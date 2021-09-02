 Skip to content
(AP News)   "Girlie Guns" the latest to be banned from China TV   (apnews.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really does seem like they are tuning up for a hyper-nationalistic-toxic-masculine play for world domination. The world needs a safe space.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Scary" tag worn out?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes.

*keeps reading*

The tax evasion fines though... holy crap if only ~we'd~ do that.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure tightening their grip of.social.control and trying tomcontrol what people do, see, and think every daynis gonna go over really well and be very effective in the age if the internets.

Definitely gonna work!!
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can only hope that some day they go too far and encourage "revolutionary culture" in a way that they never anticipated.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: It really does seem like they are tuning up for a hyper-nationalistic-toxic-masculine play for world domination. The world needs a safe space.


Yeah this aint gonna end well. Like 1937 japan going full nuts on asia.... they'll probably wait for the isolationist GOP to take back the white house to start.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"China's government banned effeminate men on TV and told broadcasters Thursday to promote 'revolutionary culture,' broadening a campaign to tighten control over business and society and enforce official morality."

I understand that this is boilerplate Chinese communist rhetoric (and obviously translated into English,) but when you take a step back, it is still a little bit funny to see them equate "revolutionary" with "obey your elders in all things and don't do anything they don't want you to do so as a way of strengthening the current social structure."
 
guestguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Before I read the article, I assumed "Girlie Guns" meant boobies, and my penis was appalled...after reading the article, I'm still appalled, but it's my heart and mind taking the lead now.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
China has been busy cracking down on, well, everything, lately.  Revolutions have started for less.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chawco: I am sure tightening their grip of.social.control and trying tomcontrol what people do, see, and think every daynis gonna go over really well and be very effective in the age if the internets.

Definitely gonna work!!


I think it's important to understand that "patriotic" Chinese citizens have no problem with this shiat and support their government. This idea that taking away videogames and boybands is going to lead to discontent on a level that would come anywhere close to being a problem for their dictators is lunacy.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like Xi Jinpeng gets a funny feeling in his pants when he sees effeminate men on tv. The solution, of course, is to ban those men from tv so that he won't get that funny feeling any more.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hold on say what again?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They still have "Coffin Flop" though, right?

I Think You Should Leave - Spectrum and Funerals
Youtube 0Rn5QdO07d8
 
gar1013
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The Googles Do Nothing: It really does seem like they are tuning up for a hyper-nationalistic-toxic-masculine play for world domination. The world needs a safe space.

Yeah this aint gonna end well. Like 1937 japan going full nuts on asia.... they'll probably wait for the isolationist GOP to take back the white house to start.


You mean the ones who abandoned a military base in Afghanistan and basically pulled out our troops without consulting with any of our allies?

When did Biden become a Republican?
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What girled guns might look like:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*girlie

/dammit
 
gar1013
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: chawco: I am sure tightening their grip of.social.control and trying tomcontrol what people do, see, and think every daynis gonna go over really well and be very effective in the age if the internets.

Definitely gonna work!!

I think it's important to understand that "patriotic" Chinese citizens have no problem with this shiat and support their government. This idea that taking away videogames and boybands is going to lead to discontent on a level that would come anywhere close to being a problem for their dictators is lunacy.


In fact, maybe if kids didn't play as many video games, and we didn't have these idiotic boy bands, the USA would be better off.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What about Tank Girls?  They seem to shoot live rounds at each other but no one gets hurt [citation required]
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Hold on say what again?
[Fark user image image 850x566]


I guess this steaming pile of crap wont be on their TVs any time soon.

/assholes cant be real men
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gar1013: HotWingConspiracy: chawco: I am sure tightening their grip of.social.control and trying tomcontrol what people do, see, and think every daynis gonna go over really well and be very effective in the age if the internets.

Definitely gonna work!!

I think it's important to understand that "patriotic" Chinese citizens have no problem with this shiat and support their government. This idea that taking away videogames and boybands is going to lead to discontent on a level that would come anywhere close to being a problem for their dictators is lunacy.

In fact, maybe if kids didn't play as many video games, and we didn't have these idiotic boy bands, the USA would be better off.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
XI isn't going to live forever..And unless he hand picks a successor (which would pretty much invalidate the
entire Party Congress) it's going to create a real crisis as to what their real political philosophy is in that
country..Are they a Communist Party State or are they a dictatorship/kleptocracy run by a few people that
hand pick each other to lead?  It seems antithetical to the face they put forward to have these dictators.
They are essentially doing exactly what their Communist Revolution was supposed to be against.
Just because the party is doing it, doesn't mean it's not the same thing..And that's going to cause some angst.
It's the same sort of political / philosophical death spiral that the USSR got into...The USSR didn't have to
have much of a physical "revolution" in the end..It tore it's self apart by being so schizophrenic
and hypocritical that it mostly just imploded..
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He is more of a real man than Lindsay Graham.

