 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Perhaps, but "Snookums" was already taken by that one Muppet   (apnews.com) divider line
9
    More: Asinine, Jury, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Nikolas Cruz's lead attorney, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Prosecutor Nicole Chiappone, Assistant public defender Melisa McNeill, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer  
•       •       •

390 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2021 at 12:35 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agreed.  He should be called the terrorist.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Start calling him degenerate cock weasel in open court

"Yer honor, that's not on the list of no no names"
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reminds me of middle school when I tried to get everyone to call me "The Skyhawk" but instead they referred to me as "Pants Mistake".
 
id10ts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How about Soon-To-Be-Jailhouse-Cock-Holster ?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Am I alone here or does anyone else find it odd that the Public Defender considers 'mass shooting' to be a 'neutral' term?

Because for me, it summons up several reactions and none of them are neutral in nature.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's that other Farker's handle again?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dear Prosecuting team:  please follow every single rule in this case, no matter how stupid or ridiculous.  Do it exactly by the book.  Please don't do anything to fark this up and give grounds for a mistrial or not guilty verdict.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I say we ask the survivors of his massacre what he should be called.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: Reminds me of middle school when I tried to get everyone to call me "The Skyhawk" but instead they referred to me as "Pants Mistake".


...but you fark one goat...
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.