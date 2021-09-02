 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   SCOTUS refuses to block Texas' abortion ban in a 5-4 vote   (twitter.com) divider line
180
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

740 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Sep 2021 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



180 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The SCOTUS announces women are equal to men.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sooo the law stands?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well fudge.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A, I thought this was last night.

B.  5-4 not blocking the ban is Roberts with the liberals?

I'm so confused.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: The SCOTUS announces women are equal to men.


Corporations have more rights than women?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nevermind, I read it incorrectly.  Some strange word parsing.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: A, I thought this was last night.

B.  5-4 not blocking the ban is Roberts with the liberals?

I'm so confused.


Roberts is a conservative asshole, not a religious fundie asshole.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Texas, a virus has more reproductive rights than a woman
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Make no mistake: Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett are responsible for ending Roe v. Wade. Chief Justice John Roberts explicitly announced that he would block Texas' law. Kavanaugh and Barrett cast the decisive votes allowing the six-week abortion ban to take effect."
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They got what they wanted out of the handmaiden and the beer bro.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe NOW the Democrats will expand the courts before even more damage is done....

NARRATOR: No, they didn't.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"But her emails" has consequences.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: "But her emails" has consequences.


I voted for Hillary.

Best decision I ever made.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ta da.
Now what are you going to fight to ban?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like it's time to start a new religion.

Fark user imageView Full Size


What?
If the f*cking Mormons; and their golden plate, fairytale bullsh*t can get recognition? I'm pretty sure we're good...
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pregnant and don't want to be? I have stairs. Bring your own helmet.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Smock Pot: Pregnant and don't want to be? I have stairs. Bring your own helmet.


I wonder if ivermectin would work instead.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Third party protest voters- this is on you.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What should happen, now, is the filibuster is nuked, so Congress can get to either expanding SCOTUS to at least 11, or term limiting them to twenty-five years with no grandfather clause.  I say this because if it was 5-4 to allow Texas to become Gilead, only two new Justices or removing Clarence Thomas via immediate term limitation would be enough to make it 6-5 or 5-4 to force Texas to be a part of the 21st Century.

What will happen is the Democrats will fumble the football, again.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: Sounds like it's time to start a new religion.

[Fark user image image 425x386]

What?
If the f*cking Mormons; and their golden plate, fairytale bullsh*t can get recognition? I'm pretty sure we're good...


I wish to join this church.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How abusive can this Texas law be, you ask?
Well wonder no more
https://twitter.com/jaywillis/status/​1​433102356946685953?t=Imhjw7Ay4j_9uPXBy​zVyHg&s=19
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: "But her emails" has consequences.


i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murkanen: BizarreMan: A, I thought this was last night.

B.  5-4 not blocking the ban is Roberts with the liberals?

I'm so confused.

Roberts is a conservative asshole, not a religious fundie asshole.


Also, the others voting for gives him the opportunity to vote nay without consequence.
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bluorangefyre:What will happen is the Democrats will fumble the football, again.

*sigh*
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it awful what's happening to women in Afghanistan?
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Maybe NOW the Democrats will expand the courts before even more damage is done....

NARRATOR: No, they didn't.


Most citizens don't want the court expanded. Maybe they'll change their mind now.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F#ck the Religous Conservatives
F#ck the GQP
F#ck anyone who voted for the above

/now I'm out of f#cks
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: Isn't it awful what's happening to women in Afghanistan?


That's not afghanistan, it's Houston
 
Inaditch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark this country.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: "But her emails" has consequences.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: fragMasterFlash: "But her emails" has consequences.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 468x655]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To do this while most of the country is sleeping is asinine.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was a healthcare provider in Texas, I'd get the hell out right now.

Frivolous lawsuits from deep pockets are coming.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Murkanen: BizarreMan: A, I thought this was last night.

B.  5-4 not blocking the ban is Roberts with the liberals?

I'm so confused.

