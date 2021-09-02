 Skip to content
(Komo)   *ties an onion to my web browser*
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non-Sinclair source:

https://abcnews.go.com/Lifestyle/wire​S​tory/social-medias-70-grandfluencers-d​ebunking-aging-myths-79789470
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: Non-Sinclair source:

https://abcnews.go.com/Lifestyle/wireS​tory/social-medias-70-grandfluencers-d​ebunking-aging-myths-79789470


Not all heroes west capes.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yanceylebeef: duppy: Non-Sinclair source:

https://abcnews.go.com/Lifestyle/wireS​tory/social-medias-70-grandfluencers-d​ebunking-aging-myths-79789470

Not all heroes west capes.


But some do!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is my lemon party tree."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be about Netscape. Left pleasantly surprised.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheReject: I thought this was going to be about Netscape. Left pleasantly surprised.


Hey!  They're still relevant.  They were bought  by AOL.

/still has Netscape.net mail account.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm good, thanks. I see stereotypes being reinforced, not broken.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"grandfluencers"

UUUUUUUUGH STAHP

/tfa is fun though
//mmm, gilfs... gilves?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ona headline-related note, sorta, anyone know of a good browser alternative to FF or Chrome?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thunder caused me to click on all the pop-up ads and now I pay the nice man with the thick Indian accent at the IRS $300/month for access to my computer.  Click here to learn about my amazing cybersecurity regimen.
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Ona headline-related note, sorta, anyone know of a good browser alternative to FF or Chrome?


I use Pale Moon myself, but it does have some problems with some script heavy sites.  Not enough to chuck it, but for instance Chase Bank's site it doesn't get along with well, took some fiddling to get it to work.  YMMV.  Other than that it's pretty much what Firefox used to be interface-wise on top of current FF code, and I'm reasonably happy with that.  It's constantly updated as well, and has been for a long time now, so there's that, no worries about branches of weird shiat that fall off the edge of the world after a year or two
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x576]


Guess what Ann- if you're very, very lucky and work really, really hard you *might* look that good when you hit her age.

But you probably won't.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Ona headline-related note, sorta, anyone know of a good browser alternative to FF or Chrome?


I've been using Brave for the past year or so and haven't had any issues. It is supposed to be a more secure version of Chrome.
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x576]

Guess what Ann- if you're very, very lucky and work really, really hard you *might* look that good when you hit her age.

But you probably won't.


'Tis a mighty fine vintage dumper, right there.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: Smoking GNU: Ona headline-related note, sorta, anyone know of a good browser alternative to FF or Chrome?

I've been using Brave for the past year or so and haven't had any issues. It is supposed to be a more secure version of Chrome.


I suggested Brave to my dad (for who this is for) and apparently you need to subscribe or something to remove ads on the browser?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheReject: I thought this was going to be about Netscape. Left pleasantly surprised.


I'm gonna have to ask you to return the joke you just stole from me. With cash on top because it's used now.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Lance Robdon: Smoking GNU: Ona headline-related note, sorta, anyone know of a good browser alternative to FF or Chrome?

I've been using Brave for the past year or so and haven't had any issues. It is supposed to be a more secure version of Chrome.

I suggested Brave to my dad (for who this is for) and apparently you need to subscribe or something to remove ads on the browser?


False.

Brave is the best. Configurable, blocks scripts and popups, yet still works for all the log-in type websites.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fastfxr: Smoking GNU: Lance Robdon: Smoking GNU: Ona headline-related note, sorta, anyone know of a good browser alternative to FF or Chrome?

I've been using Brave for the past year or so and haven't had any issues. It is supposed to be a more secure version of Chrome.

I suggested Brave to my dad (for who this is for) and apparently you need to subscribe or something to remove ads on the browser?

False.

Brave is the best. Configurable, blocks scripts and popups, yet still works for all the log-in type websites.


Just downloaded brave to test it out and there are ads i need to earn bra ve "tokens" for to remove. So no thanks.
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: fastfxr: Smoking GNU: Lance Robdon: Smoking GNU: Ona headline-related note, sorta, anyone know of a good browser alternative to FF or Chrome?

I've been using Brave for the past year or so and haven't had any issues. It is supposed to be a more secure version of Chrome.

I suggested Brave to my dad (for who this is for) and apparently you need to subscribe or something to remove ads on the browser?

False.

Brave is the best. Configurable, blocks scripts and popups, yet still works for all the log-in type websites.

Just downloaded brave to test it out and there are ads i need to earn bra ve "tokens" for to remove. So no thanks.


I recommend Vivaldi.

They have defacto adblocking you can try enable, or you can install add-ons like uBlock.

They use the same WebKit to render as Chrome, Edge, etc, same add-in engine... But none of the Google BS and they're all about use customization.
 
Bedistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Quantumbunny: Smoking GNU: fastfxr: Smoking GNU: Lance Robdon: Smoking GNU: Ona headline-related note, sorta, anyone know of a good browser alternative to FF or Chrome?

I've been using Brave for the past year or so and haven't had any issues. It is supposed to be a more secure version of Chrome.

I suggested Brave to my dad (for who this is for) and apparently you need to subscribe or something to remove ads on the browser?

False.

Brave is the best. Configurable, blocks scripts and popups, yet still works for all the log-in type websites.

Just downloaded brave to test it out and there are ads i need to earn bra ve "tokens" for to remove. So no thanks.

I recommend Vivaldi.

They have defacto adblocking you can try enable, or you can install add-ons like uBlock.

They use the same WebKit to render as Chrome, Edge, etc, same add-in engine... But none of the Google BS and they're all about use customization.


If we are talking about oldtimers, there is really only one clear choice: Lynx
 
