(Yahoo)   Don't look now, but while the northeast is recovering from Ida's sloppy seconds, Leisure Suit Larry is already on the prowl in the south Atlantic   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Tropical cyclone, Tropical Storm Larry, National Hurricane Center's forecast, National Hurricane Center, fifth hurricane, heavy rains, Atlantic season, Yucatan Peninsula  
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully it will stay a fish storm.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully someone can sharpie that into the mid Atlantic.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It developed really far east and a little too far north.  Probably not going to be much of a threat to anywhere but Bermuda.

Now, there's always a possibility that it could turn extra-tropical and hit Europe...
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I remember when Fark jumped my shiat when I suggested that climate change is causing worse hurricanes.

Good times.
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT IS NOT THE SOUTH ATLANTIC!

/ grumble
// mumble
/// threes
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure he puts on that lubbed, ribbed, cherry flavored condom before he does the hooker

Though it was pretty funny when he didn't
 
Marvin Marauder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the north Atlantic to me.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
methodshop.comView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: It developed really far east and a little too far north.  Probably not going to be much of a threat to anywhere but Bermuda.

Now, there's always a possibility that it could turn extra-tropical and hit Europe...


Ida all but destroyed my tomatoes and peppers. Larry will have to settle for pumpkins and sorghum...if you're wrong.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be prepared, Alabama!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Yeah, I remember when Fark jumped my shiat when I suggested that climate change is causing worse hurricanes.

Good times.


Why would anybody want to jump on anybody else's shiat? Unless you're barefoot, of course. Squish!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Larry is an asshole. Always was.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Hopefully it will stay a fish storm.


hopefully its a direct hit on mar-a-lardo, category 8 or more...
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
pilotonline.comView Full Size

/Dallas isn't near the Gulf Coast
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of red sports cars will be damaged.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<starts whistling theme song from game>

DAMMIT
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: It developed really far east and a little too far north.  Probably not going to be much of a threat to anywhere but Bermuda.

Now, there's always a possibility that it could turn extra-tropical and hit Europe...


If it happens to go west of Bermuda it might hit Nova scotia but otherwise my bet is to curls east and takes a trip to Europe.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to J and K?
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what it'd be like if the internet got to name a few hurricanes.

Hurricane McHurricaneFace is a given.
Also, YourMom. "A giant, gaping wet hole is approaching America's wang!
 
GRCooper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

berylman: What happened to J and K?


They know what they did ...
 
kevljo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

berylman: What happened to J and K?


I wondered the same thing and asked Wikipedia.


Tropical Storm Kate
Tropical storm (SSHWS)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 Fark user image
DurationAugust 28 - September 1
Peak intensity45 mph (75 km/h) (1-min) 1003 mbar (hPa)
The National Hurricane Center began to monitor a tropical wave south of Cape Verde on August 23. Once the system acquired characteristics of a tropical cyclone, it was designated as a tropical depression on August 28.[153] At 13:30 UTC on August 30, satellite data indicated that the tropical depression had sustained wind speeds of 45 mph (75 km/h), and was given the name Kate. Strong west-northwesterly shear inhibited substantive strengthening by displacing the storm's convective activity well to the east of its center, which by the morning of August 31, had become fully exposed in visible satellite imagery.[154] Consequently, Kate was downgraded to a tropical depression at 15:00 UTC that day.[155] The system's structure continued to deteriorate into September 1, when, despite occasional bursts of deep convection, it degenerated into a remnant disturbance by 21:00 UTC.[156]
Tropical Storm Julian
Tropical storm (SSHWS)
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

DurationAugust 29 - August 30
Peak intensity60 mph (95 km/h) (1-min) 995 mbar (hPa)
On August 20 at 00:00 UTC, the NHC began monitoring a tropical wave off of the coast of Africa.[157] The wave moved northwest toward the subtropical ridge of the Atlantic, then subsequently moved north. The disturbance then moved east and acquired low-level circulation and subsequently upgraded to a tropical depression at 03:00 UTC on August 29.[158] The system continued to organize and by 15:00 UTC on the next day, the depression attained wind speeds of a tropical storm, and was named Julian.[159] The storm strengthened some and accelerated to the northeast. Late on August 29, it began to interact with a deep-layer area of low pressure located just east of Newfoundland.[160] Julian went through extratropical transition and became post-tropical by 03:00 UTC on August 30.[161]
 
wxboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LSL had the dumbest casino exploit of all time.  OF ALL TIME.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's a high-pressure system over the Mississippi right now, slowly moving east in Ida's wake. I suspect that will force Larry to shift away from the Atlantic coast of the US.

Bermuda might be seriously screwed, though.
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: There's a high-pressure system over the Mississippi right now, slowly moving east in Ida's wake. I suspect that will force Larry to shift away from the Atlantic coast of the US.

Bermuda might be seriously screwed, though.


Chief Meteorologist Wenchmaster is the kind of name I'd trust for weather forecasts.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

berylman: What happened to J and K?


tropical storms
 
wxboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

berylman: What happened to J and K?


Killed by Lee Harvey Oswald.
 
ifky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I just had a brilliant idea.

Name Hurricanes after memes and commericial products. Allow corporations to sponsor them!

Well, Subby, you're screwed.

This OJ Hurricane brought to you by The Fruit F*cker and Penny Arcade.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wxboy: [res.cloudinary.com image 600x450]


There's a lot going in in this image. The Number of the Beast "666" in the back of the store, the tiny pixilated product packaging, and what appears to be the game board for a game of Jeopardy on the right.
 
