(MIT)   If the idea of an hours-long injection of monoclonal antibodies doesn't appeal to you, scientists say they've invented a pill that'll do it. Unfortunately, "do it" still means an hours-long injection   (news.mit.edu) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pro Tip: the bankruptcy proceedings will take a tad more than a few "hours-long" injections.
Maybe some pills will help.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unfortunately, "do it" still means an hours-long injection

Way to make all of us who are not Barbados Slim feel inadequate.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping for a suppository.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, you can just GET FARKING VACCINATED.

Monoclonal antibodies are great if you're already hospitalized with COVID-19 and don't wanna die. You know what makes that highly unlikely, though? Vaccination.

And, vaccination is free. Quick shot, 15-30 minutes of waiting just to ensure you're fine, and you're good to go. Two weeks later, you do that again, and you're good for the next 8 months or so. No muss, no fuss, and NO UNPLANNED HORRIFIC GURGLING DEATH.

FFS, folks.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The saying that "Americans always do the right thing - right after they've tried everything else" really does seem to hold true, doesn't it?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what's going on here between a leopard tortoise and an ellipsoid protein injecting pill on the stomach lining but it's definitely smokin' hawt
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are people willing to try all kinds of painful procedures, ridiculous Facebook solutions, unproven bullshiat, even livestock medicine to cure what could've been prevented in the first place with a simple safe effective vaccine? Oh that's right, because they're homicidal sociopaths that don't give a fark about anybody but themselves. It's all fun and games when the only people that are going to get hurt are others.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very interesting. 

FormlessOne: Or, you can just GET FARKING VACCINATED.

Monoclonal antibodies are great if you're already hospitalized with COVID-19 and don't wanna die. You know what makes that highly unlikely, though? Vaccination.

And, vaccination is free. Quick shot, 15-30 minutes of waiting just to ensure you're fine, and you're good to go. Two weeks later, you do that again, and you're good for the next 8 months or so. No muss, no fuss, and NO UNPLANNED HORRIFIC GURGLING DEATH.

FFS, folks.


You're not wrong but TFA isn't about COVID-19. The little device they're working on is pretty spiffy.
 
0100010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all good until the needle hits the anus.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Why are people willing to try all kinds of painful procedures, ridiculous Facebook solutions, unproven bullshiat, even livestock medicine to cure what could've been prevented in the first place with a simple safe effective vaccine? Oh that's right, because they're homicidal sociopaths that don't give a fark about anybody but themselves. It's all fun and games when the only people that are going to get hurt are others.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Now there's a natural cure.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Or, you can just GET FARKING VACCINATED.

Monoclonal antibodies are great if you're already hospitalized with COVID-19 and don't wanna die. You know what makes that highly unlikely, though? Vaccination.

And, vaccination is free. Quick shot, 15-30 minutes of waiting just to ensure you're fine, and you're good to go. Two weeks later, you do that again, and you're good for the next 8 months or so. No muss, no fuss, and NO UNPLANNED HORRIFIC GURGLING DEATH.

FFS, folks.


Latest moved goal-post from the anti-vaxxers is that they know the vaccines are useless and poison because they're free. If they were any good people would have to pay through the nose for the shots.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Why are people willing to try all kinds of painful procedures, ridiculous Facebook solutions, unproven bullshiat, even livestock medicine to cure what could've been prevented in the first place with a simple safe effective vaccine? Oh that's right, because they're homicidal sociopaths that don't give a fark about anybody but themselves. It's all fun and games when the only people that are going to get hurt are others.


What gets me is that these people say they won't get vaxxed because "It was rushed," or "they don't know what's in it" but yet they are more than willing to get these Monoclonal antibodies, regeneron, horse dewormer, hydroxy-whatever - all things they have no idea what's in them or what they even are. Ask any of these people to raise their hand if any have even heard of monoclonal antibodies before a month ago and you'll get nothing. These people are insane.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [external-preview.redd.it image 425x262]


For all your white people problems:  Conservative Republican solutions.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One word:  rectal thermometer.

/ Well, it's one word the way The Donald types it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Spell check does not work that way, Donnie Don't.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lochaber_Axe: Hey Nurse!: Why are people willing to try all kinds of painful procedures, ridiculous Facebook solutions, unproven bullshiat, even livestock medicine to cure what could've been prevented in the first place with a simple safe effective vaccine? Oh that's right, because they're homicidal sociopaths that don't give a fark about anybody but themselves. It's all fun and games when the only people that are going to get hurt are others.

