how is beyond me. Anyway, I admire anyone who has the drive to just sit down and write--except for L Ron Hubbard. That dude can eat a dick.


I write until I'm out of ideas every night. Then I have to put notes on my phone. Then I fall asleep.

I agree that writing the parts that are scientific or technical is not always enjoyable.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Had an idea for a story I call Agency, about how magic is really just localized quantum mechanics.

With enough focus and training, an adept can manifest objects/energy out of quantum foam. It's essentially stealing random particles from elsewhere in the universe (and thereby increasing entropy elsewhere) to replace unwanted particles at the point of focus (decreasing entropy at that point). Any sufficiently long-lived sophont species can do this (it takes time to develop the skill and learn how to focus), but the process tends to piss off people when entropic effects increase locally because Wizard Hiram Blightbringer just HAD to zap a goblin on Isolated Planetoid 14 in the Dipshiat nebula. Interstellar magical conflict ensues, basically increasing entropy everywhere until the universe gets seriously destabilized. The previously squabbling wizards. conjurors, and other synonyms for magic-user start cooperating to try and undo what they've done. They all mentally get together and focus on a single point and accidentally create a new universe.

Neat, huh? I put together a lovely outline of the story, thought up a bunch of names and places and everything.

Then yesterday, I re-read a short story by Asimov about humans asking computers how to reverse entropy for thousands of years of human and computer evolution until all the assembled humans/computers dump their combined knowledge into the central computer, which figures out how to reverse entropy by declaring, "Let there be light!" and starting a new universe. I apparently stole the entire idea from Asimov.

Drat, and other comments.
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: There are nights I can't sleep because I have these ideas floating around.


If you can, get up and write when that happens. A) it's more productive and B) it's better for your sleep to put the ideas down on paper. It's like an exorcism, I think. Not that I've ever had one...
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would write about my writer's block but....
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Had an idea for a story I call Agency, about how magic is really just localized quantum mechanics.

With enough focus and training, an adept can manifest objects/energy out of quantum foam. It's essentially stealing random particles from elsewhere in the universe (and thereby increasing entropy elsewhere) to replace unwanted particles at the point of focus (decreasing entropy at that point). Any sufficiently long-lived sophont species can do this (it takes time to develop the skill and learn how to focus), but the process tends to piss off people when entropic effects increase locally because Wizard Hiram Blightbringer just HAD to zap a goblin on Isolated Planetoid 14 in the Dipshiat nebula. Interstellar magical conflict ensues, basically increasing entropy everywhere until the universe gets seriously destabilized. The previously squabbling wizards. conjurors, and other synonyms for magic-user start cooperating to try and undo what they've done. They all mentally get together and focus on a single point and accidentally create a new universe.

Neat, huh? I put together a lovely outline of the story, thought up a bunch of names and places and everything.

Then yesterday, I re-read a short story by Asimov about humans asking computers how to reverse entropy for thousands of years of human and computer evolution until all the assembled humans/computers dump their combined knowledge into the central computer, which figures out how to reverse entropy by declaring, "Let there be light!" and starting a new universe. I apparently stole the entire idea from Asimov.

Drat, and other comments.


Everything has been done before. Don't let that stop you.

In the Death Gate Cycle, the magical system is also based on quantum physics, but it's pretty different from what you describe anyway.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: whidbey: It's recently occurred to me that the only writing I do is here.   I really need to take at least a half hour a day to just writing something that isn't a reaction.

That's funny, I had the same thought this morning, wondering how much creative energy I waste posting nonsense on here that could be redirected into something actually creative.

I started reading the artists way, and one of the exercises is to get up a half hour before you normally would and just immediately put down 3 pages of stream of consciousness. Its supposed to help get all your garbage out so you can have energy to focus on more creative things. I like the exercise so far, but of course I'm still posting here a lot.


I was instantly reminded of that.  Great book.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wrote. I probably won't be a writer, whatever Epictetus says.

