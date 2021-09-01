 Skip to content
(NPR)   In 2019, cops put 23-year old Elijah McClain into a chokehold for 18 minutes and then paramedics overdosed him with Ketamine. He died of course. His crime? Walking home from work. That's it. Now all 3 cops and both paramedics have been indicted for murder   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Followup, Police, death of Elijah McClain, Police brutality, police brutality, McClain's pleading words, police body camera video, prosecution of the officers, Colorado's attorney  
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm OK with this.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw them in general pop. farking garbage.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earl bet on the cops getting a slap on the wrist while the emts get hammered.

/not saying that would be justice, just making a prediction
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they saw him on Sin City and just wanted to make sure?
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every incident is a version of "is this the guy?" "Probably."

Make them examples until these racist psychopaths choose other careers like insurance sales.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened next isn't clear because all 3 of the officers' body cameras come off

Once is accidental, twice is coincidental...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
F*ck them.

A district attorney had said in 2019 that he could not charge the officers because an autopsy could not determine how McClain died.

F*ck you too.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hope they fry.

They won't, but they deserve it.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All 3 cameras just happened to fall off laying face down? Pull the other leg for awhile. This one is sore already

And allowing them to inject anyone on the spot is pure bullshiat. What's next? Shooting people with tranquilizer guns like they're an escaped zoo animal?
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The police can strike at any moment. Remember Breonna Taylor? In her own house?
Michael Brown?
Laquan McDonald?
Tamir Rice?
Walter Scott?
Philando Castile?
Justine Ruszczyk Damond?
Jordan Edwards?
Etc.

These were people minding their own business, not breaking laws (beyond what might warrant a traffic ticket in one or two cases).
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We should really disallow using choke holds in policing because they are really good at turning choke holds into death by asphyxiation.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cops and paramedics often run in the same circles.  Who they kill are good drinking stories.  Hang out with the sometime.   They're often scum.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We should really disallow using choke holds in policing because they are really good at turning choke holds into death by asphyxiation.


That's exactly why they keep using it.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: F*ck them.

A district attorney had said in 2019 that he could not charge the officers because an autopsy could not determine how McClain died.

F*ck you too.


No, it's legit. The coroner can only make three determinations: Death by natural causes, "undetermined" or death at the hands of another. If the COD isn't "death at the hands of another" then there are no grounds for charging anyone. They have to do more investigation.

Now, if you want to be pissed at the coroner for not finding that McClain died "at the hands of another", wildly go for it; I didn't read the autopsy report, so I don't know what the actual COD was. If it was unclear if it was the chokehold, the ketamine, or positional asphyxia that killed him, or if it was something else at that time, then they weren't going to put it on the death certificate just to make you happy.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
3 cops.

140 pound victim.

And they couldn't control the situation?

Yeah. Enjoy jail you assholes.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: RolfBlitzer: F*ck them.

A district attorney had said in 2019 that he could not charge the officers because an autopsy could not determine how McClain died.

F*ck you too.

No, it's legit. The coroner can only make three determinations: Death by natural causes, "undetermined" or death at the hands of another. If the COD isn't "death at the hands of another" then there are no grounds for charging anyone. They have to do more investigation.

Now, if you want to be pissed at the coroner for not finding that McClain died "at the hands of another", wildly go for it; I didn't read the autopsy report, so I don't know what the actual COD was. If it was unclear if it was the chokehold, the ketamine, or positional asphyxia that killed him, or if it was something else at that time, then they weren't going to put it on the death certificate just to make you happy.


Kind of like how they couldn't determine whether or not George Floyd died from a drug overdose.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PunGent: Earl bet on the cops getting a slap on the wrist while the emts get hammered.

/not saying that would be justice, just making a prediction


Are the EMT's all white? They could easily get a slap on the wrist as well.

Archie Goodwin: 3 cops.

140 pound victim.

And they couldn't control the situation?

Yeah. Enjoy jail you assholes.


To be fair, skinny guys are often the toughest motherfarkers. That still doesn't come anywhere near justifying the horse shiat they tried to sell. The farking power trippers should rot in prison, and the EMT's should sit alongside them for a few years as well, before being released to NEVER be allowed to work in the medical field ever again.

My friend Janice is an EMT, and trains EMT's for the county. One of the things she talks with them about is dealing with cops. Specifically the "We depend on cops to help keep us safe, but we often can't do what cops want..." speech. Why? Because of shiat like this where you have to put your foot down and say, "No, this shiat ain't happening." She heard about this case on the news and was just pissed. Another thing EMT's depend on is the general public seeing them as relatively neutral.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: 3 cops.

140 pound victim.

And they couldn't control the situation?

Yeah. Enjoy jail you assholes.


Well you know, he was very threateningly black. It's like a multiplier. At least 4x. So it's like they were dealing with a raging 560 lb monster. That's why they so badly misjudged the dose for the ketamine. He appeared much larger to them. And then there's the radiation black people emit that disables police cameras. Very unfortunate.

/I hope they all burn, but I don't hold out too much hope
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: All 3 cameras just happened to fall off laying face down? Pull the other leg for awhile. This one is sore already

And allowing them to inject anyone on the spot is pure bullshiat. What's next? Shooting people with tranquilizer guns like they're an escaped zoo animal?


PLEEEEEEEASE don't give cops any more bad ideas.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It all sounds so innocent, you know how you just inject heavy sedatives into people sometimes, cuz their acting weird
 
djloid2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I started reading, and was going to make a sarcastic joke/comment. Then I got down to what they did to him, simply because he was walking home and was different. WTF. And then you have the farking Tucker Carlsons of the world who say there isn't systematic racism. fark them. Throw the book at these pieces of shiat, and tear apart the police department from top to bottom.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well there is the most farking heart breaking thing I'll hopefully read all day.

These cops and EMTs have been breathing free air all this time.

I can't kill someone unless I'm trying to save a life. That said when the time to start killing cops comes, I won't be sad for them, nor will I be protecting them.  What is clear to me is that cops don't care who knows about them executing people, not in 2019, not today, not ever. No matter how often they get caught. They just don't care. They are daring us to do something about it every time.

Just thinking about all the black people who are terrified to walk the same streets that I have zero worries about makes me sick.
If you're a police officer or a quisling civilian running around with blue line merch, you're my advisory. There is not a single situation where I will ever offer you any aid or assistance. You can live and die in the dirty diaper that is your life and morals.
 