What gets me is that these people say they won't get vaxxed because "It was rushed," or "they don't know what's in it" but yet they are more than willing to get these Monoclonal antibodies, regeneron, horse dewormer, hydroxy-whatever - all things they have no idea what's in them or what they even are. Ask any of these people to raise their hand if any have even heard of monoclonal antibodies before a month ago and you'll get nothing. These people are insane.


Logic doesn't enter into it. Fauchi and Biden say "get vaccinated", but are the enemies of the one true God King, Donald Trump.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Or, you can just GET FARKING VACCINATED.

Monoclonal antibodies are great if you're already hospitalized with COVID-19 and don't wanna die. You know what makes that highly unlikely, though? Vaccination.

And, vaccination is free. Quick shot, 15-30 minutes of waiting just to ensure you're fine, and you're good to go. Two weeks later, you do that again, and you're good for the next 8 months or so. No muss, no fuss, and NO UNPLANNED HORRIFIC GURGLING DEATH.

FFS, folks.


My grandmother got vaccinated in the spring.

She got monoclonal antibodies a few days ago, because she still got Covid. She is highly at risk, but wasn't at deathbed levels.

Are you seriously biatching about the existence of treatments for a disease that we KNOW can slip past vaccines?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Very interesting. FormlessOne: Or, you can just GET FARKING VACCINATED.

Monoclonal antibodies are great if you're already hospitalized with COVID-19 and don't wanna die. You know what makes that highly unlikely, though? Vaccination.

And, vaccination is free. Quick shot, 15-30 minutes of waiting just to ensure you're fine, and you're good to go. Two weeks later, you do that again, and you're good for the next 8 months or so. No muss, no fuss, and NO UNPLANNED HORRIFIC GURGLING DEATH.

FFS, folks.

You're not wrong but TFA isn't about COVID-19. The little device they're working on is pretty spiffy.


Whenever I see monoclonal antibodies, I'm going to rant about vaccination. The device is, indeed, spiffy.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Or, you can just GET FARKING VACCINATED.

Monoclonal antibodies are great if you're already hospitalized with COVID-19 and don't wanna die. You know what makes that highly unlikely, though? Vaccination.

And, vaccination is free. Quick shot, 15-30 minutes of waiting just to ensure you're fine, and you're good to go. Two weeks later, you do that again, and you're good for the next 8 months or so. No muss, no fuss, and NO UNPLANNED HORRIFIC GURGLING DEATH.

FFS, folks.


This is not for people with COVID.  If you have COVID and need Monoclonal antibodies you are going to be already hospitalized, as you say, and therefore you wouldn't need this pill.  This is for people with diseases like Crohn's disease who have to take infusions.

If you take an infusion, you have to spend hours sitting in a char in an outpatient lab hooked up to an IV every six to eight weeks for the rest of your life.  So something like this would be a great advancement.  Just take a pill and go.
 
jclaggett
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smackledorfer: FormlessOne: Or, you can just GET FARKING VACCINATED.

Monoclonal antibodies are great if you're already hospitalized with COVID-19 and don't wanna die. You know what makes that highly unlikely, though? Vaccination.

And, vaccination is free. Quick shot, 15-30 minutes of waiting just to ensure you're fine, and you're good to go. Two weeks later, you do that again, and you're good for the next 8 months or so. No muss, no fuss, and NO UNPLANNED HORRIFIC GURGLING DEATH.

FFS, folks.

My grandmother got vaccinated in the spring.

She got monoclonal antibodies a few days ago, because she still got Covid. She is highly at risk, but wasn't at deathbed levels.

Are you seriously biatching about the existence of treatments for a disease that we KNOW can slip past vaccines?


Thankfully my 82 year old mother's breakthrough was so super mild, the antibodies treatment wasn't a thought. Her hacking cough went away quickly after a nebulizer treatment and an at home Albuterol inhaler. Oh, and whatever cough suppressant they gave her. She's at the bad cabin fever level right now. Tomorrow is 2 weeks since potential exposure. Yesterday's at home test was so inconclusive. Could barely maybe I dunno is it really there are some pink on the sample line. So we took her for a professional test. Still + but obviously she's well on the mend.

Gonna take her tomorrow for a test again.

I've been going about every 2 days and do keep coming back -, so thats good.

Lol, she doesn't know it yet, but she's buying me 2 nights in a decent hotel when this is over.
 
