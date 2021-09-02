 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Look, up in the township - it's a bird, it's a plane, No, it's Superlab   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Police, Alberta, Gang, Crime, search of a suspected fentanyl, particular group, Chief executive officer, Kilogram  
•       •       •

828 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2021 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Calgary, huh? Who's he?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"sorry"

- the drug dealers
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, Alberta. The Alabama of Canada. Even the spelling is similar.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're putting hardworking Chinese illegal drug lab workers out of a job. I hope you're proud of yourself.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get your hands off my Fentanyl. It cured my covid!
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's probably enough to kill every person in Calgary.
 
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: "sorry"

- the drug dealers


"Nothing to be sorry aboot...just don't do it again, eh?"

- the cops
 
Excelsior
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
31 kg of fentanyl? That's WMD level possession.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ah, I was wondering what the spinoff to Superjail would be.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.