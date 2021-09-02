 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Inside a Florida hospital full of dying, unvaxxed thirtysomethings. This is quite a grim reboot of the melodramatic '80s TV show   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
84
1663 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2021 at 8:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wasn't there a Thirtysomething sequel in the works? (So, uh, Sixtysomething?)

https://celebrityinsider.org/abc-pick​s​-up-pilot-for-thirtysomething-sequel-t​hat-will-feature-the-original-cast-358​201/
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're adults that made their decision to be dumb enough to not get a free vaccine that could save their life. The only people I have sympathy for are those who legitimately (see: medical doctor said no) can't get a vaccine. The rest can FOAD for being so cavalier.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My next door neighbor is a RN who smokes and doesn't believe in the vaccine.

She works in the ward that receives patients that are being weened off ventilators in ICU.

She says 90% of her patients are post Covid.

Sometimes you just have to accept the fact that stupid people are capable of giving barf back answers on tests and getting good jobs...
...while retaining their god given gift of stupidity.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sad?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm young and healthy this COVID Democratic conspiracy can never ge... *ack* *thud*

Good. Die, trash.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really think we'll know the true damage and death toll for Covid-19 and the subsequent waves of coronavirus for at least a decade, and only then due to academic research.

Let's be honest here and say some organizations and individuals in charge of governments in certain states have been lying about the death toll and amount disabled.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But deshiattis says Florida only experienced a glitch and will be disease free in a month.  He has the books of data just ready to come out of the oven.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size

Resting [t-word derived from the r-word, neither of which I'm allowed to say] face
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

crustysandman: They're adults that made their decision to be dumb enough to not get a free vaccine that could save their life. The only people I have sympathy for are those who legitimately (see: medical doctor said no) can't get a vaccine. The rest can FOAD for being so cavalier.


If you can't take the vaccine for a legitimate reason, I'm sorry. Please try to keep yourself safe.

If you chose not to take the vaccine, go fark yourself, I have no sympathy for your plight.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let me know if one of their estates has a nice sailboat for sale. God damned right. I'll vulture the shiat out of these motherfarkers.
 
koinbahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's the red ones that die.

scontent.fphx1-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm liking the graphic here:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Miami Vice meets Coronavirus.  The guest star list for this episode would be pretty good.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We are literally giving the prevention away for free. We're running ads to remind you of it.
The next step is for the good and decent people to force them to take it or lock them up in their own homes.
Plague rats with not change,  they have to be exterminated.
 
sleze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

1funguy: My next door neighbor is a RN who smokes and doesn't believe in the vaccine.

She works in the ward that receives patients that are being weened off ventilators in ICU.

She says 90% of her patients are post Covid.

Sometimes you just have to accept the fact that stupid people are capable of giving barf back answers on tests and getting good jobs...
...while retaining their god given gift of stupidity.


Was at a get together last weekend and one of the couples featured a pulmonary doctor who worked at a local, big hospital in the lung transplant ward (or whatever it is called).  She stated that the vast majority of people in there now are COVID positive patients.  She was not aware of ANY that were vaccinated.  Think about that one.  Not getting vaccinated could result in you losing one or both lungs.  But at least you are still alive so no big deal, right?

/NCSB
 
duenor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Problem is that I suspect a number of those dying HAVE been vaccinated. Hopefully a small minority, but I have been helping handle cases of couples who were vaxxws yet still got quite sick.

THAT is why masks are necessary. You don't want to bet your whole farm on just one counter measure.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

1funguy: My next door neighbor is a RN who smokes and doesn't believe in the vaccine.

She works in the ward that receives patients that are being weened off ventilators in ICU.

She says 90% of her patients are post Covid.

Sometimes you just have to accept the fact that stupid people are capable of giving barf back answers on tests and getting good jobs...
...while retaining their god given gift of stupidity.


As a 39 year old smoker, I got my shots as soon as they became available.  I'm still avoiding crowds as much as possible.

Dealing with dozens of infected people per day without being vaccinated blows my mind.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: We are literally giving the prevention away for free. We're running ads to remind you of it.
The next step is for the good and decent people to force them to take it or lock them up in their own homes.
Plague rats with not change,  they have to be exterminated.


Lots of people who are refusing the vaccine point to it being free as a reason to reject it: "If it's so good, why aren't they making people pay for it?" Of course, if we turned around and made it cost money, they'd come up with another reason to reject it, probably something about lawn furniture being capable of use as a weapon.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good. The sooner they die the sooner those ICU beds open up for people who aren't idiots.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm just glad they're finding out.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hugram: Sad?


