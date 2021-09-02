 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Insane video of tornado passing through Burlington-Bristol bridge over Delaware River. Authorities sadly report that most of New Jersey was spared   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
12
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looked pretty sane to me.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's video?  All I'm seeing is a still pic.  Went to the actual linked story and they didn't have a video either. They did have a link to Twitter for the video, but that link didn't exist on Twitter.

That's about as far down the rabbit hole as I'm going for this vid.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities sadly report that most of New Jersey was spared

How can they tell?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither of those were insane videos. They should stand trial as adults.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Demetrius: There's video?  All I'm seeing is a still pic.  Went to the actual linked story and they didn't have a video either. They did have a link to Twitter for the video, but that link didn't exist on Twitter.

That's about as far down the rabbit hole as I'm going for this vid.


Pssst someone fixed it, now there's 2.
Not insane, just a twister being all "Fark your toll, this is MY bridge." And it sashays across.
     ~The End~
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe somebody unfixed it? I'm just getting a still image with links that go nowhere.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not insane for the midwest and tornado alley, where this is a part of life, but pretty insane for New Jersey. The state averages a little over 2 tornados a year (though there were 10 in 2019), and they tend to be pretty small and not very destructive. What the state got hit with yesterday is fairly insane, for NJ.

For Indiana, it's a mid-week breeze.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It always amazes me how big tornadoes really are.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of when people would say "Tornadoes can't go over water/mountains/cities."  The things we say to comfort ourselves.
 
AbortionsForAll
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
video?

wooder yinz talking about.
 
AbortionsForAll
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Barfmaker: Authorities sadly report that most of New Jersey was spared

How can they tell?


the smell is still there
 
mikalmd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wow, that was really boring ..
 
