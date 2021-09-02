 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Mom tries to troll her tween son after football practice, but he turns it around on her with great success   (msn.com) divider line
17
    More: Amusing, Miley Cyrus, Embarrassment, mom Michelle Keith, Britney Spears, Billy Ray Cyrus, Keith's TikTok, school pick-up, viral videos  
•       •       •

2046 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2021 at 8:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That song is nothing but fun, hardly embarrassing.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like where this football team is heading...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty farked up she keeps stealing her sons eyebrows

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: That song is nothing but fun, hardly embarrassing.


It's one of my guilty pleasure songs.

/Reminds of my freshman year at college.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, mom, I have a surprise for you...

Somebody get that kid a sewing machine for his birthday.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty much any time I see a reference to the song "Barbie Girl" I think of this version:

Barbie Girl - Vintage Beach Boys - Style Aqua Cover ft. Morgan James
Youtube 4ReSV3CCRzg

/I also know a woman at work who looks like Morgan James.
//I have no idea of she can sing
///Three
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Letting a kid play football is insane
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Pretty farked up she keeps stealing her sons eyebrows

[Fark user image 297x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So hilarious.  Glad I had my nitro tablets close, not sure the old ticker could have handled all the hilarity without it.  Right up there with the levels of hilarity that Robin Williams was capable of.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Staged? Like most of Tik Tok is.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

schubie: Letting a kid play football is insane


We get it. You saw a Will Smith movie.

Just like all those newly minted marine biology experts that emerged about an hour after Blackfish hit Netflix.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Karma Chameleon I thought the eyebrows were a bit much.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Uh, mom, I have a surprise for you...

Somebody get that kid a sewing machine for his birthday.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That twelve year old has hacked his mom's devices, he knows what kinds of antics she's planning as soon as she does.  He has time to warn/organize his friends.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I blame Ted Lasso.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Pretty much any time I see a reference to the song "Barbie Girl" I think of this version:


Pretty much any cover by Morgan James is going to be better than the original.  Even "Dream On".
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Karma Chameleon: Pretty farked up she keeps stealing her sons eyebrows

[Fark user image 297x400]

[Fark user image 297x400]


Why are you like this?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.