Think about it.

Lindsay.

RuPaul wears dresses in public and is not ashamed of it.

Lindsay should. The coont.
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The CCP is obviously targeting their biggest problems.
 
sleze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What girlie "guns" might look like (in the middle).

img.nbc.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gar1013: HotWingConspiracy: chawco: I am sure tightening their grip of.social.control and trying tomcontrol what people do, see, and think every daynis gonna go over really well and be very effective in the age if the internets.

Definitely gonna work!!

I think it's important to understand that "patriotic" Chinese citizens have no problem with this shiat and support their government. This idea that taking away videogames and boybands is going to lead to discontent on a level that would come anywhere close to being a problem for their dictators is lunacy.

In fact, maybe if kids didn't play as many video games, and we didn't have these idiotic boy bands, the USA would be better off.


Yes it's pretty amazing how quickly the Communist party can win the favor of American conservatives simply by behaving as dictators do. Maybe they saw how well it worked for the Taliban? This is a good observation.
 
docilej
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"they'll probably wait for the isolationist GOP to take back the white house to start..."
---Like there will ever be another Republican president!!
 
wademh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I like this manly man
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I think it's important to understand that "patriotic" Chinese citizens have no problem with this shiat and support their government.


Just like how self-proclaimed "patriotic" American citizens seem to be overwhelmingly in favor of implementing Christian sharia law in the US as well.

/It seems that anyone calling themselves a patriot really isn't
//'Any man who must say, "I am the King", is no true king.'
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

To fight this emergence of advanced Soviet memetics weaponizing Chinese television, America needs to make Velma from Scooby-Doo come out of the closet and we need the most permissive gender norms on planet Earth. Force China to produce gender breaking kid's products.

Yes I know Velma isn't an effeminate man, I'm bringing up an old American art fight, there's a lot of fans who believe Velma is a lesbian and want her as a good role model. The MPAA won't allow it.

Adversarial memetics have long had a home with the historically confederate memetics courting by the MPAA. Over time it got euphemized as "middle America".

Middle America has plenty of lgbtqai, get over it, they want to buy products. WHY IS THE MPAA IN THE WAY OF CAPITALISM??? Ffs!
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
larunu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow, China might actually end up taking over the world. When the west kills masculinity and everyone wants to be a celebrity harry styles in a dress, China will still have some traditional and family values.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chawco: I am sure tightening their grip of.social.control and trying tomcontrol what people do, see, and think every daynis gonna go over really well and be very effective in the age if the internets.

Definitely gonna work!!


Well when you have almost absolutely control over that internet and dissappear subversive people's before they can spread that message it doesn't matter.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If not a gun behind every blade of grass in America, a used dildo.


/if I had it my way, witchy marijuana for self care behind all the things, people who don't use weed are needlessly sacrificing better health.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

larunu: Wow, China might actually end up taking over the world. When the west kills masculinity and everyone wants to be a celebrity harry styles in a dress, China will still have some traditional and family values.


It's going great, they apparently have American conservatives on board already and all they had to do is announce it.

Can I sign you up for some CCP flair? Would you like a flag pin or that jaunty hat that Mao wore?
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gar1013: HotWingConspiracy: chawco: I am sure tightening their grip of.social.control and trying tomcontrol what people do, see, and think every daynis gonna go over really well and be very effective in the age if the internets.

Definitely gonna work!!

I think it's important to understand that "patriotic" Chinese citizens have no problem with this shiat and support their government. This idea that taking away videogames and boybands is going to lead to discontent on a level that would come anywhere close to being a problem for their dictators is lunacy.

In fact, maybe if kids didn't play as many video games, and we didn't have these idiotic boy bands, the USA would be better off.


Nah.

We need to weaponize boy bands against hardbass, IMMEDIATELY!

WE CANNOT ALLOW A JOCK JAMS GAP!
uamee - DELET THIS NAHUI
Youtube YgM6rmNgnVE
"game just to keep my mind" - I swear they got that from stalking my early post about the lockdowns.

The song is about doing internet crimes in America, playing video games for mental health and social distancing.

All music in Russia is Kremlin guided according to the NY Times and it seems really farking obvious to me.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They are going to kill TV ratings. Only people watching the patriotic and revolutionary programming will be 80+
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

larunu: Wow, China might actually end up taking over the world. When the west kills masculinity and everyone wants to be a celebrity harry styles in a dress, China will still have some traditional and family values.


c.tenor.comView Full Size


People can see you.
 
