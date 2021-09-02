 Skip to content
 
(Kent Online)   If you're the kind of person who would randomly flip off strangers in the car next to you, a checklist: 1. Are you an unsupervised learner driver? 2. Do you only have a provisional license? 3. Is the car you're flipping off an unmarked police car?   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That'll get you shot repeatedly in the good ol' USA.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yes, it was rude and stupid, but does UK law really allow confiscation? That seems harsh.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Naked Gun: student driver car chase
Youtube Tz6A6t55qXk
 
macadamnut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
4. You are driving a police car.
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

What about the Virgin Connie?
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm kind of curious on what charges they could have brought, and why the car was confiscated.

Flipping someone off, even a cop, even in Britain isn't illegal as far as I know.
 
peterquince
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey look. Police officers casually abusing their power to punish someone for being rude to them.

This is the kind of shiat that makes people not trust police. Yes this person was dumb. But police retribution isn't okay either.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: I'm kind of curious on what charges they could have brought, and why the car was confiscated.

Flipping someone off, even a cop, even in Britain isn't illegal as far as I know.


It's actually  protected speech, first amendment yada yada yada
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
More nonsense from the nanny state
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: Lord Bear: I'm kind of curious on what charges they could have brought, and why the car was confiscated.

Flipping someone off, even a cop, even in Britain isn't illegal as far as I know.

It's actually  protected speech, first amendment yada yada yada


America actually had a major court ruling over exactly this that I can't be bothered to look up right now.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
♫I'm going to Dizz Knee Land!♫
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Yes, it was rude and stupid, but does UK law really allow confiscation? That seems harsh.


Learner driver, almost certainly without the required passenger with a full license = not driving within the terms of the license and therefore not insured either.  Here in the UK, get caught driving without insurance and your car gets towed and impounded immediately.  You then have two weeks to get it insured or the car gets sold at auction or crushed - that ancient shed will get crushed.
 
Slideshow Bob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: I'm kind of curious on what charges they could have brought, and why the car was confiscated.

Flipping someone off, even a cop, even in Britain isn't illegal as far as I know.


No but driving without a license, and consequently with no insurance, sure is. A Provisional License is only valid with a holder of a full valid license of age 21 and over in the front passenger seat.
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Never flip off a Cop. They have delicate feelings.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't randomly flip people off. They know exactly what it's for.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did that once.  A car was tailing a lady, in icing conditions to boot.  He backed up behind me and flipped his lights on and pulled me over and yelled at me.  I told him he was tailing the lady and she looked scared and he just said no he was following at the appropriate 3 length car distance.  Bullshiat, plus its not 3 car lengths it it 2 seconds behind car in front of you, in NORMAL weather conditions.
farker.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was riding in a friends car when he flipped off a cop. It was an unmarked car and the cop was driving like an arsehole. He pulled us over and yelled at us until he wore himself out.
 