TURBOCUCUMBER
"Where's My Underwear?"
A Mystery


So there you are and take of your pants and your underpants because of reasons. Seconds later, something happens.

"Great", you think. „Put pants back on now. Where's my underpants?"

Nowhere. No time for searching.

"Whatever. I can do this without, it's not like anyone will see it anyway."

You pull up your pants and walk away, when suddenly ...

...

... you feel something soft and warm around your buttcheeks.

"Weird", you think. "What could that be? I don't remember pooping my pants."

You reach back.

And down.

Inside your pants.

Just to be sure.

"Oh. So that's where they were."


(chobits amv)The Youth Ahead - Has anyone Seen My Underwear
Youtube ByOhCtCuBfY



The End.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm doing layout for my paranormal book Shiver today (first in a series). Plan is to submit to Amazon tomorrow. Original plan was yesterday but editing things went awry. Official publication date is September 18 so should be ok unless Amazon finds something offensive.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Had an idea for a story I call Agency, about how magic is really just localized quantum mechanics.

With enough focus and training, an adept can manifest objects/energy out of quantum foam. It's essentially stealing random particles from elsewhere in the universe (and thereby increasing entropy elsewhere) to replace unwanted particles at the point of focus (decreasing entropy at that point). Any sufficiently long-lived sophont species can do this (it takes time to develop the skill and learn how to focus), but the process tends to piss off people when entropic effects increase locally because Wizard Hiram Blightbringer just HAD to zap a goblin on Isolated Planetoid 14 in the Dipshiat nebula. Interstellar magical conflict ensues, basically increasing entropy everywhere until the universe gets seriously destabilized. The previously squabbling wizards. conjurors, and other synonyms for magic-user start cooperating to try and undo what they've done. They all mentally get together and focus on a single point and accidentally create a new universe.

Neat, huh? I put together a lovely outline of the story, thought up a bunch of names and places and everything.

Then yesterday, I re-read a short story by Asimov about humans asking computers how to reverse entropy for thousands of years of human and computer evolution until all the assembled humans/computers dump their combined knowledge into the central computer, which figures out how to reverse entropy by declaring, "Let there be light!" and starting a new universe. I apparently stole the entire idea from Asimov.

Drat, and other comments.


If it makes you feel any better, I'm going to heavily plagiarize your story in my next PolTab screed, which is the only place I write anymore.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whidbey: It's recently occurred to me that the only writing I do is here.   I really need to take at least a half hour a day to just writing something that isn't a reaction.


It's true.  Any writing is still writing.  This is the only writing I do that I don't get paid for.   Even posting here, my internal editor won't stop yelling at me, even though it doesn't matter at all if I write a crappy sentence for Fark.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

snarkherder: RobotSpider: There are nights I can't sleep because I have these ideas floating around.

If you can, get up and write when that happens. A) it's more productive and B) it's better for your sleep to put the ideas down on paper. It's like an exorcism, I think. Not that I've ever had one...


Hell, yes. This.

I suggest carrying a notepad, or tablet, or voice recorder everywhere so you can take notes of the ideas/vignettes/snippets of dialogue as they come to you. Otherwise, they get stuck in your head and cause pain and/or distraction. Every day or so, collect the notes and try to fit them into a coherent narrative or story timeline. I usually use outlines, because that's how I was trained, but your mileage may vary.

Interestingly, stuff you've dreamt up which doesn't fit into your primary story idea often ends up as the seed kernel of a different one. Warning: this can easily end up like wikisurfing. You have an idea ... which sparks an idea ... which sparks another idea, and suddenly it's two years later.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Algebrat: If it makes you feel any better, I'm going to heavily plagiarize your story in my next PolTab screed, which is the only place I write anymore.


LOL.

Technically, it's Uncle Isaac's story. I'm sure he won't mind much if you cast his pearls before the PolTab swine. Looking forward to it.
 
tdyak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The blank page should be your greeted friend, not a hated enemy.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.