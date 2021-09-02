 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   At least 8 dead in Hurricane-linked flash flooding in NEW YORK CITY. Yeah, we're pretty much living in a Roland Emmerich movie now   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Scary, New York City, NJ issue state of emergency orders, flash flood emergency Power surge, New Jersey, first time, Wednesday night, New York, transit systems  
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"NEW YORK CITY?!?!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think more people were killed by gunfire last week.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's no worse than the flu.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Water is wet.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "NEW YORK CITY?!?!"


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
basement apartments...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If Emmy Rossum is involved in my disaster then let's go for it
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They did worse than Louisiana.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How many times the cost of directly addressing climate change will we spend on emergency relief, flood control, pestilence and heat and related illness and migration, lost real estate value, and other intangible costs before people pull their heads out of their asses?  When you stop and think about it, it is all one big, painful subsidy to the fossil fuel industry.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Doing a great job Biden.
 
wage0048
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "NEW YORK CITY?!?!"


Get a rope!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Doing a great job Biden.


Sigh

Go back to bed, wake up again and try with a better attempt
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Turn around, don't drown, ya mooks!
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ew. Roland Emmerich?

Check, please.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: How many times the cost of directly addressing climate change will we spend on emergency relief, flood control, pestilence and heat and related illness and migration, lost real estate value, and other intangible costs before people pull their heads out of their asses?  When you stop and think about it, it is all one big, painful subsidy to the fossil fuel industry.


I'm pretty sure we've already f*cked it up and no amount of effort on our part is gonna "fix" what we broke.

You'd have to have every single country on board and a full effort at changing how we live. Just not gonna happen.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: They did worse than Louisiana.


Louisiana has pumps to get water off the streets
NYC has...the subways I guess - to funnel all that water into. There's literally no plan at all here to deal with anything more than a moderate rain.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: How many times the cost of directly addressing climate change will we spend on emergency relief, flood control, pestilence and heat and related illness and migration, lost real estate value, and other intangible costs before people pull their heads out of their asses?  When you stop and think about it, it is all one big, painful subsidy to the fossil fuel industry.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Halfabee64: How many times the cost of directly addressing climate change will we spend on emergency relief, flood control, pestilence and heat and related illness and migration, lost real estate value, and other intangible costs before people pull their heads out of their asses?  When you stop and think about it, it is all one big, painful subsidy to the fossil fuel industry.

I'm pretty sure we've already f*cked it up and no amount of effort on our part is gonna "fix" what we broke.

You'd have to have every single country on board and a full effort at changing how we live. Just not gonna happen.


Good is the enemy of perfect:  Climate Change Edition
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KungFuJunkie: Halfabee64: How many times the cost of directly addressing climate change will we spend on emergency relief, flood control, pestilence and heat and related illness and migration, lost real estate value, and other intangible costs before people pull their heads out of their asses?  When you stop and think about it, it is all one big, painful subsidy to the fossil fuel industry.

[Fark user image 425x420]


That line is missing "OK, it's caused by humans, but it's not worth doing anything about it."
 
EyeballKid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
