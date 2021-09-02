 Skip to content
 
(NPR) Meet Ahmad Massoud, the only man who stands in the way of the Taliban taking complete control of Afghanistan. Which, you know, the Afghan army was supposed to have done with all that free stuff we gave them, but whatever
31
878 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2021 at 10:20 AM



Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That "free stuff" lined the pockets of many defense contactors.  Now how are they going to afford that second jet?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please stop trying to get us involved in this sh*t.

I'm begging you.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NPR, the playground is f*cking closed.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Free stuff.  You had to sign your life, in 27 forms, just to use a paper clip.
 
PunGent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whee!  For once, I got here before the Trump apologists.  They have yet to defend Trump's deal...or his release of 5,000 terrorists...they only whine about Biden's execution.

/I'm sure Team Chickenhawk will be along shortly
//ITGs to a "man"
 
Netrngr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Here's hoping he's as badass as his pops was.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size

Come on down to Abrars Crazy Hat Rodeo! If you can find better prices on pashteens, patols, tubeteikas and mazzaris then my name aint Abrar Jalalbanar!
 
wejash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can anyone identify the last pitched battle where one army fought another in Afghanistan?

They don't do that.

They judge the strength of opposition and, if they don't like the odds, they go home and live to fight another day.

They have really perfected nonjungle guerilla warfare so mostly the civilian population pays the price in every way.

And Pakistan intends to keep it that way to provide cannon fodder to use against India for the next century or three.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So what?  The Taliban might not even want to fight over it.  They can just let them run the place as warlords.  Pakistan effectively does the same thing with its hinterlands.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Could also be that, you know, a sizable number of afghanis actually liked or didn't mind the Taliban rule. Probably alot of those were men. Probably the type of men who join an army or police force. Just saying......
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I seriously have to question the motivation and personal affiliation of whomever wrote this puff piece
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

He's busier than a one armed paper hanger though
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wejash: Can anyone identify the last pitched battle where one army fought another in Afghanistan?


The Soviet Afghan was was full of pitched battles.
As well was the Civil War afterwards.

The Soviets set up the Afghan (soviet) army as a traditional force using trench warfare and artillery. 

Battle of Jalabad and Battle of Kabul directly. Thousands of combatants and casualties.

Against the Soviets you had Operation Magistal which was a win for the Soviets, but the big thing is the Muj knew when to withdraw and not get bogged down or decimated. There have been full out sieges and fights over fortresses in the last 40 years.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here's the op ed linked in the farking article:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinio​n​s/2021/08/18/mujahideen-resistance-tal​iban-ahmad-massoud/

I encourage everybody to read this in full.

He's a good guy, like his father was.  Much more so than the people in the corrupt Afghan government.

As much as I don't want US troops to be involved in Afghanistan, I would appreciate it if the CIA slipped a few million rounds of ammo his way.
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: So what?  The Taliban might not even want to fight over it.  They can just let them run the place as warlords.  Pakistan effectively does the same thing with its hinterlands.


This. The warlords that have always run Afghanistan continue to.
Film at 11:00, Ric Romero reporting.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Which, you know, the Afghan army was supposed to have done with all that free stuff we gave them

We were also giving them air support and intel, which we suddenly stopped doing with no notice. Now the keyboard generals of fark are critical that they couldn't adapt overnight.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Act Two. Scene One.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Here's the op ed linked in the farking article:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinion​s/2021/08/18/mujahideen-resistance-tal​iban-ahmad-massoud/

I encourage everybody to read this in full.

He's a good guy, like his father was.  Much more so than the people in the corrupt Afghan government.

As much as I don't want US troops to be involved in Afghanistan, I would appreciate it if the CIA slipped a few million rounds of ammo his way.


What are you talking about?!
The CIA would never get involved in a country's internal politics.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Here's the op ed linked in the farking article:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinion​s/2021/08/18/mujahideen-resistance-tal​iban-ahmad-massoud/

I encourage everybody to read this in full.

He's a good guy, like his father was.  Much more so than the people in the corrupt Afghan government.

As much as I don't want US troops to be involved in Afghanistan, I would appreciate it if the CIA slipped a few million rounds of ammo his way.


Wait to see what the Taliban does first. If they leave the Panjshir alone and don't go back to Texas republican level of oppressive, we'll see.

Supposedly they're talking to Massoud about power sharing and he's open to it.

Also, need to get Americans out before we even think about that. Don't want hostages.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Here's hoping he's as badass as his pops was.


