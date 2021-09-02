 Skip to content
(CNN)   On second thought, perhaps "raising rape awareness" by inviting a convicted rapist on-air to simulate a rape with a mannequin wasn't such a good idea   (cnn.com) divider line
36
•       •       •

36 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was expecting Texas.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: I was expecting Texas.


I was expecting Cosby.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: edmo: I was expecting Texas.

I was expecting Cosby.


I was expecting Cuck L'Orange.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand - good on them for having a crime called "Glorifying Rape"

On the other hand, his accomplice got 2 years for raping a mannequin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess you cant possibly be more "aware" of rape than when witnessing one.
 
Baron Harkonnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm shocked.  Shocked.
 
mfsst10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did this idea get this far? Who else had to approve it?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you really rape a dummy?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the tag I thought CNN did this.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be the same convictions in the US for glorifying being unvaxxed or unmasked in public. Out simply it's a deadly danger to the public health. Like carelessly waving a gun around in public many may be injured and some may die. Freedom doesn't allow for careless endangerment to others.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Well, I guess you cant possibly be more "aware" of rape than when witnessing one.


Unless you're experiencing one.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: De Mbella has apologised for the segment in which he asked his guest to demonstrate how he raped women, helped him adjust the female mannequin and asked whether the victims "enjoyed it".


That is beyond farked up.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: OtherLittleGuy: edmo: I was expecting Texas.

I was expecting Cosby.

I was expecting Cuck L'Orange.


I was expecting a very special Howard Stern episode
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they have a French dubbed version of 'The Accused'?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: FTA: De Mbella has apologised for the segment in which he asked his guest to demonstrate how he raped women, helped him adjust the female mannequin and asked whether the victims "enjoyed it".


That is beyond farked up.


That is right in line with the current GOP platform.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Remnants of Santa: dothemath: Well, I guess you cant possibly be more "aware" of rape than when witnessing one.

Unless you're experiencing one.


That would probably be the highest level of rape awareness, yes.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: I was expecting Texas.


In Texas, it's not rape if she gets pregnant.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was expecting a lost episode of The Office
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I searched the googles for an image of "Who though this was a good idea?" and (after a bunch of books from an Obama staffer) got this gem that seems oddly appropriate:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fano: Can you really rape a dummy?


Asking for a friend?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Opacity: I searched the googles for an image of "Who though this was a good idea?" and (after a bunch of books from an Obama staffer) got this gem that seems oddly appropriate:

[Fark user image 469x362]


Wonder Womans can.
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Rape murder arson and rape
Youtube bigZ1fmwD-Q
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Opacity: I searched the googles for an image of "Who though this was a good idea?" and (after a bunch of books from an Obama staffer) got this gem that seems oddly appropriate:

[Fark user image 469x362]


fark handle checks out
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: Opacity: I searched the googles for an image of "Who though this was a good idea?" and (after a bunch of books from an Obama staffer) got this gem that seems oddly appropriate:

[Fark user image 469x362]

Wonder Womans can.


Wonder womans can what?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Phew. If it was India the segment would have gone on much longer, what with dance numbers and singing.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He raped a mannequin? I guess you could say he's guilty of...
i.gifer.comView Full Size

...statuary rape.

/YEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAaaaaaaaaaaaaaa​ahhhhhhhhhhhhh!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: dothemath: Opacity: I searched the googles for an image of "Who though this was a good idea?" and (after a bunch of books from an Obama staffer) got this gem that seems oddly appropriate:

[Fark user image 469x362]

Wonder Womans can.

Wonder womans can what?


Maybe he forgot the apostrophe and meant "Wonder Woman's can."

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: FTA: De Mbella has apologised for the segment in which he asked his guest to demonstrate how he raped women, helped him adjust the female mannequin and asked whether the victims "enjoyed it".


That is beyond farked up.


Is there any chance that question was posed in a tone where the rapist was clearly intended to say: No?

And that having been reformed by his time in prison and by being confronted by his accusers, the rapist ahole gave a compelling answer where he apologized for his actions. Then, he methodically deconstructed the ways in which he wrongly had, in the past, rationalized his crimes by telling himself women enjoyed or deserved it. Finally, he placed all of this into a wider context of his nation's continuing rape culture, its effects on young people, and how everyone needs to work to change that?

Even then... still kinda farked up to just ask a rapist if the victims enjoy it. Maybe next time write down the Qs beforehand. Run them by a producer, dude.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: He raped a mannequin? I guess you could say he's guilty of...
[i.gifer.com image 285x173] [View Full Size image _x_]
...statuary rape.

/YEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahh​hhhhhhhhhhh!


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


"Every Lincoln's birthday reminds me of my old girlfriend back in Nebraska. Gina Statutory. Her name was Gina Statutory. She went to Lincoln High and she was voted Miss Lincoln, because every guy in school took a shot at her in the balcony."
 
Caelistis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: dothemath: Opacity: I searched the googles for an image of "Who though this was a good idea?" and (after a bunch of books from an Obama staffer) got this gem that seems oddly appropriate:

[Fark user image 469x362]

Wonder Womans can.

Wonder womans can what?


Wonder womans can can.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Caelistis: Dr Jack Badofsky: dothemath: Opacity: I searched the googles for an image of "Who though this was a good idea?" and (after a bunch of books from an Obama staffer) got this gem that seems oddly appropriate:

[Fark user image 469x362]

Wonder Womans can.

Wonder womans can what?

Wonder womans can can.


Arrrribaaa!!!
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Dr Jack Badofsky: dothemath: Opacity: I searched the googles for an image of "Who though this was a good idea?" and (after a bunch of books from an Obama staffer) got this gem that seems oddly appropriate:

[Fark user image 469x362]

Wonder Womans can.

Wonder womans can what?

Maybe he forgot the apostrophe and meant "Wonder Woman's can."

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 804x1500]


"She's back"?
Where was she, getting one of those Brazilian butt lifts?

/I mean... obviously.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought it involved kavenaugh and beer.  I figured he was demonstrating his "technique."
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jbc: OtherLittleGuy: edmo: I was expecting Texas.

I was expecting Cosby.

I was expecting Cuck L'Orange.


I was expecting Fox News and Tucker Carlson.
 
