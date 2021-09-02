 Skip to content
(Digital Trends)   SpaceX shows off dome on Crew Dragon capsule. No word on whether it is also equipped with rack-and-peanut steering or a horn that plays La Cucharacha   (digitaltrends.com) divider line
26
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let's hope there's no trouble with that thing.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Musk will build a convertible

/Just watch
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is it easy to remove though?  Looks like a lot of dead weight. Exploding bolts would be cool.  Save you like....2 shiat-tatoes worth of energy.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bezos meltdown incoming...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's a nice way to be killed by direct exposure to radiation.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Is it easy to remove though?  Looks like a lot of dead weight. Exploding bolts would be cool.  Save you like....2 shiat-tatoes worth of energy.


Probably weighs less than the docking mechanism for the ISS. Plus this is less about serious science and more about getting people excited about space flight, so it makes sense to have something like this to increase the wow factor.

Plus it just makes Bezos' little penis rocket look really sad.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Let's hope there's no trouble with that thing.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size


That would be a headache if it happens.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skinink: That's a nice way to be killed by direct exposure to radiation.


Sure, just like all the dead Apollo astronauts who had window seats.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

skinink: That's a nice way to be killed by direct exposure to radiation.


They are in LEO. The Van Allen belts take care of all the really nasty stuff. Their exposure will be a little higher than normal, but it isn't nearly the dose that astronauts get when they spend months on the ISS.

Plus one of the people on the mission has already survived cancer. If there was a serious risk, she probably wouldn't be down for the flight.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: skinink: That's a nice way to be killed by direct exposure to radiation.

Sure, just like all the dead Apollo astronauts who had window seats.


Sunlight is a disinfectant.  In space it just works better.
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Is it easy to remove though?  Looks like a lot of dead weight. Exploding bolts would be cool.  Save you like....2 shiat-tatoes worth of energy.


It's in place of the dock connector they normally use to connect to the ISS. Removing it would be a fatal mistake, as  there's no hatch under it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They totally ripped off the meercat exhibit at the zoo.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So the beautiful view can only be seen from the shiatter?  Gotta think they could have found a better place to put it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
assets.bwbx.ioView Full Size

Two astronauts enter...
 
Snort
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No fuzzy dice?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [assets.bwbx.io image 630x420]
Two astronauts enter...


California knows how to party
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh. Blatant ripoff, Elon!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

i_hate_your_god: Tchernobog: Is it easy to remove though?  Looks like a lot of dead weight. Exploding bolts would be cool.  Save you like....2 shiat-tatoes worth of energy.

It's in place of the dock connector they normally use to connect to the ISS. Removing it would be a fatal mistake, as  there's no hatch under it.


There's very little atmosphere on Mars, you can just wear your space suit and you'll be fine through the launch. Dunno what you'd need a hatch for.
 
Slypork
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Musk will build a convertible

/Just watch


Mark Watney:
[after hearing he has to take the top off of the Mars Ascent Vehicle] I know what they're doing. I know exactly what they're doing. They just keep repeating "go faster than any man in the history of space travel", like that's a good thing. Like it'll distract me from how insane their plan is. Yeah, I get to go faster than any man in the history of space travel, because you're launching me in a convertible.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Bezos meltdown incoming...


Why? he already has a shiny dome
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: So the beautiful view can only be seen from the shiatter?  Gotta think they could have found a better place to put it.


Cue "full moon" jokes.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Meh. Blatant ripoff, Elon!
[Fark user image 850x494]


Only if they are doing the Mechanical Counterpressure suit so someone looking like Raquel Welch can be dressed appropriately.
 
