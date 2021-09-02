 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Two men fight on subway platform. Winner? The 7 train   (nypost.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: leaving one of the men with a bloody inch-deep gash in his head.

Now, my measurements could be a tad off, but either that guy is literally a fathead, or the train struck brain.

/Or The NY Post is full of shiat.  Yeah, I'm gonna go with that one.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chalk that one up to a lack of situational awareness.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The director's cut of TheMuppets Take Manhattan (By Force)was much darker than I expected.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
$10 says they're from New Jersey.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That dude has a rocket thruster in his ass his punches must have been farking devastating
 
yms
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Having seen videos of people getting trapped and dragged between train and platform, that ended surprisingly well for both parties.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brap: The director's cut of TheMuppets Take Manhattan (By Force)was much darker than I expected.

[Fark user image 850x566]


Proglide makes neck braces now?

That company took a weird turn.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
alcohol is a hell of a drug
 
oldfool
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All of us left remaining on life boat earth were winners
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't mess with the subway


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They could use some training!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The rest of New York:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These pugilistic antics do not amuse Blaine the outgoing train
 
Headso
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brap: The director's cut of TheMuppets Take Manhattan (By Force)was much darker than I expected.

[Fark user image 850x566]


weird how much head meat there is between his hair and his skull
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
r/biatchimatrain
 