He was UK raised and educated and has no military background at all.   Masters in international politics.    That is bad ass, but it isn't the kind of bad ass that is going to help you fight off the Taliban.

Moderate Afghani Muslim in a leadership position.  He will be dead in a month.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wejash: Can anyone identify the last pitched battle where one army fought another in Afghanistan?

They don't do that.

They judge the strength of opposition and, if they don't like the odds, they go home and live to fight another day.

They have really perfected nonjungle guerilla warfare so mostly the civilian population pays the price in every way.

And Pakistan intends to keep it that way to provide cannon fodder to use against India for the next century or three.


Someone already pointed out the pitched battle thing.
Can you please explain the last paragraph?
Thanks.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Which, you know, the Afghan army was supposed to have done with all that free stuff we gave them

We were also giving them air support and intel, which we suddenly stopped doing with no notice. Now the keyboard generals of fark are critical that they couldn't adapt overnight.


"Suddenly stopped doing with no notice."

Yeah, it's not like the date of the US departure was well known or anything.

Even then, after 20 years they should have very much been able to do without.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Before I make a decision either to support this guy or not I'd like to know what things are like in Panjshir province. Do girls get to go to school? Do women work at all levels, or is this place just another version of overly religious bullshiat?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Before I make a decision either to support this guy or not I'd like to know what things are like in Panjshir province. Do girls get to go to school? Do women work at all levels, or is this place just another version of overly religious bullshiat?


From the op ed nobody is reading:

Know that millions of Afghans share your values. We have fought for so long to have an open society, one where girls could become doctors, our press could report freely, our young people could dance and listen to music or attend soccer matches in the stadiums that were once used by the Taliban for public executions - and may soon be again.

The Taliban is not a problem for the Afghan people alone. Under Taliban control, Afghanistan will without doubt become ground zero of radical Islamist terrorism; plots against democracies will be hatched here once again.

Also, here's some data from when his father ran the Northern Alliance:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Norther​n​_Alliance#Area_of_Ahmad_Shah_Massoud

Massoud created institutions which were structured into several committees: political, health, education and economic.[23] In the area of Massoud women and girls were allowed to work and to go to school,[23] and in at least two known instances Massoud personally intervened against cases of forced marriage.[73] Women also did not have to wear the Afghan burqa.[23] While it was Massoud's stated conviction that men and women are equal and should enjoy the same rights, he also had to deal with Afghan traditions which he said would need a generation or more to overcome. In his opinion that could only be achieved through education.[23]
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Farknascenti: The Afghan is the people and the Afghani is the money.
This is why we lose.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Better Taliban Than Democrat" Tee-shirts will soon be sold at the RNC.
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let me guess. The US wouldn't support him because he wouldn't kiss ass.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stuffy: Let me guess. The US wouldn't support him because he wouldn't kiss ass.


He kisses a whole hell of a lot of US (and UK and French) ass in that op ed:

In 1998, when I was 9 years old, my father, the mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, gathered his soldiers in a cave in the Panjshir Valley of northern Afghanistan. They sat and listened as my father's friend, French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy, addressed them. "When you fight for your freedom," Lévy said, "you fight also for our freedom."

My father never forgot this as he fought against the Taliban regime. Up until the moment he was assassinated on Sept. 9, 2001, at the behest of the Taliban and al-Qaeda, he was fighting for the fate of Afghanistan but also for the West.

Now this common struggle is more essential than ever in these dark, tense hours for my homeland.

...

The United States and its allies have left the battlefield, but America can still be a "great arsenal of democracy," as Franklin D. Roosevelt said when coming to the aid of the beleaguered British before the U.S. entry into World War II.

To that end, I entreat Afghanistan's friends in the West to intercede for us in Washington and in New York, with Congress and with the Biden administration. Intercede for us in London, where I completed my studies, and in Paris, where my father's memory was honored this spring by the naming of a pathway for him in the Champs-Élysées gardens.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Popular front just posted this from Panjshir.

Taliban and Afghan rebels claim heavy casualties in fighting over valley • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube DOTd0m8nrqo


Only 90 seconds or so. With drone cover pretty sure they can hold there for a long time. 

SKY News did a graphic explaining the topography for anyone curious about the topography of the Panjshir valley and the reason it's a fortress: 
https://www.reddit.com/r/afghanistan/​c​omments/pa00c5/3d_animation_of_panjshi​r_valley_showing/

The Taliban can "surround it" but they ain't getting over it.
 
