Imagine in your mind what a tree house built by a 9 year old would look like. Then imagine how much it should cost to rent it on Airbnb. Now click the link
43
1103 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2021 at 12:20 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That kid did not build that.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Inspired by Tree house Master's my son began planning, investing with his own money into his tree house," Rachel shares on the listing. "The project began as a piece of plywood in the trees to shoot nerf guns from. Then, he decided he'd build it top-notch with his own funds and three years' worth of birthday gifts of 2x4's to put this house on Airbnb so he could use his profits for charity. Enjoy the rustic, classy & up to date amenities tucked in the woods."

Uh-huh.

Tell me, how many 2x4s did he get for his birthday from his parents, how much plywood, how much furniture - and did they come with free installation?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This kid probably has perfect pitch, attends MLK Space Academy, and shiats rainbows.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This looks like it was built by the same 9 year old that built all those racks of RTX3090s for bitcoin mining.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This listing just went viral on the Child Molesters of America website.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, it may not make a lot of money since no girls are allowed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm so sure the kid built this AND wants all his money/profits to go to charity.

And he has a stupid name, too.
 
Snort
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's not a tree house.  It's a shed on stilts.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nice stealth Airbnb advertisement, but I am very skeptical that a 9 year old actually did that.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, sure Jan, a 9 year old built that. Did he get the Pergo floors for his birthday as well.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
[reads all the comments above]


And people call ME an asshole...  smh
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
 Multiple code violations.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's the bathroom situation with that thing? Pee-hole and Poop-hole? Look out below!!!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Odds of lawsuitlarity when renters get knackered and fall out?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A nine-year-old built that with the proceeds from his glitter bomb sales stand.

I believe it
 
Surpheon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As a 47 year old who is just finishing hacking together a tree house that is not level, plumb nor square on even a single corner, I'm laughing too much to call bullshiat on a 9-year old building that.

(The base is overbuilt as hell though - 4 Treehouse Attachment Bolts with sistered 2x12's under the floor joists.)
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: This listing just went viral on the Child Molesters of America website.


This is how you earn a farkie.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He had to bring in a 13-year-old to hook up the cable.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And as above, I'm not buying this narrative for a second.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't generally need to have the added instruction to imagine "in my mind" because I hardly ever imagine things in, for example, my spleen.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That awkward moment when your "No Girls Allowed" sign triggers a discrimination lawsuit....
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

flucto: I don't generally need to have the added instruction to imagine "in my mind" because I hardly ever imagine things in, for example, my spleen.


Imagination can also be butt stuff.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bronskrat: What's the bathroom situation with that thing? Pee-hole and Poop-hole? Look out below!!!


I'm pretty sure for a nine year old boy that's like living the dream.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He did a nice job hanging those double doors and louvered windows. I bet it's not easy to become a $40/hr carpenter at nine years old. I gotta take my hat off to the kid. And he plumbed a full bath and installed a gas fireplace as well - he's good.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: That kid did not build that.


Or worse, he did built some of it, and then his parents stole it from him and sold it out. Or the parents built it. then used their cute story to monetize it.

According to Rachel, her son also sold small crafts - from little firecrackers to glitter bombs - from a table at a local store to raise the money for his tree house, and now, his vision has fully come to life.

oh oh my god, that is so adorable. How much can we get for that, honey? Our son is so sharp.

/This is a disgusting, fake country
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This kid definitely did this.

Also, he's a criminal "According to Rachel, her son also sold small crafts - from little firecrackers to glitter bombs - from a table at a local store to raise the money for his tree house"

No firecrackers in NC.  Nothing that explodes or leaves the ground.  Treehouse should probably be seized as the proceeds of crime.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: dothemath: This listing just went viral on the Child Molesters of America website.

This is how you earn a farkie.


You usually have to go to Thailand to sleep in a 9 year olds room.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The kid "designed" it.  Kinda like iPhones are designed in California.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheReject: A nine-year-old built that with the proceeds from his glitter bomb sales stand.

I believe it


Don't forget the hand-crafted fireworks!
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This looks like it was built by the same 9 year old that built all those racks of RTX3090s for bitcoin mining.


You beat me to this. Will smart/funny instead
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: This listing just went viral on the Child Molesters of America website.


Not to mention the squirrel furry community.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Generally, the prices vs. quality for places on Airbnb/VRBO/etc these days is so completely dumpster that it's hardly worth it to look. And half the listings are looking to omit/hide deficiencies rather than be clear about what they're offering. It's all getting scummyAF pretty fast.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Also, he apparently used three years' worth of 2x4's received as birthday presents. How weird is it to give lumber to a six year old as a birthday present?
"Oh boy! Heat-treated planking! Just what I wanted!" - said no six year old ever
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: Thunderboy: dothemath: This listing just went viral on the Child Molesters of America website.

This is how you earn a farkie.

You usually have to go to Thailand to sleep in a 9 year olds room.


Dig up, bro!
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snort: It's not a tree house.  It's a shed on stilts.


This. When I was a kid, we built a real tree-house 20 feet off the ground in 2 big old oaks in the woods near our house. We built it without the help of any adults, using building materials stolen from local construction sites. It had insulation, carpeting, shutters and wood paneling. Unfortunately, it eventually became a kegger party spot and somebody ended up burning it down.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: Thunderboy: dothemath: This listing just went viral on the Child Molesters of America website.

This is how you earn a farkie.

You usually have to go to Thailand to sleep in a 9 year olds room.


But enough about your last pre-pandemic vacation.

I know, too easy but i just couldn't resist.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: That kid did not build that.


It is common practice that "checkbook building" is a thing.  Even when you don't back the check.  Especially when you don't back the check.

And it really has to be removed from English usage.  There is no reason to use the same word for both a craftsman and a buyer.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When I was 9 yo my dad helped me with some art work for school projects, but he never called the media and tried to tell them I was the next Rembrandt.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheReject: Also, he apparently used three years' worth of 2x4's received as birthday presents. How weird is it to give lumber to a six year old as a birthday present?
"Oh boy! Heat-treated planking! Just what I wanted!" - said no six year old ever


Be a pillar of the community, they said..
It'll be fun, they said...
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I gotta say, Tree House Masters is a pretty fun show, for a reality program.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
By the way.... I miss real, actual, professional hotels. We've been using Airbnb to do trips in the age of COVID and I farkin' hate Airbnb. It's weird to stay in some stranger's house, and it's never not going to be weird to me. The experience just isn't the same, and isn't as good, and I feel shiatty about contributing to Airbnb's negative effect on both the rental housing market and hotel industry.

But with COVID roaring back again, we just don't feel comfortable flying out to a destination like usual, and staying in a place with a bunch of strangers. So off to the woods again we go.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For all those furious about the child not actually building the rental treehouse:

When I "build a house" I want to live in or let others live in, I actually just pay someone else to build a house I want built. And you do too. To do otherwise is insane. Calm down.
 
