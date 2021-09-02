 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Man trains dog to fetch his gun, hilarity does not ensue   (fox8.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Firearm, dog shot, Humane society, Norwalk police, Gun, 31-year-old Jonathan George, Suffering, additional money  
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas? Oh. Ohio.

TFA:
Police say 31-year-old Jonathan George was charged with three misdemeanors, including handling a firearm while intoxicated, cruelty to animals and discharging a weapon in a municipality.

only misdemeanor charges? Oh. Well. He'll be armed and with a new pet by nightfall.
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His BAC was 1.7, so that's a little over twice the legal limit for driving.

Uh... that's over twice the limit for dying.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capt. Fulton said George later admitted he was trying to unload his gun when he accidentally shot the dog in the jaw.

Well, that is one way to unload a firearm.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
when it went off accidentally.

That is not an accident, that is an outcome.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If the guy got shot I think it is hilarious, if a kid or the dog got shot a tragedy, if his wife or buddy got shot IDK how I feel.
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

forteblast: His BAC was 1.7, so that's a little over twice the legal limit for driving.

Uh... that's over twice the limit for dying.


Record-breakingly high.

https://justbelieverecoverypa.com/wha​t​-is-the-highest-bac-ever-recorded/
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The owner claims the fog had been distraught over a recent failed relationship and the closure of his landscaping business which had incurred thousands of dollars in debt.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Never trust someone with two first names.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe the dog was trying to commit suicide because he couldn't take living with such a stupid master anymore.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Never trust someone with two first names.


Don't I know it.
 
wild9
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kassandry: forteblast: His BAC was 1.7, so that's a little over twice the legal limit for driving.

Uh... that's over twice the limit for dying.

Record-breakingly high.

https://justbelieverecoverypa.com/what​-is-the-highest-bac-ever-recorded/


Yeah people often get confused with BAC.... .08 isn't 8 percent of your total blood volume so they are like WTF?!? The man's blood was half alcohol when they see like a .5 BAC. It's of 1 percent....so .08 is 8 percent of 1 percent or .0008 of total blood volume
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also, how many "dog shoots hunter" stories do you have to read to understand that teaching dogs to handle guns is just not a good idea.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Headline doesn't match story at all.  Welcome to Fark.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So there's no requirement to show you know how to handle a gun?

I was thinking and yes, that is dangerous, that some state should pass a gun law like Texas' abortion law.   Like require gun owners to take a 2 hour gun safety course and way in the back of the bill, in tiny print, make gun makers, bullet makers, gun stores that sell said gun legally responsible for any crime committed by said gun and they can be sued by anyone.

But I realized it had zero chance of passing, it would reinvigorate the NRA and the brother in law would scream "They're a commin' fer mah guns!" and bury Gun Safe #1 in the back yard.  Gun Safes #2 and #3 would be filled with his crap guns and the Glock stays in the pickup where no one would look for it.  He's not bright and he owns a lot of guns.  Merica!
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

forteblast: His BAC was 1.7, so that's a little over twice the legal limit for driving.

Uh... that's over twice the limit for dying.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So there's no requirement to show you know how to handle a gun?

I was thinking and yes, that is dangerous, that some state should pass a gun law like Texas' abortion law.   Like require gun owners to take a 2 hour gun safety course and way in the back of the bill, in tiny print, make gun makers, bullet makers, gun stores that sell said gun legally responsible for any crime committed by said gun and they can be sued by anyone.

But I realized it had zero chance of passing, it would reinvigorate the NRA and the brother in law would scream "They're a commin' fer mah guns!" and bury Gun Safe #1 in the back yard.  Gun Safes #2 and #3 would be filled with his crap guns and the Glock stays in the pickup where no one would look for it.  He's not bright and he owns a lot of guns.  Merica!


In Canada I had to take a full two day course before I could get a gun. Then the gun club made me take another full day course before they'd even let me join. Accidental shootings here are incredibly rare basic safety training should be the absolute minimum it shouldn't even be up for debate. Then again when you are drunk enough to be nearly comatose I'm not sure how much that training would help.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

forteblast: His BAC was 1.7, so that's a little over twice the legal limit for driving.

Uh... that's over twice the limit for dying.


My guess is it was .17 and he misspoke.
 
squidloe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Poor dog, no dog deserves a shiathead for an owner.
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jtown: forteblast: His BAC was 1.7, so that's a little over twice the legal limit for driving.

Uh... that's over twice the limit for dying.

[c.tenor.com image 498x266]


+1 for Office Space, +100 for that also referring to a decimal point error
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

forteblast: His BAC was 1.7, so that's a little over twice the legal limit for driving.

Uh... that's over twice the limit for dying.


1.7?

Where's your game?
 
synithium
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"I'm not sure why somebody would be intoxicated and playing with a gun," said Daphne Nelson, a humane investigator for Huron County.
---

You don't have to know why to know it happens quite a bit.

Come visit the Miami Rifle and Pistol Club if you want to see alcoholics shoot at beer cans.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I sincerely hope the douche doesn't get the dog back.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Man teaches dog to fetch chambered and cocked gun.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This man will continue to be allowed to own both guns and dogs bc 'Murica. I really want to move someplace sane at this point.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hate that guy.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can the owner of the gun self-euthanize?
 