Well unlike the Fark elites most people in the world have some empathy for their fellow human beings regardless of the fact they are indeed idiots. You may return to being the edgy keyboard master of the universe you know your fantasy life.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sleze: 1funguy: My next door neighbor is a RN who smokes and doesn't believe in the vaccine.

She works in the ward that receives patients that are being weened off ventilators in ICU.

She says 90% of her patients are post Covid.

Sometimes you just have to accept the fact that stupid people are capable of giving barf back answers on tests and getting good jobs...
...while retaining their god given gift of stupidity.

Was at a get together last weekend and one of the couples featured a pulmonary doctor who worked at a local, big hospital in the lung transplant ward (or whatever it is called).  She stated that the vast majority of people in there now are COVID positive patients.  She was not aware of ANY that were vaccinated.  Think about that one.  Not getting vaccinated could result in you losing one or both lungs.  But at least you are still alive so no big deal, right?

/NCSB


My doctor told me that the only person she knows of who died of Covid after getting vaccinated was 400+ pounds.  His heart gave out before his lungs did.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The only bright spot in this is that after a year and a half, the right wing radio hosts and preachers who have called this a hoax, denied it existed and pushed dangerous conspiracy theories are finally getting COVID and dropping like flies.

FAFO, Darwin Edition
 
Netrngr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I don't really think we'll know the true damage and death toll for Covid-19 and the subsequent waves of coronavirus for at least a decade, and only then due to academic research.

Let's be honest here and say some organizations and individuals in charge of governments in certain states have been lying about the death toll and amount disabled.


The longer this thing rages on the more I get pushed into the whole "Welp, this is how we end" way of thinking.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good thing those monoclonal antibody clinics DeSantis is so proud of are working so well. Otherwise, Florida ICUs might be full and people might be dying.

\ oh wait
\\ Check cleared, though, so DeSantis is happy
 
YouKnowWho
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, when can we get the booster?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Misuse of "SAD" tag.

These plague rats are getting what they deserve.

/ran out of farks to give LONG ago. The 'farks to give' gland shriveled up and died.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

duenor: Problem is that I suspect a number of those dying HAVE been vaccinated. Hopefully a small minority, but I have been helping handle cases of couples who were vaxxws yet still got quite sick.

THAT is why masks are necessary. You don't want to bet your whole farm on just one counter measure.


There's been a number of fake vaccine cards sold out there, ones with valid serial numbers. Now if there are "vaccinated" dying we're going to have to investigate whether they really had been vaccinated.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How many cases of involuntary manslaughter should be attributed to the current governor of Florida???

forum.quartertothree.comView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

1funguy: My next door neighbor is a RN who smokes and doesn't believe in the vaccine.

She works in the ward that receives patients that are being weened off ventilators in ICU.

She says 90% of her patients are post Covid.

Sometimes you just have to accept the fact that stupid people are capable of giving barf back answers on tests and getting good jobs...
...while retaining their god given gift of stupidity.


Fully vaxxed, but basically yeah...I'm the poster boy of what you've described ... I've just crushed every standardized test I've ever taken, yet most days I'm Tugg Speedman playing "Simple Jack".
//never go full r****d
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I still don't get why they show up at a hospital when they get sick since they don't trust doctors or medicine. Stay home and pray, eat horse medicine, jam light bulbs up your ass. Stick to your guns, don't let the liberals win.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What's Desantis logic here?  He has to see the facts, is his penis so small he can't ever say I was wrong?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: We are literally giving the prevention away for free. We're running ads to remind you of it.
The next step is for the good and decent people to force them to take it or lock them up in their own homes.
Plague rats with not change,  they have to be exterminated.


Can we get a third option up top Smart, Funny, Rolleyes?
 
neongoats
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Netrngr: hugram: Sad?

Well unlike the Fark elites most people in the world have some empathy for their fellow human beings regardless of the fact they are indeed idiots. You may return to being the edgy keyboard master of the universe you know your fantasy life.


Most of America have made sacrifices. Financial, social, career, mental health. We've separated and distanced and makes up and vaxxed up so that these people can go around extending the plague by infesting everyone they come into contact with and extending this all far beyond what it needed to be.

