(Guardian)   Of the 106 people arrested by a Beverly Hills police task force, 105 were Black. You better believe that's a lawsuit   (theguardian.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The problem is that this is not the least bit surprising. I guess we have to experience actual apartheid for racism to be addressed in an historically racist culture.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that one white guy was cuffed to a brother.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to state that the one of them was Hispanic.

RTFA.

The other was a dark-skinned Latino person

So a bunch of racist cops, color me purple.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: The problem is that this is not the least bit surprising. I guess we have to experience actual apartheid for racism to be addressed in an historically racist culture.


What racism?  There is no systemic racism in the USA.  I have black friends. Stop pushing your leftist agenda.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gimme gimme
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: The problem is that this is not the least bit surprising. I guess we have to experience actual apartheid for racism to be addressed in an historically racist culture.


YOU'RE PROMOTING CRT!!!

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salehe Bembury, who was then vice-president of men's footwear at Versace

Im fine with him getting locked up.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst part is, people will look at this an argue about racism, whether it's exists and yada yada, and no one is gonna say

"We have too many farking cops and what the fark are cops doing patrolling the richest neighborhood in the second largest city in the country? Go the fark over to somewhere where real street* crimes are occuring"

*Since we know they aren't going to go into Beverly Hills homes and arrest some of those money launderers and fraudsters.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this one dude from Detroit who was only vacationing in BH and got arrested for being thrown through a farking window.

He did say the cell he was put in was very nice.
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image 279x181]


I bet the felt really silly after falling for the bandana in the tail pipe
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Salehe Bembury, who was then vice-president of men's footwear at Versace

Im fine with him getting locked up.


"You fools! You arrested a RICH [redacted] with lawyers!"
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:The unit, also known as the Rodeo Drive taskforce, was set up last year in response to "a significant increase in calls for service in our business community"...

It doesn't even surprise me in the least- this isn't just racial profiling, this is premeditated intimidation. They probably don't even follow through on pressing charges (i.e. these aren't actual or suspected shoplifting calls, these are "customer acting suspicious or maybe under the influence of something" calls), this is "catch and release" arrests designed to do one thing: intimidate certain people (ahem, black people) into avoiding an area.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathtub Cynic: The worst part is, people will look at this an argue about racism, whether it's exists and yada yada, and no one is gonna say

"We have too many farking cops and what the fark are cops doing patrolling the richest neighborhood in the second largest city in the country? Go the fark over to somewhere where real street* crimes are occuring"

*Since we know they aren't going to go into Beverly Hills homes and arrest some of those money launderers and fraudsters.


But it is about racism, and how it stands now the cops are an integral part of the system. I totally agree with what you are saying about selective enforcement, but to fix it we will have to untangle the police from the system.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: [y.yarn.co image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


THE ACLU is handing out free bananas.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: that one white guy was cuffed to a brother.



media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sound guilty
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: SirEattonHogg: [y.yarn.co image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]

THE ACLU is handing out free bananas.


movie-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're the real racists for making claims of racism.
Jussie Smollet.
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they just need to stop all that being black in Beverly Hills and head over to Bel-Air.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would think if there was a problem with shoplifting, the stores on Rodeo Drive would be well-funded enough to have their own security guards. Our local grocery store has an armed security guard so no one steals a suitcase of Coors - a shop with $20k purses should at least have a task force of Israeli commandos.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals: So?


So all civil rights law is immediately overruled and trump is President forever.
It says so in the Constitution.
 
groverpm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: that one white guy was cuffed to a brother.


The "one white guy" was a dark-skinned Latino
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the white guy is suing?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How many pieces of snail mail will Farmers send to the mayor or Chie
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Chief of police?

Over/Under is set at six.
 
cleek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
let's not jump to conclusions, here.

because if the task force was called the "Arrest Only Blacks Task Force", then they did almost nothing wrong.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"So where do you live nowadays?"

"Beverly Hills"

"Uh... wow, that's....impressive."

"Beverly Hills, Michigan".

"Oh"
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cleek: if the task force was called the "Arrest Only Blacks Task Force"


Aren't they all, really?

At heart, that is.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lawsuit wins.  So what?

The police won't change anything - why should they?  They're not the one paying the bills for all the lawsuits they generate.

We are the ones who pay for it.

And they wonder why we want to get rid of them?  They're like a brain damaged pit bull running around in a glassware shop and the manager is just sitting there with an adding machine, counting up the cost of the bill he's going send us.

Time to get a different pet.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Holy fark. 2% Black. ALL of the people stopped and arrested were dark skinned.

They didn't even pretend it wasn't about hurting black people.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Lambskincoat: The problem is that this is not the least bit surprising. I guess we have to experience actual apartheid for racism to be addressed in an historically racist culture.

YOU'RE PROMOTING CRT!!!

[ih1.redbubble.net image 600x600]


I'm not a racist, I have black&white friends and also an amber one.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: the white guy is suing?


Prosecution under mistaken identity.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
marijuana smoking

Hold up, isn't weed legal in Cali now?
 
oldweasel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LewDux: vudukungfu: that one white guy was cuffed to a brother.


[media-amazon.com image 430x237]


RTFA - the one non-black individual was a "dark-skinned Latino"
 
Latrina
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does anyone have a picture from the old Jack Benny show, when the Beverly Hills police department called in the police dogs, and a group of french poodles came running.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The roundup from that Rodeo is more like a posse.
 
germ78
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You see, they actually misspelled the word 'blacks' as 'task'. Honest mistake.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: that one white guy was cuffed to a brother.


That one other guy was dark skinned.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And the city doesn't even try to act like they care, they just say how awesome the anti-black task force is.
 
