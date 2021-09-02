 Skip to content
Don't swim angry
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beaver thoughts:  "This would be a great place for my next dam. Convenient on and off and close to shopping."
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice beaver!
Thanks, I just had it stuffed.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WATCH: Beaver caught enjoying flooded road in central Pennsylvania

WATCH: Beaver basically standing in the middle of the road while cameraman wildly swings his phone around and can't figure out how to make autofocus work.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always wait an hour before swimming after eating a beaver.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
best of: The Dumb Beaver
Youtube qtBrWXOe3oY
Dumb beaver.

/We use him just the right amount.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Always wait an hour before swimming after eating a beaver.


Why? Will I be dammed?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If life gives you lemons, make lemonade

/If life gives you water, go swimming
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How do we know the beaver is enjoying itself? For a beaver, swimming is just a slog to work.

Caption:  This is where I am going to put the dam.

/ Canadians know how beavers think. Half of Canada is flooded since Beaver hats went out of fashion in Europe.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The obvious reference and road not taken:

Angry Beavers.

wallpaperset.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not a bad show. Somewhat kid-tainment. But watchable.

Can be purchased online very cheap.
 