Where is the plague rat empathy for the 600,000k Americans they killed?

Your concern is noted.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"According to The New York Times' COVID-19 tracker, an average of 262 Floridians a day drew their last breaths during the seven days ending Aug. 31, representing about a sixth of the nationwide total."

Holy shiat. So around 1 in 30 of all deaths in America are solely due to Covid cases only in Florida and nationwide covid accounts for around 1 in 5 deaths.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Netrngr: hugram: Sad?

Well unlike the Fark elites most people in the world have some empathy for their fellow human beings regardless of the fact they are indeed idiots. You may return to being the edgy keyboard master of the universe you know your fantasy life.


How much empathy to you have for someone that gets their asshole gored at the running of the bulls?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [s.yimg.com image 705x470]
Resting [t-word derived from the r-word, neither of which I'm allowed to say] face


Seems like cases have finally peaked in FL for this wave. So now it's another 10-12 days of increasing deaths. Figure 300 a day before deaths peak too.

He'll win next year by a wider margin than he did last time.

But we're not screwed. No sir.
 
Braggi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Every dead anti vaxer is one less Republican voter.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

neongoats: Let me know if one of their estates has a nice sailboat for sale. God damned right. I'll vulture the shiat out of these motherfarkers.


You think their freedum floats are powered by commie wind power?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: What's Desantis logic here?  He has to see the facts, is his penis so small he can't ever say I was wrong?


He can continue to control the narrative that there were hardly any deaths, and those who died were weak anyway, and it was necessary to save the Florida economy which mostly consists of slinging drinks to retirees and tourists and the people whose livelihoods depend on tourism (and there are a lot of them) will reward him for it.

In addition, he gets to look like a Big Tough Man to a Republican primary base that loves the Big Tough Man character.  They loved Christie and then they loved Trump.  He's thinking he's next.  He wants the nomination in 2024.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i thought this was gonna go away last spring....
 
medicalmiracle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

duenor: Problem is that I suspect a number of those dying HAVE been vaccinated. Hopefully a small minority, but I have been helping handle cases of couples who were vaxxws yet still got quite sick.

THAT is why masks are necessary. You don't want to bet your whole farm on just one counter measure.


It is an EXTREMELY small percentage.  Some breakthrough cases end up in the hospital but very, very few of them die.

One of the problems is as rates of vaccination go up so do the number of breakthrough cases because your n is larger, and idiots will point to that as a reason to not get vaccinated.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: What's Desantis logic here?  He has to see the facts, is his penis so small he can't ever say I was wrong?


He's All-In.  No going back after that.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

neongoats: Netrngr: hugram: Sad?

Well unlike the Fark elites most people in the world have some empathy for their fellow human beings regardless of the fact they are indeed idiots. You may return to being the edgy keyboard master of the universe you know your fantasy life.

Most of America have made sacrifices. Financial, social, career, mental health. We've separated and distanced and makes up and vaxxed up so that these people can go around extending the plague by infesting everyone they come into contact with and extending this all far beyond what it needed to be.

Where is the plague rat empathy for the 600,000k Americans they killed?

Your concern is noted.


Yep, they're essentially saying, "I won't make even a small sacrifice for society unless I'm forced to." If you can't do that, fark off and go live in the forest. Your presence here makes the world a worse place for everybody else.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

1funguy: My next door neighbor is a RN who smokes and doesn't believe in the vaccine.

She works in the ward that receives patients that are being weened off ventilators in ICU.

She says 90% of her patients are post Covid.

Sometimes you just have to accept the fact that stupid people are capable of giving barf back answers on tests and getting good jobs...
...while retaining their god given gift of stupidity.


I can't even stand being around smokers even when aren't smoking (they stink so badly it makes me gag). What a living Hell to endure the nightmare of coming off a ventilator and your horribly-damaged lungs have to inhale that nicotine stench.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

clovercat: It's the red ones that die.

[scontent.fphx1-2.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i thought this was gonna go away last spring....


By Easter. Of last year. Definitely.
 
synithium
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Something in the article just doesn't add up.  First, it was stated that 894 Florida people had gone into their forever box.  Then the article says 262 (on average) Floridians died every day for the last 7 days in August.  Well, that alone would be 1834 taking their eternal, celestial dirt nap.

They can't get the numbers right in the same article.  And people wonder why there is a distrust evident in the masses.

By the way, I got my 2 jabs of Pfizer as soon as they were available.
 
