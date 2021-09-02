 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Man possessed by world saving penis cuts his losses when chased by police   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
54
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

54 Comments     (+0 »)
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it is not known if his appendage was retrieved for reattachment.

For the good of the gene pool, let's hope it was not.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man possessed by world saving penis cuts his losses when chased by police


Pat, I'd like to buy a comma.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's some crazy eyes (duh)........
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The rare self-Bobbit
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The world is still here so....
 
miscreant
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You can't know that it didn't save the world... like a butterfly flapping its wings causing a hurricane, maybe severing his penis set in motion a chain of events that will ultimately save us all!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Who's to say it won't work?

[eats horse paste]
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jerry?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Man possessed by world saving penis cuts his losses when chased by police
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Who's to say it won't work?

[eats horse paste]


Now in new Apple Flavor!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What an upstanding member of the community.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Y'know, if I were a cop that was chasing someone who had just CUT OFF, then thrown, their dick out the window - I'd be pretty inclined to just turn around and call it a day.

I mean, barring mass murderer or some other heinous crime, what are you *really* going to do to punish the guy after that?
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dick move.
 
special20
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
AKA "Dickless Wonder" rides again.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Who's to say it won't work?

[eats horse paste]


Well, it certainly won't work now.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My god, did you see the size of the dick on that bug?
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
King Missile - Detachable Penis
Youtube byDiILrNbM4
 
special20
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder how long it was discussed after finding the detachable penis, who was going to bag it as evidence?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Y'know, if I were a cop that was chasing someone who had just CUT OFF, then thrown, their dick out the window - I'd be pretty inclined to just turn around and call it a day.

I mean, barring mass murderer or some other heinous crime, what are you *really* going to do to punish the guy after that?


Nah. The suspect MUST COMPLY, or THE TERRORISTS WIN.

Also, he's clearly a mental illness case, and nobody cares if you beat the ever-loving shiat out of those, so it's good practice.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
These stories always make me twinge. Why would you ever!?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sever the dick, save the world.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No longer Thee Stallion .... sad
 
freetomato
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The cop who found his wang on the road had to draw a chalk outline of it.

His name was Dick Tracey.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: Jerry?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

oyster_popsicles: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/byDiILrN​bM4]


so sad this was their most successful "hit" All 3 of their first albums before this one, were far better...
 
Snargi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can you imagine waking up from your drug induced stupor to find that you changed yourself from Phil to Phyllis?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

special20: I wonder how long it was discussed after finding the detachable penis, who was going to bag it as evidence?


"Hey rookie... go wrangle that & bag it as evidence."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

freetomato: The cop who found his wang on the road had to draw a chalk outline of it.

His name was Dick Tracey.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am very disappoint that this is not a Donald Trump thread.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Y'know, if I were a cop that was chasing someone who had just CUT OFF, then thrown, their dick out the window - I'd be pretty inclined to just turn around and call it a day.

I mean, barring mass murderer or some other heinous crime, what are you *really* going to do to punish the guy after that?


Wait until the meds kick in. He is going to be very, very sorry.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Voices telling me to separate from Little Apocalypse? No way. Fark you, voices.
 
gbv23
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can you imagine?  You're just going through your day and then you start hearing voices from the future where, the only thing that will stop a global catastrophe would be to make sure you can'tprocreate.  You try and pleas with the voice "can't I just get a vasectomy instead?"
"Nah man."
"Can I just be in another part of the world so it doesn't..."
"Nope, it's time to cut that sucker loose, it's the only way to be sure."

/For me?  Planet is doomed.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Snargi: Can you imagine waking up from your drug induced stupor to find that you changed yourself from Phil to Phyllis?


That's why I won't do anything harder than alcohol, and that only in small scotchy portions.  I'm already depressed, I'd hate to find out what I have done while high.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's the last thing that goes through a cut off penis' head as it splatters against the cop cars windshield?

Oh wait.........
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Bizzaro World version of road head.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nominee for Darwin Award?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Y'know, if I were a cop that was chasing someone who had just CUT OFF, then thrown, their dick out the window - I'd be pretty inclined to just turn around and call it a day.

I mean, barring mass murderer or some other heinous crime, what are you *really* going to do to punish the guy after that?


He doesn't need punishment.  He needs help.

And if he's willing to do that because the voices told him to, what if the voices next told him that baby was going to be the next antichrist and needed to be flayed publicly or whatever.

It's more to keep him from harming others than harming himself more.  Though, he probably wouldn't last much longer from the blood loss, but he could be a threat to others.

He needs help and be placed in a psychiatric hold more than he needs punishment.
 
hammettman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry, this does not look like the face of a man who has just severed his penis.

It does look like a man who has been told that he's just severed his own penis.

Daily Mail, so I now doubt the existence of penises.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
To be fair, it works for lizards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Y'know, if I were a cop that was chasing someone who had just CUT OFF, then thrown, their dick out the window - I'd be pretty inclined to just turn around and call it a day.

I mean, barring mass murderer or some other heinous crime, what are you *really* going to do to punish the guy after that?


So ... just let the guy bleed out and die? If he's messed in the head enough for that level of self-mutilation, we maybe can't  rely on him to seek medical attention himself.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hammettman: [Fark user image image 572x625]

Sorry, this does not look like the face of a man who has just severed his penis.

It does look like a man who has been told that he's just severed his own penis.

Daily Mail, so I now doubt the existence of penises.


Your ex also doubted the existence of penises  .... until we met
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: BenSaw2: Y'know, if I were a cop that was chasing someone who had just CUT OFF, then thrown, their dick out the window - I'd be pretty inclined to just turn around and call it a day.

I mean, barring mass murderer or some other heinous crime, what are you *really* going to do to punish the guy after that?

So ... just let the guy bleed out and die? If he's messed in the head enough for that level of self-mutilation, we maybe can't  rely on him to seek medical attention himself.


If?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


i don't think he was trying to save the world
 
MadMonk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him.  A great revelation came to me and I severed my member, freeing the world from doom.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
On the radio? What, like, "it's just after eight o'clock, traffic is light on the 90, and it's time to cut off your penis after this message. Hi, have you cut off your penis yet? For help cutting off your penis, dial 1-800-PENIS-CUT. And we're back. The president said today to cut off your penis, and do it quickly. More on the story from Jane, who also wants you to cut your penis off. Jane?"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Fail. I doubt the existence of Tennessee. And penises.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
God damn it, Tyson!  We were this close to ending the world!
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Nominee for Darwin Award?


It didn't say he cut off his balls too, so there is probably still a chance he can procreate.

I'm impressed the guy was able to keep driving.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He needed to throw it in a volcano! Dumbass must have a brain cloud or something.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


