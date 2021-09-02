 Skip to content
 
(Twitch.tv)   3PM Eastern - It's the Fark News Livestream with Trevor and the return of KCBlueGal   (twitch.tv) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OH GOD NOT STINE AGAIN!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gameshowhost: OH GOD NOT STINE AGAIN!!


Yep! :D
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: OH GOD NOT STINE AGAIN!!


Couldn't have said it better myself.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Return? She was there last week.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Return? She was there last week.


And she is returning this week.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Return? She was there last week.

And she is returning this week.


Well I hope she got a new mic. Ear pods don't cut it.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: BadReligion: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Return? She was there last week.

And she is returning this week.

Well I hope she got a new mic. Ear pods don't cut it.


Drew mentioned that he's been working on the audio issues in this week's NotNewsletter
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't forget not to stream next week.
 
