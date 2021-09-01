 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   This is probably going to shock you, but it turns that auto insurance companies secretly ended up keeping about $30 billion in profits last year that they were supposed to return to customers as a COVID rebate   (npr.org) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Insurance, consumer groups, auto insurance, Fewer cars, insurance company, major trade association, Casualty insurance, last year  
•       •       •

273 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 02 Sep 2021 at 7:19 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They made a big deal about it early than let us all forget about it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I, for one, blame Warren Buffett.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I remember some discounts.. but then I drove about the same amount as always... lightly.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't know if they skimmed part of what was supposed to be rebated. But I have USAA and I received two rather substantial checks last year.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't even remember what I got; it was a pittance, though, compared to what I pay every month.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Allsnake sent me a rebate, but I don't know if it was what they do promised.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I never saw any rebates or reduction in insurance cost. And I worked at home for 18 months straight only driving a few miles to the store once a week. Of course, I never got any stimulus checks either...
 
pheelix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rebate? Yeah. I got $75. Shortly after, they raised my annual premium $150 because reasons.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.