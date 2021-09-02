 Skip to content
 
(Jackson Hole News and Guide)   If you find a baby bighorn sheep on its own, don't take it home to hang out on your couch. Also, don't post photos of yourself doing it   (jhnewsandguide.com) divider line
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ewe'll be sorry....
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Being stupid is a crappy way to go through life.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh whatever shall I do if jhnewsandguide dot com won't allow me to view their articles with an ad blocker or subscribing?

Hmmm, not going to disable my ad blocker so I guess I'll just have to subscribe

Or close the tab
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Oh whatever shall I do if jhnewsandguide dot com won't allow me to view their articles with an ad blocker or subscribing?

Hmmm, not going to disable my ad blocker so I guess I'll just have to subscribe

Or close the tab


How else will you get breaking Montana news then???
 
August11
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Being stupid is a crappy way to go through life.


Is that you, Socrates?
 
fat boy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
open in incognito window
 
Dodo David
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: TorpedoOrca: Oh whatever shall I do if jhnewsandguide dot com won't allow me to view their articles with an ad blocker or subscribing?

Hmmm, not going to disable my ad blocker so I guess I'll just have to subscribe

Or close the tab

How else will you get breaking Montana news then???


Wait. Just who or what is breaking Montana?
 
tnpir
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seems that losing your job and your house for this is a bit...excessive...but what do I know.
 
invictus2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Ewe'll be sorry....


AC/DC "Dirty Deeds" Done with Sheep......FUNNY.
Youtube O-4lk2-UA_I
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, that was a baaaaaaaaad idea.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The man was a short-term resident from Florida

Of course it was Florida man.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: The man was a short-term resident from Florida

Of course it was Florida man.


Florida Man wanted to know the truth about whether or not the sheep would push back if he tried to fark it at the edge of a cliff?
 
dababler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dudes sorta hot...
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: The man was a short-term resident from Florida

Of course it was Florida man.


God dammit
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Walker: The man was a short-term resident from Florida

Of course it was Florida man.

Florida Man wanted to know the truth about whether or not the sheep would push back if he tried to fark it at the edge of a cliff?


Oklahoma man has them stump trained
 
