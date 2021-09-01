 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   We're doomed. Demons now have computers (or maybe just smartphones?) and can now send taunting text messages to their victims and to the exorcist priests trying to save them. With helpful pictures of what an insane person and a demon might look like (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nope, no Sanity Check needed here, not at all.
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder what network they use?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So that's going to be his alibi?  I'm not sure he thought his crimes all the way through here.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Nope, no Sanity Check needed here, not at all.
So what's the priest look like?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like somebody saw "The Cleansing Hour" fun film but it's just a story.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That picture can't be real
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a book ad. We're helping him.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains all the "You are not prepared!" text I've been getting since I took a case of Charmin to Black Temple in Outlands and TP'd the place good.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Devil - You Have Pushed the Wrong Button (Basic Computer Literacy)
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOOM Eternal - Atlan vs Titan (Final Battle from Above) | 4K Ultra Settings
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Father, that wasn't a demon that texted you. It's the all grown up little boy you raped letting you know what will happen to you when he catches you.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: [Fark user image 500x367]


I've got a theory that it's a demon,
A digital demon, no something isn't right there...

/for one thing, the scansion's off
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would explain the text message I received that said, "Conati sumus contactum tibi de warantia currus tui."
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang on a minute, y'all. He may be on to something...
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Angry Mick: Hang on a minute, y'all. He may be on to something...
[Fark user image image 356x402]


Nanidafuq?
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Nope, no Sanity Check needed here, not at all.
[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x409]


That's a Simpsons level file photo on a World Weekly News level news story.

Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 70-year-old, who alongside his team performs up to 20 exorcisms a week in Washington DC

Remember this fact, the next time you accidentally say, "People can't possibly be dumb enough to...". There are ostensibly fully-functioning adults wandering around out there who believe they or their loved ones are possessed by literal demons, but some magic words and gestures can clear that right up.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
his cell service is probably through Ma Hell
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why this is surprising. Daemons have been sending email for decades.

https://www.ibm.com/docs/en/zos/2.2.0​?​topic=sendmail-running-as-daemon
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The 70-year-old, who alongside his team performs up to 20 exorcisms a week in Washington DC

Remember this fact, the next time you accidentally say, "People can't possibly be dumb enough to...". There are ostensibly fully-functioning adults wandering around out there who believe they or their loved ones are possessed by literal demons, but some magic words and gestures can clear that right up.


And remember: this is no crazier than the basic, traditional elements of his belief system.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because this song rocks and is topical:
Kyuss - Demon Cleaner (Official Video)
Youtube B7Ske2eKX2g
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not exactly a surprise to anyone with a TV.  Thanks to Ryan Reynolds we have known that Satan has been working for Big Wireless for some time now.

Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Harlee: Nope, no Sanity Check needed here, not at all.
[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x409]

That's a Simpsons level file photo on a World Weekly News level news story.

[Fark user image 425x318]


That's the lovechild of Marcel Marceau and Hexadecimal.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no trolls on Fark.
Only daemons.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I wonder why I didn't take a job just making shiat up
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Not sure why this is surprising. Daemons have been sending email for decades.


optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he's exorcising some hefty 'love offerings' and media deals right to his parish's pocket books to be cleaned of taxes and born again in the form of vehicles, educational trips to several spots and vacation cottages in the Amalfi Coast, Roma villas, and Venice.
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The righteous need not cower before the drumbeat of human progress. Though the song of yesterday fades into the challenge of tomorrow, God still watches and judges us. Evil lurks in the datalinks as it lurked in the streets of yesteryear. But it was never the streets that were evil."

--Sister Miriam Godwinson, "The Blessed Struggle"
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Prank Call of Cthulhu: The 70-year-old, who alongside his team performs up to 20 exorcisms a week in Washington DC

Remember this fact, the next time you accidentally say, "People can't possibly be dumb enough to...". There are ostensibly fully-functioning adults wandering around out there who believe they or their loved ones are possessed by literal demons, but some magic words and gestures can clear that right up.

And remember: this is no crazier than the basic, traditional elements of his belief system.


This.

Once you have accepted the existence of an invisible entity with magical powers who can telepathically hear your thoughts, you've given up the right to criticize what other people believe about that deity's actions.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is it the same demon that forces them to have gay sex?
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've been a wizard since my childhood
And I have earned some respect for my art.
I rule the spirits that live in the wild wood
And every evening I talk to the stars.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Not sure why this is surprising. Daemons have been sending email for decades.

[Fark user image 480x360]


Your boos mean nothing to me. I've see what makes you people give Funnies.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wants me to sign in using my Google?  The demons are more advanced than I first imagined.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harlee: I wonder what network they use?


Well, Verizon, obviously.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The 70-year-old, who alongside his team performs up to 20 exorcisms a week in Washington DC

Remember this fact, the next time you accidentally say, "People can't possibly be dumb enough to...". There are ostensibly fully-functioning adults wandering around out there who believe they or their loved ones are possessed by literal demons, but some magic words and gestures can clear that right up.


Well that's true. Tenacious D reminds us, however, that there is a code that demons have to live by.
 
0100010
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Priest claims evil demons have figured out how to send threatening text messages
Stephen Rossetti says demons have now"

So, knowing what the evil ones are up to, what have the good demons been doing?

/does Hellboy count?
//or Ghost Rider
///life is just so complicated
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like he's prepping for the old " a demon possessed my phone and put all that kiddie pron on there"   defense strategy to slow the prosecution until they can get the diocese into bankruptcy protection and ship him off to another pedo sanctuary.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who wants to bet that they did not get approval to use old Tim as the devil in this picture from the article? 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
crozzo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nothing to worry about. There is a certain discreet dollar amount that will provide you with the surety of divine salvation. But, not knowing that amount, the only thing left you is to send every available dollar you can scrounge and hope that will be sufficient.

Matter of fact, don't bother sending it. Just give me a call, I'll swing by and pick it up, save you the stamp.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Random Celebrity Insult Generator: his cell service is probably through Ma Hell
[Fark user image 740x370]


That must really irritate him, given his massive Mommy Issues.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What did you expect?  When you're [putting out 808 horsepower, You need a computer to help manage all of the inner workings.  And it damn well better be sending info, too.  I wanna know when oil pressure is low, or if the coolant temp is too high.
 
