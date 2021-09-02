 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Who's responsible for those sheens in the Gulf of Mexico and Louisiana port facilities, oil refineries, and bayous? Ida know   (npr.org) divider line
16
    More: Followup, Mississippi River, Oil refinery, United States Environmental Protection Agency, Petroleum, Federal government of the United States, Louisiana, Aerial photography, Refinery  
•       •       •

430 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2021 at 10:35 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who?  Pete Townsend says it wasn't him, he was just doing research.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why the pic of the flooded scrap yard.  Those don't look much better when they're *not* flooded.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ida was probably the first real deep-cleaning that those rigs have received since the last time they had to weather a hurricane.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Be real nice if we could transition away from fossil fuels already. It's dumb to have our civilization rely on energy from a non-renewable source we dig up and literally burn.

Too bad our society is held hostage by an arrogant, contrarian minority which gets the power to block anything useful because the founders of our country didn't want slave owners to not be able to call the shots in the new country they were designing.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's "Freedom Juice".

Just out there riding the waves like a total bad ass.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe the Kraken has diarrhea?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
Katrina is "sweet sixteen".
 
Headso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's tiger blood
 
Devo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's Sheens all over the place now?
Man, does the world even have enough cocaine to supply more of them?
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I figured it was all the runoff from Auto Zone parking lots......
 
cleek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
windmills and solar panels!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Emilio went by Estevez because Emilio Sheen sounds like a hair care product.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.