(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Love & Rockets, Stan Ridgway, Shriekback, and The Mission UK. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
22
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

Pista and NeoMoxie are running the show today, I'm still in Colorado. Set your calendars for next Thursday, however, just one week, for our first all-trifecta show. Yes, it will have a name. And I've heard maybe even a ticket. We'll see. But it will be glorious.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mornevening all.
Might be a tad distracted the last 15 minutes as the Hungary v England match starts at 20:45.
I'll have it on mute for those 15 minutes. I'm all set though
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Uhoh, It's flag day? Ok, I've only got one team I consistently root for...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

That is a really cool mirror
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The only flag I've got. Part of a Burns Night goodie bag.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Happy Friday everyone!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I used to have a +1 flag of arresting, but it fell off a boat into the Puget Sound. (It was an Ingress flag, for anyone that ever played that game)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cute frog lamp
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Twas a gift from a long-ago suitor who played guitar. It's one of the few things I kept from that relationship. That, and all the CDs he gave me. ALWAYS keep the music.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Every time I broke up with someone my music collection tended to shrink.
One time my ex took my 12" of Heaven by The Psychedelic Furs. Eventually I managed to get it back & she'd drawn a cross in blood on the label.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

This is the flag, I literally got threatened w/ being arrested for b/c I "dared" to rest this flag on a federal courthouse in Portland, OR. (I was exhausted and didn't know it was a fed courthouse) 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
o/
A lot of stupid out there today, the show should help me ignore it, at least for a couple of hours.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My flag has the Red Palm of Ulster

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

So, what your saying is that it's a day ending in "y"
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I'm thinking the smart thing for me to do today is to just hang out in this thread, maybe with the occasional foray into the D'awww tab.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good day everybody!
No flags here and definitely no pants either.
I could have a PastForward flag though...
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Very gothic I must say.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Half the world seems to be waiting for this ABBA Voyage thing to start
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This thread needs more Stan.
Stan Ridgway - Beyond Tomorrow
Youtube pnGTzXPbCyE
 
