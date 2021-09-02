 Skip to content
 
(CBS Los Angeles 2)   A rise of nation's irritation: the city of Los Angeles bans the feeding of peacocks, negating the +10 metal and wealth gathering as well as +10% increased population growth   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just let it go. They haven't been particularly relevant since Must See TV's Thursday night lineup, or at least since 30 Rock/Parks & Rec/The Office days...
 
Riothamus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I know we have a Rise of Nations developer here on Fark.

Stand up and be saluted, good sir!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Article is about the county of Los Angeles, not the city. The peacock population is mostly a problem in the suburbs, east of LA in the San Gabriel Valley, as well as south of LA in the Palos Verdes area (not mentioned in the article).
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Would have been funnier with a source from NBC...
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was going to post here but pretty much any joke I thought of was incredibly inappropriate. So at least I have that going for me.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
the headline made me laugh and feel frustrated at the same time. well done.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I lived in San Pedro for a few years, on the Palos Verdes peninsula. Peacocks are LOUD!!! Like a siren!
 
EL EM
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pretty sure they eat anything they can catch or swallow, like chickens. I this won't do much about their numbers.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheReject: I was going to post here but pretty much any joke I thought of was incredibly inappropriate. So at least I have that going for me.


dude this is Fark
 
xtalman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those big bastards are a pain, worst the geese which is saying a lot.  Males may look nice but they all are assholes.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What if a peacock just so happens to be wearing a +12 helm of Disintegration?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Growing up, our neighbors had peacocks. They would routinely escape, fly up into the trees on our property, and shriek like the technicolor banshees that peacocks are.

And that was how I convinced my parents to buy me a bb gun.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EL EM: Pretty sure they eat anything they can catch or swallow, like chickens. I this won't do much about their numbers.


If the peacocks are catching and swallowing chickens we may have a bigger problem on our hands than I thought.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Girl Gets Attacked by Peacock during Selfie
Youtube wMg59Szlcaw
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I lived in San Pedro for a few years, on the Palos Verdes peninsula. Peacocks are LOUD!!! Like a siren!


The Fran Drescher of birds.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/wMg59Szl​caw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


*snert*
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fano: jaytkay: I lived in San Pedro for a few years, on the Palos Verdes peninsula. Peacocks are LOUD!!! Like a siren!

The Fran Drescher of birds.


I'd throw Fran Drescher a bone.  Probably throw one to this magnificent albino bastard as well
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Riothamus: I know we have a Rise of Nations developer here on Fark.

Stand up and be saluted, good sir!


One of my favorite games.
Haven't been able to play it since OS 10.7.
No I don't have a PC.
:(
 
Wanton Pearl Clutchery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, I live near Caltech.  There's a street to the east called San Pasquale that my dog absolutely loves walking on because of all the sniffs.  (very showy non-native plant displays in most front yard borders).

His second favorite thing to do is chase the flock/herd/cacophony of peacocks that reside there.  Except he's not the largest dog, and they don't give a single fark about his barking.  Their response is mostly ignoring him, pooping in whatever yard they're currently strutting through, and occasionally trying to intimidate him.  Because my dog has zero sense of self-preservation, he then tries to 'get up in their grill.'

Because I have a well-developed flight response, the minute he has engaged them, I haul him over my shoulder and make haste.

The Huntington Museum and Gardens is right in the middle of this area so I hope that the birds find sanctuary there.  biatchy as they are, they're amazing creatures and it would be a shame to lose them.
 