Roberts is a conservative asshole, not a religious fundie asshole.

Also, the others voting for gives him the opportunity to vote nay without consequence.


What consequences would a justice with a lifetime appointment face?
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not saving babies. You're torturing women who don't have money.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evil bastards. We know they don't care about the preshhusss bayyybeezz! so what's their point? Did women really cause these men so much pain, or fear, in their distant pasts that this is how they achieve revenge? Assume high office and pass laws against them?

(I can't explain the women who support this.)
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: leeksfromchichis: fragMasterFlash: "But her emails" has consequences.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 468x655]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 679x452]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Seriously though Hillary and her supporters screwed the pooch, but it's fun to post buttery males memes.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If nothing else, this pretty much permanently nuked Texas' economic prosperity.

I'm a native Texan. Raised in Houston, live in Austin now, if you know my handle well enough. I have to ask though.

If you're a well-educated woman, why on Earth would you live here? You wouldn't.

And that matters. That really matters. Because for all the companies that are moving here, their HR companies have to ask two basic questions.

1. Can they keep the lights on for everyone?

2. What is the health care situation?

If you can't depend on the health care, what the odds that you will get the brightest minds to move here. Newsflash: You won't.

Greg Abbott is so full of what's right, he can't see what is good.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ghostfacekillahrabbit: You're not saving babies. You're torturing women who don't have money.


And subsequently starving those same babies.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: AirForceVet: The SCOTUS announces women are equal to men.

Corporations have more rights than women?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: leeksfromchichis: leeksfromchichis: fragMasterFlash: "But her emails" has consequences.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 468x655]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 679x452]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 678x452]

Seriously though Hillary and her supporters screwed the pooch, but it's fun to post buttery males memes.


I don't believe that is butter
 
YesWe'reThereYet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: What should happen, now, is the filibuster is nuked, so Congress can get to either expanding SCOTUS to at least 11, or term limiting them to twenty-five years with no grandfather clause.  I say this because if it was 5-4 to allow Texas to become Gilead, only two new Justices or removing Clarence Thomas via immediate term limitation would be enough to make it 6-5 or 5-4 to force Texas to be a part of the 21st Century.

What will happen is the Democrats will fumble the football, again.


What will happen is that Denocrats will continue to bow and curtsy to their masters while paying lip service to the idea of a more perfect union.

Fark you, Joe and Kyrsten.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sigh, it doesn't mean it'll stand, it means people will have to go through a lot of difficulty and lawyers will make a lot of money, the citizens tax money will be spent on untold courts' time and just unnecessary trouble all around, like with all the other garbage laws being passed anymore.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Murkanen: BizarreMan: A, I thought this was last night.

B.  5-4 not blocking the ban is Roberts with the liberals?

I'm so confused.

Roberts is a conservative asshole, not a religious fundie asshole.

Also, the others voting for gives him the opportunity to vote nay without consequence.

What consequences would a justice with a lifetime appointment face?


Being assassinated by a crazed Trumper.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women who live in Texas need to vote with their dollar and gtfo of Texas.
Also the rest of us need to limit our spending on texan businesses.
Supporting toxic policies needs to be toxic to your business.
the only way to fight the fundies is to leverage big business against them.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people was intelligent, they would stop having sex just to make law makers look stupid.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican whackjobs spent the last 40 years voting in every single election to make this happen. They didn't go off and sulk and vote Nazi third party or something just because all they got from Republicans some years was one or two whackadoodle judges and a video call into an anti-abortion conference. They kept voting and started electing kooks at the lower levels too. And look where their relentless grind of Vote Red Until Abortion Is Dead got them.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Space Station Wagon: Also the rest of us need to limit our spending on texan businesses.


What businesses are Texan>
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be like the old days when there were friendly states and unfriendly states and pregnant girls had to marry their cousins in the South to avoid shaming their families.
 
Displayed 50 of 180 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.